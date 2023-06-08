PeabodyWednesday
Police stopped a vehicle with a Texas plate at 12:43 p.m., in the vicinity of 21 Caller St., and summoned the operator, an 18-year-old male who gave an address of Shore Drive, Peabody, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating an unlicensed vehicle.
A Pocahontas Drive caller reported a fraudulent unemployment claim had been made using their information.
The manager of The Container Store, 210C, Andover St., reported to police, at 3:15 p.m., that the store had received an invoice from Presidential Plumbing & Heating for work that was done. The manager said the store did not hire them. Police will be following up.
The Sunglass Hut reported, at 3:20 p.m., that a male had stolen a $212 pair of Oakley sunglasses.
A Walsh Avenue resident walked into the station, at 5:10 p.m., to report receiving packages or a resident who had moved out seven years ago. The officer was asked to go to the correct address of the addressee to change the address. He said he will try again and that he will pick up his package.
A person from Smith Barn on Felton Street walked into the station at 6:30 p.m., to report a larceny by check. The officer will contact the other party and try to resolve the issue short of filing charges.
A party walked into the station, at 7:30 p.m., to report the theft of their son’s vehicle from their yard, sometime after 8 a.m. on June 1. The keys had been inside the unlocked vehicle.
Police went to the intersection of Main and Caller streets, at 9:19 p.m., after a caller reported juveniles were throwing items at cars and possibly drinking. Officers reported the water balloon fight had finished.
Thursday
An officer performing an area check at 7:29 a.m., noted that someone had cut a hole in the chain link fence on the Southwick Road side of Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services.
An area resident called police from Huntington Drive to report five people fishing in the pond near Route 1. He says there is a “No Fishing” sign and would like them removed. Officer reported the parties had left.
An 1199 Main St. caller said she had received a phone call from a likely scam pretending to be Peabody Police. She was advised that police were not looking for her and to block the number.
BeverlyWednesday
A Broughton Drive woman told police at 4:41 p.m., that she was afraid of her husband.
Police were called to the intersection of Beckford and Bennett streets, at 8 p.m., for a possible fight in the street.
The report of a possible overdose brought police, fire and an ambulance to Hillcrest Avenue at 8:34 p.m.
An Oak Street resident called police, at 9:57 p.m., to complain about a male Door Dash employee harassing a female.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 10:05 p.m., to disperse a group from Lynch Park.
Thursday
A patrolman and an ambulance were dispatched to Monument Square, at 5:34 a.m., for an elderly patient who had fallen and was bleeding from the head.
Two officers were sent to 265 Essex St., at 5:42 a.m., to assist staff with an out-of-control patient.
An officer was called to Salem High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 1:11 p.m., for the theft of a student’s bicycle.
A James Street called advised police, at 1:20 p.m. of a possible unemployment benefits fraud.
Police were sent to Congress and Wellman streets at 2:40 p.m., for a man with a possible mental health issue on the tracks, yelling to no one.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the Golden Cuts Hair Salon, at 4:08 p.m., to check on a male who was nodding off.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, for an unwanted guest: Seven youths on bikes.
Officers went to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 5:05 p.m., to check on the well-being of a guest in Room 516. After a brief investigation, the Saugus man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
At 6:09 p.m., police went to the Liberty-Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way for three trespassers. After a short investigation, they arrested a 59-year-old Harrison Avenue, Boston, man on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to the Rose Court Building 2, 260 Andover St., to look into a case of identity theft and fraud.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 9 p.m., to Sam & Joe’s Restaurant for a party suffering a possible stroke. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 35 Prince St., at 6:16 a.m., for a party disturbing the peace. They were using a leaf-blower.
An officer went to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 9 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle that had been parked there since 6 a.m. with the keys inside.
Police were sent to 24 Sherwood Ave., at 1:11 p.m. after a sibling reported being punched by sister’s boyfriend.
An officer responded, at 2:07 p.m., to the vicinity of 13 Rockland Road by a driver who reported their vehicle had been hit by a thrown object.
Police were called to for a larceny over $2,000, a stolen computer.
SalemWednesday
An officer was sent to 40R Highland Ave., at 10:32 a.m., to report on a harassment case.
A report of threats brought police to 138 Canal St., at 11:13 a.m.
Officers were sent to 11 First St., at 12:33 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
An officer went to 196 Essex St., at 12:50 p.m. to look into a juvenile issue.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 156 Federal St., at 1:52 p.m.
An officer was called to the intersection of North Street and Garden Terrace, at 3:52 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of motor vehicle plates.
Police were called to 4 Bow St., at 6:36 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Thursday
An officer went to 247 Essex St., at 12:36 a.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
Officers were sent to Rainbow Terrace at 1:40 and to 134 Bridge St., at 2:03 a.m. to calm two separate disturbances.
An officer went to 31 Williams St., at 7:22 a.m. to report on a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A report of fraud or of a scam brought police to 98 Washington SSt., at 8:37 a.m.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 29 New Derby St., at 1:32 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
Officers were dispatched to 320 Lafayette St., at 1:41 p.m., where they arrested Ryan J. Mutkoski, 34, of this address, and charged him as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.
Police were sent to 37 Cabot St. at 3:17 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Dearborn streets, at 4:15 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicyclist.
At 5:24 p.m., police went to 201 Derby St., to report on a case of harassment.