Peabody
Wednesday
An employee for Zales at the Northshore Mall called police at 12:24 p.m., to report a snatch-and-grab robbery of a gold bracelet valued at approximately $10,000. The robber was reported to be a 6-foot, heavy-set black male. He was clean-shaven, wearing light sweat pants and a multi-colored hoodie and ran out of the store toward Nordstrom. Police were unable to locate the suspect, but did, however, learn his identity, and summoned the 19-year-old Harmony Lane, Framingham, resident to court on a charge of shoplifting an item valued at more than $250.
Police were called to the skate park at 27 Perkins St., after juveniles reported vandalism to the park. They said “concrete” appeared to have been poured in various spots. An officer checked the skate park and found that a company had been there earlier today cleaning up graffiti, and they apparently left a build-up of baking soda in a few spots that was mistaken for concrete.
A caller reported, at 4:35 p.m., from McDonald’s, 133 Main St., that a male party in an older model gray SUV in the parking lot appeared to be vomiting and in and out of conscious. He was evaluated by Atlantic and signed a refusal.
Police and fire were sent to Willowbrae Park, Willowbrae Drive, at 6:30 p.m., after a report of a possible car fire. The officer reported a small brush and debris fire under the vehicle and it was extinguished. The operator was cited for failure to use care on a restricted way, and their vehicle was towed.
Police were dispatched to the parking lot at Red’s, in the vicinity of Newbury and Lowell streets, at 8:53 p.m., for a female who appeared to have passed out in a 2004 Cadillac SRX belonging to a Charlestown man. When approached, the woman came to and drove out of the parking lot onto Route 1 south, with her left blinker on and no rear lights. Police started a pursuit, but it was canceled as officers approached the Lynnfield line. A BOLO was broadcast to the North District and surrounding cities. State police located the vehicle in Chelsea and were able to ID the suspect as a 35-year-old Lowell woman. She was summoned to court for failure to stop; a stop sign violation; a marked lanes violation; negligent operation; operating on a revoked license, with more possibly to follow.
Police responded to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 9:30 p.m., after the manager reported a group of teens was throwing eggs, ketchup and mustard at people and vehicles. The officer reported two groups of kids were playing pranks on each other, but no customers or vehicles were involved. They were instructed to clean up the lot and were sent on their way.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:38 a.m., in the vicinity of Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Marc Anthony Giarla, 36, of 1 North Central Court, Peabody. Giarla was charged with drunken driving, second offense; a marked lanes violation; and with speeding in excess of the posted limit. His vehicle was towed.
A well-being check was called in at 11 a.m., for an Amanda Way woman by her mother in Danvers. The mother said her daughter’s phone had been taken away and she wanted to check on her. The officer reported that the 25-year-old daughter had fallen down the stairs and was transported to Salem Hospital.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A laptop was found at 11:09 a.m., at the intersection of Elm and High streets.
A wallet was reported found, at 11:47 a.m., near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Barnard Street.
Earbuds were reported lost on Leggs Hill Road, at 4:47 p.m..
A motor vehicle was stopped at 3 p.m., on Pleasant Street and the driver given a verbal warning.
A phone was found at 3:05 p.m., in front of the station
Another cell phone was found, at 5 p.m., near the intersection of Hawkes Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Police were called to the vicinity of Tedesco and West streets, at 5:47 p.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A pair of glasses was reported lost, at 7:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Follett Street.
Police responded to three false burglar alarms on Village Street, starting at 10:30 p.m., today, and continuing at 12:10 and 3:50 a.m., on Thursday.
Thursday
Officers were called to an Ocean Avenue home at 5:57 a.m., for a noise complaint.
The report of a disabled vehicle brought an officer to Laurel Street, at 6:15 a.m.
The keys to a Mercedes were found on Pickwick Road, at 6:15 a.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
The DPW was notified, at 6:20 a.m., that the planter at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Humphrey Street had been hit.
The ACO was notified at 12:05 p.m., of a barking dog at 3 Juniper Road.
An officer was flagged down at 4:33 a.m., for a man down with a possible OD at the MBTA parking garage, 186 Market St.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 8:15 p.m., for a 10-year-old girl having an active seizure. The girl was transported to Salem Hospital.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was called to 131 McKay St., at 5 p.m., for a stolen package.
An officer went to 39 Bow St., at 6:12 p.m., to check out an issue with a handicap parking space.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Sohier Road, at 7:20 p.m., for a general disturbance: A female was “playing” a violin for money.
A 27 Taft Ave., party reported, at 7:43 p.m., that a motor vehicle plate had been stolen from their car.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Goat Hill Lane and Cabot Street, at 8:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 65 Dodge St., at 10:55 p.m., for a commercial Zone 15 general burglary alarm
Thursday
Police were called to 23 Bancroft Ave., at 7:40 a.m., for a stolen motor-vehicle license plate.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:41 a.m., to 101 Rantoul St., for an unknown medical in the stairwell.
Police and ambulance were called to the intersection of Cabot and Bow streets, at 12:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 9 Guild Road, at 3:30 p.m., to check the well-being of a child who was afraid to go home.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Federal Street and McPherson drive, at 5:36 p.m., to speak with a party who believes his trailer was broken into.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 2 p.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 2:06 p.m.
Police were sent to 109 Essex St., at 3:40 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 31 Salem St., at 4:18 p.m., to make a report on a larceny.
Police went to 32 West Ave., at 7:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Steve’s Quality Market, 36 Margin St., at 7:44 p.m., for a fight.
An officer was sent to Prince Street, at 10:20 p.m., to assist in a juvenile issue.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to 105 Canal St., at 12:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A missing juvenile was reported at 12:45 a.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Police made eight motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city in just over an hour, between 9:17 and 10:24 a.m.
Police were called to 159 Swampscott Road, at 11:30 a.m. to settle a property dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher Joseph Emile Deland, 36, of 4 Crosby St., Salem. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with carrying a dangerous weapon.
A report of a larceny brought an officer to 27 Charter St., at 12:11 a.m.
Officers responded to two separate requests for well-being checks in less than 30 minutes. The first, at 12:31, was at 424 Essex St., and the second, at 12:58 p.m., was at 15 Lynde St.
An officer was called to 37 Dunlap St. at 2 p.m., for a case of harassment.
Officers were called to 39 Buena Vista Ave., at 3:45 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 5:45 p.m., an officer was called to 11 Church St., at 5:45 p.m., for a trespassing. They arrested Terrell Michael Reilly, 43, of 56 Margin St., Salem, and charged him with resisting arrest and with disorderly conduct.
An officer was sent to 19 Harbor St., at 6:10 p.m. to check out a parking complaint.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to Christina’s JG Pizza, 1 Nichols St., at 4:23 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officer was sent to 8 River Drive, at 5:37 p.m., to look into a fraud.
An officer was sent to Carmax, 161 Andover St., at 7:15 p.m., for a dispute over paperwork.
The report of a male shoplifter brought officers to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:45 p.m. The suspect was apprehended and summoned to appear in court.
An officer was sent to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 12:30 a.m., for a female bulldog bleeding from a bite by another dog.
Police were dispatched, at 3:20 p.m., to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., for a patient to patient assault.