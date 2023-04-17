Marblehead
Friday
Police found a missing dog at 12:12 p.m., and returned it to its owner.
Officers were called to Essex St. at 1:23 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to three separate locations in less than an hour to assist three different citizens: to Elizabeth and Ida roads at 4:40; to Lafayette Street at 5:06; and to Redstone Lane at 6:19 p.m.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Puritan Road at 8:19 p.m., to make a well-being check, but no assistance was required.
Officers were called to Ocean Avenue at 9:09 p.m., where they restored the peace after a disturbance.
A six officers and a detective responded to a Green Street address, at 10:19 p.m., for another disturbance. Peace was restored and a 42-year-old male was placed into protective custody.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:26 a.m., and gave the operator a verbal warning.
An officer was called to West Shore Drive at 5:48 a.m., to take a report from a party who said someone had spit on his truck.
Two officers were sent to Stramski Way, at 11:25 a.m., to check into suspicious activity.
A party called in from Mechanic square, at 1:10 p.m., to report a lost license plate.
An officer was sent to Rockaway Avenue at 1:12 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism.
Two officers were sent to Philips Street. at 9:15 p.m., to make a property check.
At 9:25 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Beacon Street and Willard Lane to assist a citizen. The person was returned home to their family or guardian.
An officer went to Ocean Avenue, at 9:40 p.m., to secure the beach gates.
The lighthouse lot on Lighthouse Lane was secured, at 10:08 p.m.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were dispatched to the dead end of Technology Drive at about 2:10 a.m. for a large group of vehicles loudly playing music and making noise. When officers began to check and disperse the vehicles, one of them headed across the parking lot at high speed, apparently attempting to avoid being checked. When the fleeing vehicle tried to force its way past a cruiser parked at the entrance to the lot, it struck a granite curb and blew both front tires, forcing it to stop. The operator of the vehicle, Jadea Rose West, 20, of 127 North St., Apt. 2, Somerville, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Her companion, a 17-year-old Lynn male, was also arrested. He was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and with possessing ammunition without a Firearms ID card. As a juvenile, he was later released to his parents.
A caller was upset, at 11:41 a.m., over the parking in the area. An officer, who was sent to check, reported multiple cars parked in the area and all were parked legally.
A woman called the police, at 2:17 p.m., to say passengers in her taxi left without paying. She described the two juveniles as dressed in black, wearing masks and backpacks. Officers checked the building at 2 Littles Lane, spoke with some residents and checked the surrounding area without luck.
Bath and Body works at the Northshore Mall, reported at 4:46 p.m., they had been hit by two groups of shoplifters, each with two females, who stole a total of $1,643 worth of merchandise.
A party called police, at 9:47 p.m., to report seeing a driver nodding off while traveling on Wallis Street.
Street toward Tremont in a silver Toyota with a flat tire. Police stopped the vehicle and, after a brief investigation, arrested Paulo Bazzo, 24, of 5 Balcomb St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with drunken driving; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on an other-department warrant.
Police and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 20 Lynnfield St., at 10:40 p.m., for an accident. Both occupants had gotten out of the smoking vehicle. The operator will be mailed a citation for a marked lanes violation and failure to use care. There was significant damage to the Jersey barrier in front of #20, and the DPW will be notified.
Monday
Lynn police were trying at 3:04 a.m. to give a female a ride home, but she did not want to leave the cruiser. A Peabody cruiser was sent and transported the female back to the PB station, from which she called home, but no one was there to let her inside. She managed to locate her house keys, however, and was transported back to that address.
Wayside Car Rentals called police, at 8:03 a.m., to report two catalytic converters had been stolen from their vehicles over the weekend.
A woman called police, at 10:43 a.m., to say she believes she is a victim of a scam via text message. An officer found no actual information was passed to the other party.
Police responded, at 11:07 a.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Emerson streets in response to an automated call requesting service for an accident. Two vehicles were towed, and the passengers were transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 5:19 p.m., for three shoplifters. They arrested: Kelvin Minaya, 37, of 2 Veterans Ave., Worcester. He was charged with larceny over $1,200, conspiracy, and possession of a theft-detection device deactivator/remover. Also arrested were: Aldrenis Martinez Montero, 23, of 20 Mendon St., Worcester, charged with possession of a theft-detection device/deactivator, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy; and Katty Perez-Jimenez, 37, of 2 Veterans Ave., Apt. 4, Worcester, who was charged with larceny over $1,200 and with conspiracy.
The report of an identity theft brought police to 50 1/2 Conant St., at 6 p.m.
An officer was sent to the area of 190 Dayton St., at 9:10 p.m., for a deer hit by a vehicle.
Police were sent to the Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 100 Independence Way after a parent reported at 9:20 p.m. that their son had been assaulted.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 10:20 p.m., where he dispersed a group of teenagers drinking outside the store.
An officer went to John George Park, 35 River St., at 11:45 p.m., for a male in a dark-colored car engaging in suspicious activity. He was sent on his way.
Police responded to Cherry Hill Drive, at 11:30 p.m., for a report that 50 or more people were fighting, but they were gone on arrival.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 11:14 a.m., in the vicinity of Lowe’s Home Improvement, 153 Andover St.
Police went to 90 Ash St., at 12:28 p.m., for a naked man in the backyard.
Police were sent to Pope’s Landing Marina, 10 Harbor St., at 1:44 p.m., for a sinking boat.