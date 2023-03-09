Peabody
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to 24 Norfolk Ave., at 2:47 p.m., for a man who fell down stairs through some sheetrock. He was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic.
Police were called to Macy’s Women’s Wear, at 5:09 p.m., for a possible shoplifter. The party just got into an Uber, which headed toward the Container Store. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
An ambulance was sent to PS Salon & Spa and the dining room at 400 Brooksby Village, for a possible stroke. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller advised police, at 7:52 p.m., from Citizens Inn, 29 Holten St., that fraudulent charges had been made on her SNAP and EBT cards.
A caller from Southwyck Condominiums, 80 Foster St., reported, at 9:31 p.m., that “squatters” in Unit 207 had threatened his girlfriend. Police will summon the 26-year-old Peabody woman from Unit 207 to court to face a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
MarbleheadWednesday
An officer was sent to Orne Street, at 9:13 a.m., to assist a citizen.
An officer went to Gallison Avenue, at 9:18 a.m., to help a party with a “big trash can.”
Police were called to Smith Street, at 12:03 p.m., to look into a case of harassment.
An officer was sent to School Street, at 1:35 p.m., to report on a past crash.
At 2:42 p.m., an officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
A report of a break into a building and a burglary brought police to Stonybrook Road, at 4:38 p.m.
At 4:58 p.m., officers went to Edgemere Road to investigate past suspicious activity.
Four officers were dispatched to Calthrope Road to serve a warrant.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Charlotte Road, at 9:06 p.m., for speed enforcement.
A party reported, at 9:18 p.m., that their wallet was stolen while they were at the YMCA on Leggs Hill Road.
Three vehicles were stopped on Humphrey Street, between 9:24 and 9:35 p.m., and each operator was verbally warned for speeding.
Police made property checks on Lighthouse Lane, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, and Brook Road, between 10:24 and 10:40 p.m.
SalemWednesday
The report of a disturbance brought police to 2 Hillside Ave., at 5:10 p.m.
An undesirable or of an unwanted guest brought officers to 90 Washington St., at 5:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 155 Fort Ave., at 7:04 p.m. to report on a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police responded to 315 Jefferson Ave., at 9:49 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, police arrested Paul J. Gillissen, 68, of 4 Plymouth St., Salem. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and drunken driving.
An officer was sent to 22 Roslyn St., at 10:17 p.m., to speak with a party who was reporting being harassed.
Thursday
Police were sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 12:47 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 70 Loring Ave., at 10:26 a.m.
Officers were sent to 23 Endicott St., at 11:13 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police were sent to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 11:56 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Another larceny report was called in, this at 1:42 p.m., from 140 Boston St.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 15 Harbor St., at 3:20 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m., police were sent to 122 Lafayette St., for an assault in the past.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Lafayette Street, at 4:23 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 East India Square, at 5:03 p.m., for a juvenile issue.