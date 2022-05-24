Peabody
Monday
A Crane Brook way caller reported at 10:30 a.m., that his vehicle was stolen. The officer located the vehicle in the parking lot.
A party called police at 11:50 a.m., to report he found a counterfeit bill in the driveway of Holden Oil, Inc., 91R Lynnfield St.
A man told police, from 15 Shaw's Lane, that his ex-wife won't give his firearm back to him.
A man came into the station, at 12:27 p.m., to report the past theft of two ladders valued at $1,000. The officer has a suspect and will be following up on the incident.
A juvenile and his mother from Crane Brook Way reported, at 1:30 p.m., they had been threatened via text messages. They had no suspects.
A caller notified police from the vicinity of 9 Sylvan St., of a two-vehicle accident involving a gray Kia Optima and a white Mercedes. The Mercedes had to be towed, and its operator, Lynne M. Travers, 68, of 20 Coppermine Road, Topsfield, was arrested. Travers was charged with drunken driving, 2nd offense.
Firefighters were called to the vicinity of TD Bank, 635 Lowell St., for a mulch fire. Peabody Fire handled the call.
Police were sent to Pulaski St., at 6:30 p.m., after a caller reported a fight between juveniles — who were gone on arrival.
Tuesday
A party called police, at 1:03 a.m., from the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., to report a smashed windshield. It was called in by Gaeta's and the vehicle was towed.
A party called police, at 4 a.m., to report an individual may be living out of a gray Camry parked on Birney Street. The caller said the party was littering excessively. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. They checked back with the caller, who said the party is only in the area for one to two hours, and leaves trash and waste behind. A post will be generated for area checks.
An employee called police, at 8:40 a.m., from North Shore ARC, 22 Foster St., to report a smashed front door to the building. No reported signs of entry or anything missing.
A Leblanc Drive resident reported at 9:37 a.m., than a suspicious male drove up to her an hour ago and gave her several items. The officer told the woman it was a scam and advised her to throw the items away.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was called to 224 Elliott St., at 4:50 p.m., to investigate a shoplifting.
Two officers were sent to Pond Street, at 5 p.m., for women in the street, screaming for help. It was a medical issue.
Monday
Officers were sent to 22 Federal St., at 5 :50 a.m., after someone reported their neighbor was throwing fireworks out the window.
At 11:36 a.m., a New Balch Street resident reported a case of fraud/identity theft.
One officer responded to the vicinity of 78 Herrick St., for a three-car accident with property damage.
Three officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, Herrick St., at 12:10 p.m., to assist hospital security.
Two patrolmen and a detective were dispatched, at 1:10 p.m., to 494 Elliott St., to make a drug arrest. There they successfully apprehended and arrested Jeffey P. Vincent, 50, of that address. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug and with possession of a Class B drug.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to 47 Essex St., at 1:17 p.m.
Report of a general disturbance brought officers to 35 Park St., at 1:32 p.m., for a female party refusing to leave.
A Cabot Street walk-in came into the station, at 4:30 p.m., to report alleged neglect and child abuse.
Written and verbal warnings were issued to 18 local drivers across town between 4 and 5:53 p.m.,
At 6:27 p.m., an officer was sent to 215 Rantoul St. to assist a woman possibly being scammed.
An issue between neighbors brought an officer to 35 Mill St., at 6:45 p.m.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to a Beacon Street address at 7:53 a.m., to check the report of a possible card-skimming device.
At 8:15 a.m., an officer was sent to Hoods Lane, to assist a citizen.
Two officers responded to a School Street address, at 8:17 p.m., to restore the peace.
A general complaint brought police to Humphrey Street, at 9:48 a.m.
A credit card was reported found at 10 a.m., on Front Street.
Police served an "Immediate Threat" order to a Kimball Street driver at 10:05 a.m.
A party reported, at 12:35 p.m., they were holding a purse they had found on Pleasant Street.
A wallet was reported found, at 1:50 p.m., on Rockaway Avenue.
Two officers made a well-being check on a party on Washington Street, at 2:34 p.m.
A bag was reported found, at 3:24 p.m., on Washington St.
At 5:04 p.m., a woman called police from Nicholson Street to report she was being harassed.
Tuesday
A noise complaint brought officers to Pleasant Street, at 12:08 a.m.
An officer went to Colgate Road, at 4:48 a.m., to take a report on harassing calls received.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 56 1/2 Mason St., at 12:37 a.m. to report on threats received.
Police were dispatched to 12 Pope St., at 5:11 a.m. to calm down a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 8:45 a.m., where they arrested Robert E. Ostrowski, 50, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with trespass.
At 9:14 a.m., police responded to 158 Boston St., to settle a dispute.
Police went to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 10:25 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 11:24 a.m., an officer was sent to 31 Collins St., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Reports of a panhandler brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets at 12:12 p.m.
Police were sent to 45 Congress St., at 3:15 p.m., to check on a commercial alarm.
Officers were dispatched to 51 Canal St., for a disturbance, at 4 p.m.
A motor vehicle involving a police vehicle took place at 4:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 118 Highland Ave.
Officers responded to 53 Endicott St., at 5:09 pm., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded to 45 Congress St., at 5:26 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of School and Chandler streets at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:32 p.m., officers were called to 15 Aurora Lane for a larceny.
A officer was sent to 28 Buena Vista Ave., at 9:06 p.m., to keep the peace.
Police responded to three separate noise complaints in less than an hour: Salem Street at 10:23; 12 Cherry St.., at 10:40; and 400 Highland Ave.., at 11:07 p.m.
An officer was sent to 24 Dunlap St., at 11:20 p.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Tuesday
The complaint about an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 8 Lawrence St., at 1:28 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 225 Broad St., at 7:45 a.m.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 10 Paradise Road, at 10:45 a.m.
Police arrested a male and a female pair at approximately 11:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 252 Bridge Street on various drug charges. Michael Stephen Burke, 28, of 37 Annapolis Way, Newbury, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon; possession of a Class B drug; possession of a Class C drug; and possession of a Class E drug. Arrested with him was Jaelyn Marae Militello, 26, of 82 Flint St., Apt. 2, Salem. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense, and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at noon, for a shoplifter. They arrested Jeffrey Ford, 45, of 23 Central Ave., Apt. 501, Lynn. Ford was charged with shoplifting and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 163 Derby St., at 12:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Two motor vehicle accidents without injuries brought officers to: the intersection of Highland Avenue and Crowdis Street, at 1:48; and to 300 Canal St., at 2:50 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to 14 Overlook Drive, at 6 p.m., to document a report of fraud.
Police were sent to 2302 Kirkbride Drive, at 6:25 p.m., for youths possibly getting ready to fight. An area search was negative.
An officer was sent to 11223 Kirkbride Drive at 7:05 p.m., to document another report of fraud.
Police were sent to Wendy's. 188 Endicott St., at 11:45 p.m., for an unwanted guest who refused to leave. He left.
Tuesday
Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., reported, at 7:10 a.m., having received a threatening phone call.
Police were called to the vicinity of 64 Andover St., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Police were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:46 a.m., for a suicidal party. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to the vicinity of 8 Belgian Road for a party or parties harassing house painters.