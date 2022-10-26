Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 50 Sutton St., at 8:33 a.m., to assist a grandmother who had locked herself outside of the house with a young child left inside. The Fire Department was able to gain access and the pair were reunited.
Police were sent to an apartment at 116 Foster St., at 10:29 a.m., after a caller reported her neighbor had taken her security camera. The 60-year-old neighbor will be summoned to court for larceny under $1,200.
Police were sent to 50 Warren St., at 11:49 a.m., for an assault. The caller said her husband was assaulted in the hallway by a male with black, curly short hair wearing an orange shirt and red and blue shorts who was throwing closed-fist punches. The husband was offered medical attention on scene but refused. Police arrested Omarie D. Mark, 28, of that address, on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Police were called to Brooksby Village at 11:51 a.m., to assist a resident who was confused and combative. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Franklin Street woman called police at 3:04 p.m., to report that her daughter, on the way home from school, was jumped by some kids who had been following her. The officer will document the incident and forward the report to the School Resource Officer.
EMTs were sent to 1 Centennial Drive, Apt. 3, at 3:08 p.m., for the parent of a student at the day care center having a possible stroke in the back parking lot. The parent had donated blood today, was having difficulty speaking and experiencing numbness on one side, but refused medical attention.
Police stopped a vehicle for improper passing at 4:37 p.m., at the intersection of Lynn Street and Emerson Avenue. The operator, a 42-year-old Peabody man was summoned to court where he will face charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a passing violation; and a marked lanes violation.
Police responded to the vicinity of 291 Lynnfield St., for a two-vehicle accident. A passenger of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and both vehicles were towed. One operator was given a ride to Alden Road. The DPW was advised of a guardrail down at Lynnfield and Bartholomew.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 139 Lowell St., at 8:15 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and one, a 22-year-old Peabody man, was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took possession of his vehicle.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to a Conant Street address, at 6:23 p.m., for an out-of-control 16-year-old.
Two cruisers were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 6:43 p.m., for a road-rage incident in the Walgreen parking lot.
Police were called to the vicinity of 490 Rantoul St., at 11:14 p.m., for a disturbance. a male and a female were yelling in the parking lot.
Wednesday
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 215 Rantoul St., at 10:19 a.m., for a well-being check.
Three officers and an ambulance responded to the vicinity of 213 Hart St., at 11:04 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Federal and Rantoul streets, at 11:36 a.m. to report on a truck hitting the train bridge.
Two officers were called to 224 Elliott St., at 3:49 p.m., for a possible shoplifter.
Marblehead
Monday
Three police officers and the Fire Department responded, at 1:01 a.m., to a Pleasant Street address for a burglar alarm. No additional information was available.
A general complaint brought police to Londonderry Road at 9:57 a.m.
A credit card and a license were reported lost, at 3:10 p.m., on Devereux Street.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street, at 5:40 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police were sent to Pleasant St., at 6:03 p.m., for a burning car.
Tuesday
Two officers went to the vicinity of Rowland and Prospect streets, at 12:17 a.m., for loud female voices disturbing the peace.
Police made property checks at West Shore Drive, Stramski Way, Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Wyman Road and Humphrey Street between 12:40 and 1:08 a.m.
An ambulance, the Fire Department and one officer responded to Tufts Street, at 11:16 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash. No further information was provided.
A Vine Street party called police, at 11:19 a.m., to complain about annoying phone calls.
A general complaint brought an officer to the intersection of Smith Street and the railroad right-of-way.
A property check was made on Stramski Way, at 7:12 p.m., and on Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Stramski Way (again) and Lighthouse Lane between 8:17 and 10 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Five motor vehicle traffic stops, two in the area of No. 96, Marlborough Road were logged between 1:29 and 2:02 p.m. During that approximate time frame, police were called intermittently to that section of the street on a well-being check. At about 4:06 p.m., police were called back to the area for a "disturbance." At that time, they blocked public access to a section of Marlborough Road for what they described as public safety and for the well-being of parties involved. At about 8 p.m., the street was re-opened and traffic resumed. Aside from a police statement that there had been no criminal activity and no violence, police declined to offer any account of what took place during the intervening 3 hours and 15 minutes.
At 4:45 p.m., police were called to Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to Summer Street and Jefferson Avenue,. at 8:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to 9 Dunlap St., at 8:35 p.m., to investigate threats made.
Police went to 45 Barstow St., at 10:38 p.m., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A general request for police brought officers to Willson Street at 12:21 a.m.
Officers went to 6 Summit Ave., at 1:27 a.m., to check on a noise complaint.
Reports of undesirables or unwanted guests brought police to 19 Congress St., at 3:30 and to 4 First St., at 3:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 12:09 p.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 286 Washington St. at 1:32 p.m.
Police arrested a 40-year-old Lafayette St., man at 2:08 p.m., in the vicinity of 116 Lafayette St., on an outstanding warrant.
A Swampscott man was stopped at 2:40 p.m. in the vicinity of 201 Canal St., and arrested for operating a motor vehicle (a motorcycle) on a suspended license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and with a motorcycle equipment violation.
Police were sent to 47 Hancock St., at 4:29 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 134 Marlborough Road, at 4:40 p.m. to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.