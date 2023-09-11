PeabodyThursday
Police went to Wilson Square at 17 Andover St. at 9 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident. The operators keys, meds and registration were taken for safe-keeping as he was transported to Lahey. The vehicle was towed.
An ambulance was sent to Jennings Circle at 3:55 p.m. for an out-of control 10-year-old. The child was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A Tremont Street resident reported at 6:46 p.m. that someone had tried to break down her door. CID responded for photos, and a 25-year-old Walnut Street female was summoned to court to face a charge of destruction of property at less than $1,200, and malicious destruction of property.
SalemThursday
A report of larceny brought police to 295 Derby St. at 1:12 pm.
Police were called to 29 Grove St. at 2;25 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to Highland Avenue at 3:42 p.m.
At 4:14 p.m., officers were sent to 31 Collins St. to handle a drunken person.
An officer went to 36 Perkins St. at 5: 51 p.m. to keep the peace.
Officers were sent to 11 Dodge St. at 6:24 a.m. to arrest a suspect. No further details were available.
A noise complaint brought officers to 2 Harbor St. at 7:16 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 106 Leach St. at 8:29 p.m.
DanversWednesday
An officer was called to Portside Marine, 106 Liberty St., for an intoxicated wife at 4:18 p.m.
An officer was sent to the Holten Street parking lot, 3 Holten St., at 6:55 p.m. for a report of youths climbing on a crane. The group was dispersed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of McDonald’s 182 Endicott St. for a motor vehicle accident with aggressive parties. Officer managed to calm down the talk and get the drivers to exchange information.
Thursday
Police went to Michaud Mitsubishi, 80 Andover St., at 8:56 a.m. to view security camera footage of an earlier larceny.
An officer was called to Endicott Park at 57 Forest St. at 12:46 p.m. to investigate a report of marijuana being grown in the area.
The report of a shoplifter brought officers to Hallmark, 100 Independence Way, at 12:48 p.m. for a shoplifter.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to the Essex Tech Main Building, 56 Maple, at 3:43 p.m. to send an unwanted guest on his way.
Police were called to North Shetland Road at 7:10 p.m. for a possibly stolen car.
An officer was sent to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., at 7:15 a.m. for a possible car from a hit-and-run.
At 7:17 a.m., police were sent to 30 Lindall St. for a follow-up on a possible suspect in a past hit-and-run incident.
An officer went to Danversport Yacht Club Marina, 107R Elliott St., at 7:47 a.m., for a male seen exposing himself.
Beverly
Thursday
The report of a possible stolen vehicle brought a cruiser to 149 Park St. for a possible stolen vehicle at 7:07 p.m.
The report of a man down brought two cruisers and an ambulance to Rantoul St. at 7:19 p.m.
Marblehead
Friday
Police responded to Atlantic Street and Commercial Avenue at 9:20 a.m. on a routine motor vehicle stop.
At 11:05 a.m., police were sent to Pleasant Street and at 1:40 p.m. to School Street for separate motor-vehicle crashes
At 1:50 p.m., an officer was called to Washington Street for a larceny, forgery or a fraud.
A separate case of larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to Gerald Road at 3:35 p.m.
Police made property checks beginning at 4:14 p.m., at Front, Village and Pleasant Streets, and Turner Road and Lime Street, ending at 5:27 p.m.
At 9:08 p.m., officers were called to Atlantic Avenue to investigate a disturbance.
Officers were sent to School Street at 9:29 p.m. to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
Two more property checks were made at Light house Lane, Ocean Avenue and Humphrey Street between 9:54 and 10:18 p.m.