Marblehead
Sunday
Police were sent to a State Street location at 12:35 a.m. for an assault. After a brief investigation, they arrested Paul B. Bartlett, 40, of 72 Broughton Road and charged him with assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person and with disorderly conduct.
An officer went to Ocean Avenue at 1:26 a.m. for a stolen phone.
Three officers responded at 1:31 p.m. to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Rockaway Avenue to assist a citizen.
An officer was sent to Nicholson St. at 2 p.m. to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A driver was stopped at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic and Ocean avenues and the driver was cited.
Police were called to Baldwin Road at 5:57 p.m. on a burglar alarm, but it was deemed unfounded.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Atlantic and Ocean avenues at 6:23 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash. There was no reference to citations or injuries.
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Bubier Road at 6:56 p.m. and the driver was cited.
Peabody
Saturday
A caller notified police at 11:55 p.m. of a hit and run in Peabody. The suspect then fled to Salem followed by the caller who reported the suspect to be driving a vehicle with Massachusetts plates. Peabody units located the vehicles in Salem at North and Federal streets and arrested the suspect, Bolivar Duran, 70, of 3 State St., Apt. 1, Peabody. Duran was charged with third-offense drunken driving and with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. His vehicle was towed.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Wendy’s, 69 Newbury St., at 1:10 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The 39-year-old male Lynn driver will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after expiration.
Police responded to 50 Warren St. for a dispute involving a drunken female. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A 911 caller requested assistance to a Peabody hotel at 4:12 a.m., but had language problems and was unable to say where she was. The call was transferred through several interpreters, but none could understand the caller. They believed her to be calling from a room at Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., however, and dispatched officers who found a woman in labor in the room. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Long’s Jewelers, 35 Cross St., at 9:10 a.m., for operating a vehicle without a license. The 19-year-old Prospect Street male was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and failing to stop or yield. The vehicle was released to a licensed operator.
Police were sent to the intersection of Walnut and Wallis streets at 10:04 a.m., after a caller reported a man walking through the area was wearing a hospital johnny. The officer spoke with the man who said he had signed himself out against medical advice. He was sent on his way.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:21 a.m. in the vicinity of 25 Walnut St. and summoned the 37-year-old Peabody man to court for driving on a suspended license and for operating a motor vehicle with his license not in possession.
A 200 Jubilee Drive caller reported at 1:23 p.m. that her infant was choking, and its lips were turning blue. Then she said the color was coming back and the infant was breathing again. CPR instructions were given, and the parent said the child was breathing, but not crying, and its eyes were closed. The officer arrived and the infant was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, 86 Andover St., at 2:45 p.m. for a three-vehicle accident. There were no tows or injuries.
Police responded to Macy’s Men’s Furnishings at 8:09 p.m. for a female shoplifter who had been detained. The 33-year-old 42 Washington St., Peabody, woman will be summoned to court to face a charge of shoplifting.
BeverlySunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St. at 4:51 p.m. to move along a group of kids on bikes.
At 5:02 pm., police were called to the CVS Pharmacy, 434 Rantoul St., for a party not wanted in the store.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 13 Edwards St. at 5:30 p.m. to make a well-being check.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 22 Lovett St. at 7:45 p.m. for a group of seven youths who took a package off the porch.
Five patrolmen, the sergeant and a fire truck were dispatched to 70 Ober St. at 7:15 p.m. and again at about 10 p.m. to handle groups of youths causing disturbances on the beach.
The sergeant and three officers were sent to 24 Bow St. at 8:51 p.m. for a man cutting bushes with a machete.
Monday
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 33 Arthur St. at 12:26 a.m. for a female causing a disturbance.
At 4:58 a.m., police and an ambulance were sent to a Highland Avenue address for a husband on cocaine.
Two officers were sent to 40 Enon St. at 8:38 a.m. to check on a homeless man in a shed.
Police were called to 273 Rantoul St. at 8:42 a.m. to take a report on the break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police went to 34 Ocean St. at 10:11 a.m. to report on threats from a neighbor about a dog.
An officer was sent to 25 Abbott St. at 10:29 a.m. for an injured cat on the sidewalk.
Two officers were sent to Roundy St. at 11:35 a.m. to look for a small child who had wandered away from home.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue and Broughton Drive at 11:53 a.m. to assist a mother whose husband had threatened to report her to Child Services.
Police were sent to Bennett Street at 2:09 p.m. to help Salem police search for a man from a bolo out of Salem.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to Cabot Street at 2:47 p.m. to assist with a woman having a seizure due to an unknown medical condition.
DanversSunday
An officer was sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, where a shoplifter was detained at 4:05 p.m.
The report of a suspicious female brought police to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence Way at 7:58 p.m.
Officers were called to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 9:04 p.m. for a complaint of loitering youths.
Monday
A bike was reported stolen from Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 12:14 a.m.
Animal control was notified at 2:22 p.m. of a fox tangled in a soccer net in the vicinity of 175 Maple St.
An officer was sent to McDonalds, 135 Andover St., at 4:56 p.m. for a male smoking a bong in a vehicle, but he was gone when the officer arrived.