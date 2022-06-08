Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 111R Main Street, at 11:30 a.m., to investigate a reported case of fraud.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 75 Central St., at 12:55 p.m., for suspicious activity. A toddler was reportedly trying to gain entry to vehicles. There were no issues.
A 14 Mt. Vernon St. woman left a voice mail reporting her cat has been up a tree since yesterday, and the cat was too far up for the Fire Department to help. Police suggested she call the Animal Rescue League of Boston or a tree company.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Andover Street and Mt. Pleasant Drive, at 4:36 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. Atlantic was requested to evaluate a party as they complained of head pain, and they were transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation. Both vehicles were towed and one operator, a 21-year-old Lynn resident was summoned to court to face charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Northshore Mall, 210N Andover St., at 5:44 p.m., to investigate the involvement of a white Lexus with Florida license plates that was involved in multiple shopliftings today at Macy’s in Saugus. Police have the information on two known suspects each of whom is the subject of active arrest warrants.
An employee of Pacsun reported, at 6:50 p.m., the grab and run theft of three stacks of shirts. The suspect was described as 5’10”, bulky, and wearing a white baseball cap. The suspect put the shirts into a bag and headed out the store in the opposite direction from the Food Court.
Police were called to the Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., at 8:12 p.m., for a dispute over a ball. It was returned to the young child.
At 8:40 p.m., police returned to Peabody Mobile Park for the original caller having an issue with a second neighbor.
Wednesday
A caller reported at 12:56 a.m., from 12 Crowninshield St., that party was lying in the lobby with a walker next to them. The officer reported the person had locked themselves out, and the Fire Department was enroute for let them back in.
Police were dispatched to the area of 80 Foster St., at 1:04 a.m., for a fight. A black Jeep Cherokee was seen fleeing the area, and a 31-year-old female reported being attacked by a female in the Cherokee. A plate number was provided, but it did not come back to the vehicle. The victim’s options were explained to her.
At 7:59 a.m., U.S. Secret Service requested assistance in an investigation on Redberry Lane. Two agents were be in the area in an unmarked vehicle.
Police responded at 8:55 a.m., to the intersection of Washington Street and Clement Avenue, for a two-vehicle accident without injury. Both vehicles were towed and one operator was transported to her residence.
The manager at AT&T Mobility, 210A Andover St., reported, at 9:58 a.m., he has security camera footage of the cleaning lady stealing cell phones. The officer has a possible suspect and a similar incident may have occurred at another store. The officer will follow up.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Washington and State streets, at 8:47 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A Pleasant Street party advised police, at 2:18 p.m., of a lost or stolen passport.
An officer was sent to Curtis Street, at 2:29 p.m., to take a report on a case of unemployment fraud.
A drone was found on Front Street, at 3:54 p.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Green Street Court at 5:31 p.m. to assist a citizen.
An officer went to Ferry Lane, at 6:10 p.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Pleasant St., at 7:45 p.m. to take a report on an assault.
At 9:06 p.m., an officer was sent to Yorkshire Road to look into suspicious activity. No action was required.
Three officers, two ambulances and three fire trucks were sent to Beacon St., at 9:43 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash. The driver was blinded by the headlights of an approaching vehicle and drove into a large forsythia bush. The car had to be pulled out by a wrecker, but there were no injuries except to the forsythia.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police responded to 215 Rantoul St., at 8 p.m., for yelling and screaming coming from an apartment.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of McKay Street and Colgate Road, at 8:12 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to a Haskell Street residence at 8:20 p.m., after a woman called police to ask them to make her ex leave the front porch.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Herrick and Heather streets for an 18-year-old male who took a bottle of pills.
At 11:10 p.m., two officers were sent to the intersection of Beckford and Mill streets for a couple arguing in the street.
Wednesday
Police began their routine late-night checks of town businesses, organizations and facilities from 12:15 until 1:40 a.m.
Officers were called to 199 Rantoul St., at 7:05 a.m., for a party sleeping in a vestibule.
A student called police, at 8:40 a.m., from Beverly Commons Drive, to report their mother failed to come home last night. At 2:30 p.m., the woman was listed as missing.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to 221 Essex St., at 1:07 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving alcohol or drugs. The driver, a 46-year-old Manchester female. was transported to Beverly Hospital with undetermined injuries. She will be summoned to court to face charges of drunken driving and a marked lanes violation
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 3:37 p.m., to assist a male who was discharged from the hospital in a johnny.
A Gloucester-bound commuter rail train was reported stuck, at 4:15 p.m., several hundred yards north of the crossing at Elliott and Beckford Streets after what is believed to have been a slow-speed upright derailment. Newburyport Line Train 160 from Newburyport was cancelled due to the derailment. As of 5:30 p.m., the train remained stuck and buses had been called to provide interim service. There were no injuries.
Salem
An officer was sent to 35 Congress St., at 3:41 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
An officer went to the intersection of Leavitt and Salem streets, at 4 p.m.
Police were called to 105 North St., at 4:40 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Another larceny report brought police to 42 Park St., at 5:27 p.m.
Police were sent to 15 Federal St., at 6 p.m., to report on a harassment issue.
An officer was sent to 1 Traders way, at 6 p.m., for a panhandler.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 288 Derby St., at 7:08 p.m.
An officer was called to 284 Canal St., at 8 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police responded to 29 Grove St., at 9:03 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 2 Heritage Dive, at 11:13 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer was dispatched to 18 Leach St., at 11:25 p.m., to keep the peace for a private repossession tow.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Palmer streets at 1:05 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 20 Osborne St., at 8:50 a.m.
Police were sent to 105 North St., at 10 a.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest
An 10:55 a.m., an officer was sent to 16 Heritage Drive to make a well-being check
Officers were dispatched to 10 Paradise Road, at 1:16 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Two cases of fraud or scams were reported in less than five minutes: 199 Lafayette St., at 1:19, and 20 Dow St., at 1:22 p.m.
The report of a break-and-entry in progress brought police to 440 Lafayette St., at 1:30 p.m.
Another fraud or scam was reported, at 3:50 p.m., at 18 Hancock St.
Police responded to the intersection of North Street and Northend Avenue, at 4:04 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer responded, at 5:12 p.m., to the Church of the Nazarene, 181 Dayton St., for threats made over the phone.
An officer was sent to Lahey Outpatient Center, Danvers, 480 Maple St., for a female who wouldn’t leave. She was transported to a local hospital.
Police were dispatched to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 9:31 p.m.., for an unwanted group gathering. They dispersed before police arrived.
Police were sent to New Bridge Variety & Deli, 9 Bridge St., at 9:33 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury after a vehicle struck a hydrant. Following a brief investigation, officers arrested James Galvin, 70, of 8 Sunset Drive, Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving, 1st offense.
An officer was called to 2222 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:20 a.m. for a party on the lower floor disturbing the peace by banging on the ceiling
Wednesday
Police were called to 6 Grandview Road, at 6:43 a.m., for a death in a private residence.
An officer was sent to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 10:42 p.m., for a discrepancy on a scratch ticker.
An officer was sent to Citizens Bank, 301 Newbury St., at 11:57 a.m., for a check fraud.
An internet scam or swindle with threats brought an officer to 99 Rosewood Drive.
A truck was hit at 3:14 p.m., in the vicinity of 3 Walcott Road by a hit-and-run driver.220609
Middleton
Monday, May 23
An officer was sent to the 2nd floor of an Old South Main Street address for a landlord/tenant issue.
Tuesday, May 24
A vehicle was stopped at 7:39 p.m., and the driver cited for violating the seat belt law; operating a vehicle with out a valid inspection sticker; and for improper display of the vehicle registration sticker.
Wednesday, May 25
An ambulance was dispatched to North Shore ARC, North Main Street, at 1:01 p.m. and transported a sick person to a local hospital.
Police were called to East Street, at 4:58 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. They arrested Nicholas James Celso, 23, of (address redacted), and charged him with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor-vehicle.
Thursday, May 26
A party came to the station at Noon to speak with an officer about having purchased a vehicle without a documented title.
Friday, May 27
At 6:06 a.m., an officer found an unattended vehicle on the Rail Trail in the vicinity of Essex Street. The vehicle was towed.
An officer was sent to James Avenue, at 12:01 p.m., to make a warrant arrest of a 33-year-old party.
An officer was sent to Market Basket at 12:43 p.m. for suspicious activity. A 33-year-old male resident was trying to sell a ring, but he was gone on arrival.
The sergeant was sent to US Gas, Maple St., at 1:52 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Saturday, May 28
A damaged moped was reported left at the Dumpster at Savatree on South Main Street.
Sunday
A driver reported a deer strike at 12:11 a.m., near the Danvers-Middleton line on South Main Street. Danvers police were notified.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, South Main St., at 3:10 p.m., for a reported littering and a verbal altercation.