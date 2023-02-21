PeabodyFriday
Police were called to Macy’s, Northshore Mall, at 6:51 p.m., where they apprehended and arrested a shoplifter who was running from mall security. Mariah Drew Moran, 27, of 119 Lewis St., Lynn, was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250 and on three additional outstanding warrants.
Saturday
Police went to 55 Holten St., at 11:26 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
Police stopped two shoplifters at 2:22 p.m., at J.C. Penney. Items were retrieved from the shoplifters and both individuals were trespassed from the mall for three years.
Officers were sent to 1209 Lynn St., at 9:58 p.m., after a juvenile went after kids throwing rocks at the house. Officers spoke with all three of of the kids and they will return to clean up the mess they made.
Police were called to Paddy Kelly’s, 154 Washington St., at 10:51 a.m., for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident in which the vehicle struck a parked car. Police located the vehicle parked in the owner’s driveway and arrested Evaristo Jesus Medina, 26, of 13 Sherman St., Apt. 2, Peabody. He was arrested and charged with drunken driving and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., at 2:14 p.m., where kids were being rude to the parents and players. The officer spoke with the kids and sent them on their way.
Police were called to Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, 86 Andover St., at 7:25 p.m., when a caller reported a motor-vehicle accident after which the male operator was seen throwing a Twisted Tea can into the woods. The operator, Kevin Allan Swenson, 23, of 449 Linebrook Road, Ipswich, was arrested after having been determined to have been operating under the influence of alcohol, possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and with making an improper turn.
Monday
Police were called to 70 Lowell St., at 6:13 a.m., for an unknown female in the driveway. The 39-year-old Fulton Street, Peabody, resident was taken to the station, where she was summoned to court on a charge of misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Police went to Tremont Street address, at 3:17 p.m., where a male asked for an officer to preserve the peace while he tried to make contact with a resident at the house. He had tracked his lost or stolen Airpods to this address. When officers arrived, the caller said that his Airpods were now in Middleton and moving. He was advised to call the department in which they stop moving.
Police were dispatched to Lynnfield Street, at 4:41 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving two vehicles, one of which contained five children. All airbags had deployed in each vehicle, but medical attention was refused by all parties. Both vehicles had to be towed.
A Foster Street resident called police, at 7:54 p.m., to report that a female who had been ordered to stay away from his property, just left a note on his door and ran away. He said a male who works with his son had seen the female place the note on the door of the building and run away.
Beverly
Friday
Two officers were sent to 105 Cherry Hill Drive, at 4:39 p.m., for a drunken male causing problems in the dining room.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dodge and Laurel streets, at 5:45 p.m., for a car stuck on the tracks.
Officers were sent to 51 Simon St., at 8:40 p.m., to find out why people were yelling on the third floor.
Saturday
Five officers and an ambulance returned to 51 Simon St., at 12:07 a.m., for the third-floor couple who were yelling again.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 106 Hale St., at 2:21 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage
Two officers were sent to 69 West St., at 4:26 a.m., to make a death notification.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads for an accident after one vehicle was run off the road by another vehicle.
Police were called to a Cabot Street location, at 9:06 a.m., after an anonymous caller reported they believed drugs were being dealt at that location.
The report of a $16,000 wire fraud brought police to 77 Sohier Road.
Police were called to the Laundromat, at 304 p.m., after a party reported a larceny there.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Essex Street, at 6:41 a.m., for a female not breathing.
A sergeant and two officers went to a Pleasant Street address, at 7:37 p.m., for past domestic abuse.
An officer was called to 102 Cabot St., at 9:34 p.m., after a vehicle owner reported a window had been smashed on their motor-vehicle.
Three officers and an ambulance went to a Cabot Street address, at 10:50 p.m., to assist a party who had fallen down the stairs.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital, at 12:48 a.m., to assist an ambulance crew with a patient at the Emergency Room.
At 10:34 a.m., police were sent to Hale Street, for an elderly female who had passed out.
Police fire and ambulance responded to Shannon Lane, at 12:15 p.m., for a party who had suffered a possible stroke.
Police were sent to a Broadway address, at 7:05 p.m., to take reports on two missing juveniles.
Police were notified, at 9:44 p.m., of a past motor vehicle theft from Park Street Auto, 122 Park St.
Monday
Police, fire ambulance were sent to a Gage Street location at 12:40 a.m. after a party reported believing persons had overdosed.
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, at 8 a.m., to remove an unwanted guest from the hospital.
Two officers were sent to 18 Lovett St., at 9:38 a.m., for a person breaking glass and yelling.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Conant St., at 11:22 a.m., for a woman bitten by a dog.
Police were sent to Bennett Street, at 4:54 p.m., for a possible domestic disturbance involving a family.
Police reported, at 7:28 p.m., they had recovered a stolen trailer and Bobcat on Elliott Street.
Officers were sent to 3 Bisson St. at 9:10 p.m., to disperse a group of kids on the properties possibly engaged in vandalism.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity 302 Rantoul St. and arrested the operator, Maryanne E. Polanski, 60, of 12 Lattimer St., Marblehead. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a license which had been suspended on two previous occasions for operating on a license which had been suspended for drunken driving.
Four officers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 12:03 p.m., for a patient causing a disturbance.
At 12:27 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Hale and Lothrop streets for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and no injuries.
Salem
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:49 a.m., in the vicinity of 220 Highland Ave., and arrested the operator, Tuliomiguel C. Nacimento, 23, of 9 Park St., Apt. 2, Peabody. Nascimento was charged with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; a number plate violation in order to conceal his identification; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny brought police to 245 Lafayette St., at 9:38 a.m.
Police were sent to 43 Church St., at 10:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run
A fraud or scam report brought police to 1 Proctor St., at 2 p.m.
Officers were sent to 14 Pearl St., at 2:12 p.m. for another fraud or scam.
Monday
Police were called to 40 Broad St., at 1:23 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested Marcel Adan Rivera, 35, of 20 Bloomfield St., Apt. 1, Lynn. Rivera was charged with a marked lanes violation and with drunken driving.
Officers were sent to 152 Washington St., at 11:08 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 4 Brown St., at 5:51 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Officers went to the intersection of Lafayette and Fairview streets, at 8:50 p.m., to investigate a motor vehicle hit and run accident.
A report of fireworks brought officers to Chanelle Circle, at 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday
At 12:32 a.m., officers were sent to 10 First St., to look into a noise complaint.
At 6:02 a.m. police responded to 45 Congress St., to check out a commercial alarm.
At 8:52 a.m., police responded to 14 Summer St., to report on a case of harassment.
Officers were sent to 2 East India Square, at 10:12 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Another larceny report brought police to 12 First St., at 10:36 a.m.
Police responded to 36 Margin St., at 1:15 p.m., to investigate another larceny.
At 4:54 p.m., officers were sent to 27 Charter St., to investigate the fourth larceny of the day
Danvers
Saturday
The Northeast Environmental Laboratory, 41 Dayton St., notified police at 10:56 a.m., of an incident of fraud.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:30 a.m., for a shoplifter apprehended concealing multiple items. They were summoned to court to face charges.