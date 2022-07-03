Peabody
Thursday
A Judith Road resident notified police at 2:18 p.m., that a male wearing only white shorts went into the back yard and grabbed a chair. The resident told him to leave the area, which he did before police arrived.
Police were sent to 227 Andover St., for two panhandlers stopping traffic. They were in a vehicle and were staying at the Motel 6 in Danvers. They were sent on their way.
A caller reported at 6:43 p.m., that his ex-girlfriend texted him to say she was at his residence at 5312 Crane Brook Way and she was going to break in. He was not home at the time and requested police check his property. The officer spoke with the female, who said she will return Saturday to retrieve her documents.
Police were sent to Bourbon Street Mini Storage, 3A Bourbon St., after a call about the sound of chainsaws behind the storage facility. They located an individual, who was taking down shelving in his storage unit.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest and Lowell streets and summoned the operator, a 26-year-old Peabody male, to court to face charges of a motor-vehicle lights violation and for operation of an unlicensed motor-vehicle.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:14 a.m., at 50 Andover St., and summoned the operator, a 26-year-old Melrose man, for failing to stop or yield and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The report of an accident with injuries brought police to the intersection of Washington and Parsons streets, at 2:50 p.m., for a vehicle into a parked car. The operator had a minor head injury but declined medical care, and the car was towed, with a note left for the owner of the parked car.
A Baker Street woman called and asked to speak with an officer regarding a threatening text message her daughter had received. The officer will reach out to the parents of the juveniles involved and will follow up at Carroll School.
A Margin Terrace woman called police at 4:42 p.m., to report a suspicious woman came to her back door, alleging to be with the Health Department. She said the woman tried to force her way in when she answered the door. The caller said she then told the woman she could not come in and that she would call the police. At that point, the woman left in an unknown vehicle. She was described as 5’9”, average build with blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Police were sent to Pierpont Street, at 8:15 p.m., for a shirtless male throwing knives at a wooden building. The officer said his was not a public-safety issue at this time, and the man was in his own dwelling. He was advised, however, to close the garage door.
Police were dispatched, at 10:33 p.m., to Macy’s, at the Northshore Mall, for a large gathering of cars playing music loudly in the parking lot. Officers dispersed the vehicles.
Firefighters were sent to 21 Caller St., at 10:59 p.m., to assist a party who had dropped his keys down the elevator shaft.
Saturday
Police received multiple calls at about 4:26 a.m., regarding a vehicle that had flipped over in the vicinity of 22 Franklin St. The CID was enroute to take photos, and the 54-year-old female operator, a resident of Salem, was transported to Salem Hospital. She will be summoned to court to face a charge of second-offense drunken driving, and of operating on an expired license.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Not Your Average Joes at the Northshore Mall for reports of a party passed out in a bush. The person was located in the area of Lifetime Fitness and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Herrick and Lowell streets, at 5:30 p.m., for a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. The cyclist was taken to Lahey-North in Peabody with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening. As of 8 p.m., Sunday, Peabody and state police were still trying to determine exactly what caused the accident.
Salem
Friday
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 8:35 a.m., from 17 Beckford St.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 11:44 a.m., where they arrested a 61-year-old woman on a warrant.
A party reported a break and entry to a motor vehicle, at 1:20 p.m., at 2 Summit Ave.
An officer was sent to 2 Cain Road, at 1:39 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Police were called to 71 Palmer St., at 2:24 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Officers were sent to 15 Hazel St., at 6:45 p.m. to end a dispute.
At 6:53 p.m. police were called to 128 North St., for the report of a larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:32 p.m., at the intersection of Loring and Jefferson avenues and arrested a 55-year-old Lynn resident of 44 Essex St., Lynn on an outstanding warrant.
Reports of fireworks brought police to Brooks Street, at 9:14 and to 30 Leavitt St., at 9:18 p.m.
Officers went to 166 Bridge St., at 9:45 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Two more fireworks reports were called in: 41 Palmer St., at 9:47, and Barstow Street, at 10:26 p.m.
Fireworks were reported, at 11:25 a.m., in the vicinity of 45 Traders Way .
Saturday
Police were called to the vicinity of 464 Lafayette St., at 1:13 p.m., to handle a drunken person.
Noise complaints brought police to Becket Street at 1:15 and 14 Chestnut St., at 2:59 a.m.
Officers responded to 17 Skerry St., at 10:39 a.m., for a larceny.
Two separate harassment complaints brought police to 225 Derby St., at 11:23 a.m., and to 94 Lafayette St., at 12 noon,.
Two reports of undesirable or unwanted guests brought officers to 3 Dove Ave., at 12:19 and to 25 Front St., at 12:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to 266 Washington St., at 1:38 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to Salem Liquors, 128 North St at 2:30 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Beverly
Thursday
Officers were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 6:30 p.m, for kids on the roof.
Firefighters responded, at 7:50 p.m., to 559 Cabot St., for a garage fire.
Police were sent to 10 Cedar St., at 9:03 p.m., for screaming and banging from an apartment.
A general disturbance — a female outside yelling — brought police to the vicinity of 325 Cabot St., at 11:34 p.m.
Friday
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to 90 Colon St., at 3:03 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 211 Rantoul St., at 9:07 a.m., to assist a party stuck in an elevator.
Officers were called to 38 Bartlett St., at 9:33 a.m., to check out a party asleep behind the wheel.
A person called police, at 9:57 a.m. from the vicinity of Cabot Street and Country Drive, to report car tires had been slashed.
Officer were sent to an Edwards Street address, at 10:40 a.m., to talk with a male party who said he wants to die.
A break and entry to a motor-vehicle was reported at 67 Shortell Ave., at 11:08 a.m.
65 Shortell Ave. also reported, this at 12:35 p.m., a past break and entry to a truck.
Police were called to the vicinity of 127 Bridge St., at 2:08 p.m., for an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. According to police, the motorcycle was trying to pass an SUV on the right as they approached the intersection of Bates Street, and, the same time, the SUV was starting to make a right turn onto Bates. The two vehicles collided, knocking the motorcycle to the ground. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, but declined medical assistance, but the motorcycle had to be towed. The report did not indicate any charges had been filed.
At 3:15 p.m., a resident of 29 Shortell Ave. reported a past break to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 6 Elizabeth Ave., at 3:30 p.m., for a past break to a motor vehicle.
Police and firefighters went to 2 Enon St., at 3:56 p.m., for a car on fire in the parking lot.
A two-car motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets, at 4:44 p.m.
Three officers were sent to Cabot Street. at 6:14 p.m., to check on a possible overdose.
Two officers were dispatched to 70 Ober St., at 9:40 p.m., for 15 to 20 people around a fire.
An officer was sent to Lothrop Street, at 11:44 p.m., to check on homeless people sleeping on park benches.
Saturday
Three officers were sent to 3 Charles St., at 2:48 a.m., to check on the well-being of a child.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 325 Cabot St., at 3:05 a.m., , for a disturbance coming from the parking lot.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 4:50 a.m., to the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets, for an ambulance that broke down on the railroad tracks.
At 7:31 a.m., officers responded to 434 Rantoul St., for yelling coming from a U-haul.
Two officers went to the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue, at 8:09 a.m., to check on a woman running into the street in front of cars.
Three officers were dispatched, at 10:37 a.m., to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets for a female walking in traffic.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets, at 12:03 p.m., for a general disturbance. A man was defecating on the sidewalk.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 231 Cabot St., at 12:30 p.m., where they arrested Timothy Michael Crane, 29, of 10 Berry St., Danvers. He was arrested on three outstanding warrants and for resisting arrest.
At 2:03 p.m., officers were sent to 30 Garfield Ave., for someone attempting to break into a house.
Six officers and a sergeant were designated, at 4:26 p.m., for prisoner watch at Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to 57 Dodge St., at 4:29 p.m., to investigate a past theft from a store.
Two officers were sent to the dead end of Ocean St., at 4:46 p.m., to check for suspected underage drinking.
Police and an ambulance were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:45 p.m., for a male party attempting to jump out of a window.
Police were called to the intersection of Chase and Judson streets, at 9:36 p.m., for fireworks.
At 10:27 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 1 Winter St., for loud people outside disturbing the peace.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 2:03 a.m., for a homeless male sleeping in the lobby.
Police were sent to a Folly Pond Road address, at 9:25 p.m., to check on a mother and son for the DCF.
An officer went to the vicinity of 50 Arlington Ave., at 11 a.m., for someone fishing in the water supply.
Police were sent back to the vicinity of 50 Arlington Ave., to disperse a group fishing in Wenham Lake.
Police were called to 276 Rantoul St., at 11:54 a.m., for a past break and unlawful residence.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to 35 Eden Glen Ave., at 8:30 a.m., to report on two motor-vehicle breaks and entries, with a wallet and IDs stolen.
An officer went to 23 Trinity St., at 9:14 a.m., to take a report on a missing person. The missing person returned home at 9:40 a.m.
Another motor-vehicle break and entry was reported, at 9:25 a.m., from 36 Eden Glen Ave.
Police were called to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 11:56 a.m., for an unresponsive male.
An officer was sent to Danvers Electric Light, 2 Burroughs St., at 12:08 p.m., to take a report on threats made.
An officer was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 3:30 p.m., for a kid locked in a car.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 6:47 p.m. for unwanted guests — Kids with foam swords were disturbing customers.
Officers were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 8:13 p.m., for a female shoplifter. They arrested Abigail Mazza, 23, of 172 Winthrop, Revere. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more that $250 and with resisting arrest.
Police were sent to 5122 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:25 p.m., for people setting off fireworks, but they were gone on arrival.
Officers were dispatched to the Costco Wholesale parking lot, a 9:58 p.m., for 10 vehicles doing donuts.
Saturday
Police were called to 161 Andover St., at 2:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer responded, to a Thompson Road address, at 11:51 a.m., to report on a break and entry to and burglary of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 6:55 p.m., in response to complaints about loud music.
A motor-vehicle crash brought police to Foster Street, at 10:52 p.m.,
Police responded, at 11:03 p.m., to Lighthouse Lane on a general complaint.
Friday
Police were sent to Lighthouse Lane, at 6:19 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity.