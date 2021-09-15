PeabodyTuesdayPolice were sent to 6 Rutledge Road at 8:50 p.m., for an intoxicated person. The party was transported to Salem.
WednesdayPolice were called to 4 Silverleaf Way at 9:56 a.m., for a stolen white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts plates. A 15-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody by Groveland police. The youth is now in DCF custody and will be charged, as a juvenile, with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the Italian American Citizens Club, 7 Blaney Ave., at 10:55 a.m. after a second-floor stair door alarm was activated. The officer reported there was a dance competition in progress on the second floor.
Marblehead
TuesdayPolice were called to Green Street Court, at 9:20 a.m., for a theft.
New graffiti was reported on Wyman Road, at 9:42 a.m.
Officers were sent to a Conant Street address, at 11:45 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Firefighters were dispatched to Stacey Court, at 11:50 a.m., for a stovetop fire.
A Lindsey Street resident inquired again, at 1:32 p.m., for any word on their missing orange tabby cat “Rudy.” None was reported.
Police were sent to Derby St., at 2:30 p.m., for a man threatening to shoot people. It was found not to be a police issue and was referred to another agency.
At 8:30 p.m. two officers were sent to Norman Street to quell a disturbance.
A different disturbance brought officers to Pleasant Street, at 8:35 p.m., where a party was taken and placed into protective custody.
SalemTuesdayPolice were dispatched to the vicinity of 90 Broadway, at 1:23 a.m., on reports of a fight.
An officer was sent to 4 First St., at 3:35 a.m., to maintain order at a private repossession tow.
Police were called to the intersection of Federal and Monroe streets, at 7:50 a.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bike. According to the police report, a driver, moving at a low speed, was turning from Monroe to Federal Street when the cycle struck him on the side. The cyclist appeared to be unhurt and said he was in a hurry to get to work before getting back on his bike and riding off. No tows, no transports and no citations.
A larceny report brought police to the vicinity of Norman Street and Holyoke Square, at 8:05 a.m.
Police answered two calls regarding vandalism or graffiti within five minutes. At 8:37 a.m., they were called to 36 Boston St., and at 8:40, to 10 First St.
Police made 10 traffic stops between 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The log did not indicate whether the operators, who were stopped in many different areas of town, were warned, cited or summoned.
Police were called to 232 Highland Ave., at 12:50 p.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle.
A larceny report brought officers to 10 Hathorne Place at 1:20 p.m.
Police went to 11 Dodge St., at 1:33 p.m., to talk to a party who had been victimized by a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 29 Highland Ave., at 3 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 87 North St., at 4:15 p.m.
Police made 15 traffic stops across town between about 9:15 and 6:30 p.m. The log did not indicate whether those stopped were warned, cited or summoned.
Police were called to 59 Leach St., at 7:15 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police made eight traffic stops across town between about 9:15 and 10:15 p.m. The log did not indicate whether those stopped were warned, cited or summoned.
Police were sent to 347 Essex St., at 10:05 p.m., to assist a drunken person.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 17 Heritage Drive, at 11:22 p.m.
Just before midnight, police responded to 22 Norman St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
WednesdayOfficers were sent to 45 Traders Way, at 5:30 a.m., for a suspicious person or motor-vehicle.
At 8:07 a.m., a larceny was reported from 45 Traders Way.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at noon from Bridge Street, and another from 540 Loring Ave., at 12:05 p.m.
Officers were sent to 267 Highland Ave., at 1:06 p.m., for a dispute, and to 8 Dearborn St., at 1:10 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police went to 12 Pope St., at 3:05 p.m., on a larceny report, and to 600 Loring Ave., at 3:10 p.m. for a fraud or a scam.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported in the vicinity of 5 Crombie St., at 4:45 p.m.
Police were sent to the New Market, 109 Bridge St., at 5:45 p.m., on a shoplifting case.
BeverlyTuesdayTwo officers were sent to 325 Cabot St., at 4:46 p.m., after a party reported having found what appeared to be a grenade.
An unresponsive, intoxicated party was transported to Beverly Hospital, at 5:55 p.m., from a Dane Street address.
An officer was sent to a Thorndike Street address, at 8:43 p.m., for a building check, after a caller said they thought someone might be in the building. No one was found.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 9:50 p.m. after a man was reported to be going through parked cars.
WednesdayPolice and an ambulance were dispatched to a Mulberry Street address, at 12:45 a.m., for a possible overdose.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 10:20 a.m., to assist hospital staff with an unwanted guest.
An officer went to 8 Washington St., at 12:53 p.m., to assist a person in handling harassing phone calls at work.
The report of a two-car accident with property damage brought officers to the vicinity of 93 Cabot St., at 1:35 p.m.
Police went to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., after receiving a report at 3:15 p.m., that kids were leaving school to go fight.
A cruiser was sent to Enon Street, at 3:45 p.m., to assist Wenham police with a road-rage stop.
An officer was sent to 15 Stone St. after a business there reported its computer had been hacked and $9,000 was transferred out of its account.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit was sent to Stone, Rantoul, Pond, Pleasant and Bridge streets and Livingstone Avenue to knock on doors and talk with Endicott College students.
DanversTuesdayOfficers were called to Homegoods, 301 Newbury St., at 4:35 p.m., for a larceny.
A hit-and-run accident was reported, at 6:15 p.m., at the intersection of Elliott and Liberty Streets, but the call was canceled.
Police were sent to 12 Hanson Road, at 6:30 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
An officer was called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence way, at 8:10 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
The report of a possible break and entry brought police to 10 School St., at 8:35 p.m.
WednesdayPolice were called to 38 Bay View Terrace, at 12:20 a.m., for a possible fight, but it was unfounded.
Police were sent to 20 Locust St., at 2:08 a.m., looking for a female with an unknown problem. They reported “service rendered.”
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 3:05 a.m., on a report of possible underage females, but none were found.
Police were sent to Walnut Grove Cemetery, 30 Sylvan St., at 11 a.m., after receiving a report of malicious damage to tombstones.
Officers were sent to a Rice Street address, at 1:05 p.m. for a possible case of animal abuse.
Malicious damage to a motor vehicle brought police to the CVS parking lot at 3:20 p.m.