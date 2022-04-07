PeabodyWednesdayAt 12:25 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle going the wrong way on the ramp. The operator said the vehicle “had slipped and (she) was correcting” herself.” She was sent on her way.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:40 p.m. in the vicinity of 629 Lowell St., and summoned the operator, a 66-year-old Peabody man, to court on a warrant charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A 124 Foster St. resident reported, at 2:25 p.m., that her landlord is violating a stay-away order by parking in her designated space. Police checked and found no restraining order was ever in effect. She was advised she could take the issue to Peabody District Court.
A Holten Street party came into the station at 2:36 p.m., to report that someone had fraudulently opened a Comcast Cable account in his name, and a collection agency was now calling him to pay the bill.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 79 Lowell St., for a two-vehicle accident without injuries. One operator, a 52-year-old Peabody male, was summoned to court for operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
A MacArthur Road resident called police, at 4:20 p.m., to report someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in Florida, with his name and information.
A resident of Peabody House, 18 Walnut St., reported at 9:20 p.m., he does not feel comfortable leaving his apartment, due to a neighbor. The officer advised the man to call back should he encounter that party again.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:55 p.m., at the intersection of Gardner Road and Pulaski Street and summoned the 27-year-old Salem operator to court on a charge on unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A friend picked up the vehicle.
ThursdayPolice were dispatched to the vicinity of Paddy Kelly’s 154 Washington St., for a fight in front of the establishment. A sober driver was located to transport the parties and they were sent on their way.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Newbury Street and Dearborn Road, at 1:40 a.m., for a female passed out at the wheel of a dark Honda on the side of the road. The woman had been looking for a hotel and was on her way to the Extended Stay.
A Lenox Road resident reported, at 2:34 a.m., having received a threatening phone call.
Beverly
WednesdayTen vehicles were stopped between 4 and 6 p.m. by a single officer acting on a traffic enforcement grant.
Officers were called to a Cabot Street location, at 5:20 p.m., for an unresponsive female who had possibly overdosed before medical assistance arrived. She was determined to be deceased.
Police were sent to a Northridge Road address, at 8:43 p.m., for a possible domestic disturbance.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 8 Dane St., to move along a group of homeless parties.
Two patrolmen, a sergeant and a detective were dispatched to a Rantoul Street address just before midnight for an unresponsive female, but she was found to be deceased.
ThursdayOfficers, working under a traffic enforcement grant between 8 and 9 a.m., stopped five drivers for speeding, one for distracted driving and one for using a cellphone while driving. All were given warnings.
An officer electronically tracked a stolen iPad to an apartment at 35 Everett St. at 9:12 a.m.
At 9:17 a.m., officers were sent to 278 Cabot St., to investigate a larceny from a business.
Two vehicles were stopped in the vicinity of 295 Dodge St., just after 11 a.m. and verbally warned for speeding under the auspices of the traffic enforcement grant.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:25 a.m., to the vicinity of Elliott Street, for a man down but still breathing
A party called police to 17 Creek St., at 11:40 a.m. to report their belongings had been taken from a car.
A possible larceny brought police to 265 Essex St., at noon.
A Conant Street resident reported, at 1:12 p.m., having lost a ring in Beverly Farms Square.
MarbleheadWednesdayA driver was stopped on Pleasant Street, at 8:18 a.m., and given a verbal warning for distracted driving — making/reading a shopping list while operating a motor vehicle.
At 8:30, a driver on Atlantic Avenue, was stopped and cited for distracted driving — using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.
At 8:47 a.m., a driver was stopped at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue. and Bubier Road and cited for distracted driving — using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.
At 9:45 a.m., a driver was stopped on Pleasant Street and cited for distracted driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At 10:15 a.m., a driver was stopped on Pleasant Street and cited for violating the hands-free law.
At 11:55 a.m., a driver was stopped on Pleasant Street and cited for violating the hands-free law.
At 12:17 p.m., a driver was stopped on Pleasant Street and cited for distracted driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At 12:40 p.m., a driver was stopped on Pleasant Street and cited for violating the hands-free law.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Ave., at 12:54 a.m., in response to a general complaint.
Between 1:35 and 2:18 p.m., four more drivers were stopped, two at Pleasant Street and Bubier Road, and two on Humphrey Street, were stopped for violating the hands-free law. Three were cited and one was verbally warned.
Three cruisers responded to Beacon Street, at 7 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash. The operator, Matthew Munafo, 50, of 32 Sagamore Road, Marblehead, was arrested and charged with drunken driving.
A vehicle was stopped at 8:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Maple and Tedesco streets and the driver given a verbal warning.
ThursdayPolice performed property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Wyman Road and Pleasant Street, between 12:45 and 1:20 a.m.
DanversWednesdayMedical transport was dispatched to an Edmunds Cove Road address, at 4:44 p.m., for an unresponsive 40-year-old male. Medical transport was sent to a Rice Street address, at 6:20 p.m., to transport a person injured in a fall to Beverly Hospital. Police were called to 6211 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:45 p.m., for a disorderly male trespassing on the property. An area search was negative.
Officers were sent to 86 Abington Road, at 11:36 p.m., for an unwanted male in the basement.
ThursdayAn officer was sent to 60 Cabot Road, at 8:33 a.m., for a trespasser.
Police were dispatched to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at noon for two females fighting. Police arrested the pair in what they described as a domestic incident.
An officer was sent to 3 Lindall St., at 2:05 p.m., for an accident in which a bus hit a parked truck. No one was hurt.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Centre and Prince streets, at 2:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
SalemWednesdayPolice were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 3:45 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
One report of fraud or scam brought officers to the vicinity of Forrester Street and Washington Square East, at 4:24 p.m., and another brought them to 11 Pope St., at 4:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 250 Washington St., at 5:51 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 124 Lafayette St., at 6:36 p.m., in response to the report of a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jolene Patricia Schadhauser, 41, homeless, of Salem. She was charged with assault and battery; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of a Class B drug; and on an outstanding arrest warrant.
ThursdayOfficers were sent to the vicinity of 333 Highland Ave., at 12:23 a.m. to assist a party who was locked out of his home or vehicle.
Officers were called to 7 Tanglewood Lane, at 8:36 a.m., for a report of a fraud or a scam.
Police went to 15 Hawthorne Blvd., at 8:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 10:40 a.m., a 12 Sylvan St. caller reported being harassed.
The report of a suspicious party and/or motor vehicle brought police to 29 Highland Ave., at 1:27 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of North and School Streets, at 2:30 p.m., to investigate a road-rage incident.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 257 Washington St., at 3 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were dispatched to 250 Washington St., at 4:34 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
A shoplifting report brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:54 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Anthony Joseph Gubitosi, 63, of 18 Henry Ave., Apt. 1, Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 35 Bengal Lane, at 6:45 p.m., to try to settle a dispute.