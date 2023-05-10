Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was called to Evans Road, at 5:21 p.m., to settle a landlord/tenant issue.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:33 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Leicester road, and another at Tedesco Street and Longview Drive, at 2:33 p.m. Each vehicle was cited but no offenses were listed.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer went to 429 Hale St., at 5:16 p.m. for vandalism to a motor vehicle — a slashed tire.
Police were sent to the intersection of Federal and Park streets, at 6:12 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
An attempted break-in to a motor vehicle was attempted at 6:14 p.m., at the intersection of Lovett and Thorndike streets.
The sounds of possible gunfire brought police to the parking lot at Moraine Farm, 719 Cabot, at 6:59 p.m. Officers checked the area and the grounds but there was no evidence of weapons having been fired.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 24 Iverson Road, at 10:09 p.m., for a car flipped on its side.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to 136 Essex St., at 10:55 p.m., for a vehicle into a pole.
Wednesday
An alert from a shed alarm brought police to 134 McKay St., at 6:41 a.m.
Police were called to 175 Elliott St., at 8:45 a.m., for an online apartment scam.
An officer went to 242 Elliott St., at 10:24 a.m., to take a report on an unemployment benefit scheme.
Salem
Tuesday
Police responded to two separate disturbances at the same time Tuesday night: 106 Federal St. and 38 Boston St, both at 12:27 a.m.
Officers were sent to 32 Clifton Ave., at 1:06 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 1:57 a.m., police were dispatched to 72 Proctor St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police stopped a vehicle at 152 Washington St., at 9:07 a.m., Tuesday. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested a 62-year-old Boston man on an outstanding warrant.
At 1:52 p.m. an officer was called to 59 Harbor St., to take a report on a larceny.
Police were sent to 76 Lafayette St., at 3:50 p.m., to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 34-year-old woman listed as homeless in Salem and charged her with violation of a miscellaneous ordinance or bylaw.
Two fraud or scam reports were made within an hour of each other: Whaler’s Lane at 3:04 pm., and 156 Loring Ave., at 3:50 p.m.
Police went to a Margin Street location, at 5:30 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Police were called to 282 Derby St., at 5:38 p.m., to break up a fight.
The report of an assault in progress brought officers to 12 First St., at 6:30 p.m.
A larceny brought police to 12 First St., at 6:30 p.m.
At 8:13 p.m., police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 292 Essex St., at 12:44 a.m., for a break-in in progress.
Officers were called to 193 Derby St., at 2:25 p.m. on the report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest. They arrested a 39-year-old Salem woman with no permanent residence listed. She was charged on an outstanding warrant.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to CVS Pharmacy, 1 Maple St., at 5:24 p.m., for a past assault.
Police responded, at 8:21 p.m., to the Doubletree Hotel-Danvers on the report of a stolen auto part.
Police stopped a vehicle on Avalon Bay Drive, at 10:27 p.m., and arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Lynn man. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension and for failing to signal.
Wednesday
An officer made a well-being check, at 3:34 a.m., of a person found in the middle of Holten Street, in the vicinity of No. 136. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police responded to the intersection of Armory Road and Centre Street, at 8:52 a.m. for a motorcycle down with injury.
An officer was sent, at 12:03 p.m., to the vicinity of the Sylvan Street Grille, for a turkey sitting in the middle of the road.
At 2:08 p.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Sylvan and Endicott to help a turkey cross the road.
An office went to 21 Regent Drive, at 3:50 p.m. to report on an unemployment fraud.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police stopped an unlicensed operator at 7:12 a.m., in the vicinity of 2 Cider Hill Road. The 18 year-old Peabody resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Sherwood Avenue and Glen Road, at 10:47 p.m., for a 20-year-old male in a red shirt and black pants who was harassing the golfers. He left before police got there.
Police were sent to a Rainbow Circle residence, at 4:56 p.m., where they took a 49-year-old man who lived there into custody on three separate warrants, which were for eight separate counts of motor-vehicle-related offenses.
Police arrested a 43-year-old Everett woman, at 9:45 p.m., on an outstanding warrant for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a missing registration sticker.
A Fay Avenue caller reported, at 10:30 p.m., that he and the driver of a suspicious vehicle on his street exchanged words and the other man attempted to enter his vehicle. A 24-year-old Lawrence man was taken into custody on a warrant from another department.
State police handled a rollover accident of the 128 southbound ramp from Route 1 northbound after the old Bertucci’s. The vehicle caught fire after the crash. No injuries were mentioned.
At 11 p.m., police answered a 911 call from a Winona Street residence, but the caller hung up. On callback, police could hear a commotion in the background, and the caller said his 16-year-old daughter was having “an episode” after having had her phone taken away. The sergeant confirmed it was an accidental call by a 16-year-old, and no services were needed at that time.