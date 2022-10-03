PeabodySundayAn ambulance was dispatched to Raddin Park, on Raddin Road, at 11:45 a.m. for a person with a possible broken leg. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman was looking for an officer, at 1:26 p.m., to preserve the peace as she tried to get her lost/stolen Apple Watch back from a 48 Washington St. resident. They were unable to locate the resident.
Police and fire were called to 8 Margaret Road, at 1:34 p.m. for the odor of gas in the residence. Fire contacted the gas company but there was no outdoor shutoff. The Fire Department evacuated the neighboring houses, closed Margaret Road at Lynn Street, then located and shut off the gas supply.
A Sunset Drive caller notified police, at 3:08 p.m., of a deceased bald eagle. The bird was placed in storage at the Police Department.
An officer stopped a bicyclist, at 9 p.m., in the vicinity of Lowell Street and Spiros Way, after a caller reported the female cyclist appeared to be intoxicated and was riding her bike into oncoming traffic. All was in order, and the woman was advised to ride her bicycle on the proper side of the road.
Monday
A motor vehicle accident brought officers to the vicinity of 17 Sutton St., at 7:47 a.m. The operator, a 58 year-old Crowdis Street, Salem, man refused medical treatment and was summoned to court for operating on a suspended license. His vehicle was towed.
A caller reported, at 8:20 a.m., that a balloon hit a power line and was on fire. The call was handled by Peabody Fire who called the Municipal Light Plant.
Police were sent to Garden Road, at 11:42 a.m. to serve a Peabody District Court warrant on a resident for assault with a dangerous weapon and for threatening to commit a crime.
The 27-year-old Peabody man was arrested on the warrant and transported to court.
A woman called police, at 11:47 a.m., to report that while trying to do business at the UPS Store, 300 Andover St., she was yelled at by a man behind the counter “who was very mean to her.” The officer documented the case.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and an ambulance responded, at 4:14 p.m., to Cabot Street for a male who had collapsed and was unresponsive.
Police were called to Park Street, at 5:28 p.m., for a female refusing to pay her bill.
Police were sent to a Sturtevant Street address, at 8:53 p.m., to check on the well-being and possible abuse of a 16-year-old resident.
Police were called to 26 Bartlett St., at 10:52 p.m., for an adult son causing a disturbance.
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to 602 Manor Road, at 12:23 a.m., for an issue involving a mother and a stepson.
Police were called to 12 Rantoul St., at 2:09 a.m., to settle an issue involving a dog.
An ambulance was dispatched to Elnew Avenue at 8:26 a.m., for a party with a possible stroke.
Police were called to the Anchor, 20 Cabot St., at 8:30 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident there Saturday night.,
Police were called the vicinity of a Balch Street address, at 10:23 a.m., for a possible gas leak.
Reports of a fight in the Street brought police to 20 Fayette St., at 11:05 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Charnock and Knowlton streets, at 11:33 a.m. to check on a homeless encampment.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Charles Street, at 1:45 p.m., to assist a party with debris beneath a vehicle.
An officer was called to 100 Sohier Road, at 2:28 p.m., to report on money stolen from a backpack.
At 2:38 p.m., an officer was sent to 311 Cabot St., to speak with a male bothering people in the store.
Salem
Sunday
Reports of an assault in progress brought police to 295 Derby St., at 12:32 a.m.,
Police were called to 18 S. Washington Square, at 6:23 p.m., for a larceny.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:44 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Monday
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 75 Willson St., at 6:09 a.m.
Police were sent to 56 Margin St., at 11:18 a.m., to check out a suspicious item.
Police went to 19 Pleasant St., at 2:15 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:34 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to St. John’s Prep, 72 Spring St., at 8:10 a.m., for a stolen gray Toyota Highlander.
The animal control officer was called to 43 Hobart St., at 9:51 a.m., for a sick coyote.
A resident reported, at 12:01 p.m., that a package had been stolen from their residence.