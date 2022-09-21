PeabodyTuesday
A caller advised police, at 4:18 a.m., from Logan Express, 164 Newbury St., that he had located some bags on the property he believes may belong to a woman who stayed with him for a night several weeks ago. The officer said he believes the bags may belong to a woman who was transported to the hospital last week.
Police were sent to the intersection of 36 Foster and 2 Spring streets, at 6:47 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One woman was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and both vehicles were towed.
Police reported a past break and entry to a motor vehicle, at 9:06 a.m., in the vicinity of 60 Foster St.
A caller reported at 10:14 a.m., that a 2022 black Toyota Highlander almost struck a wall and was being driven erratically. The vehicle was located at a Peabody residence and the officers spoke to the operator, who told them something got stuck under his pedal.
Police were sent to Cedar Grove Cemetery in the vicinity of 100R Cedar Grove Ave., after an employee reported seeing a male defecating in the woods. The man was located and was issued a permanent trespass order.
A party walked into the station at 10:52 a.m., to report a past larceny from Little Angels Daycare at 102 Lynn St.
A caller reported a male wearing red pants and a baseball hat passed out behind the field in the vicinity of 8 Perkins St., at 12:28 p.m. Unsure whether he was breathing. He was transported back to Salem Hospital.
A woman reported, at 2:10 p.m., from Bruce McCorry’s Martial Arts, 220 Newbury St., that the catalytic converters had been stolen from several vans.
A cruiser was sent to 90 Aborn St., at 3:15 p.m. to make a well-being check on a dog. The dog will remain with his owner’s neighbor in Apartment 3 as the owner’s next-of-kin could not be contacted. Police will attempt to contact the owner tomorrow, once she is transferred to another hospital.
Police were called to Charles Street, at 3:50 p.m., for a woman who said her 28-year-old autistic son was running naked and unclothed down the street and she was requesting he be transported to the hospital. The son was located inside the house, then in the backyard before the ambulance arrived. He was transported to Salem Hospital with one officer aboard and another following via cruiser.
A Pulaski Street woman called police, at 4:28 p.m., to report a coyote, possibly sick, was in the back yard. It was in the woods at the time and was no issue. Environmental police are aware of an ongoing issue of coyotes behind numbers 45 and 47 and spoke with the homeowner.
Walgreens, at 229 Andover St., called police at 4:47 to report that a party using a fake ID had attempted to pick up a prescription. The pharmacy had already flagged and denied the prescription before calling police.
Police were sent to Petes’ A Place, 19A Central St., for a motor-vehicle accident. The operator, a 38-year-old Bishop Drive, Framingham man, provided a Maryland license, but it was not showing results. He was transported to Salem Hospital and will be summoned to court on charges of drunken driving, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed.
A resident of 6 Elm Place called police, at 6:35 p.m., to report a break-in that occurred Saturday night.
Police were sent to 6 Pulaski St., at 9:52 p.m., for a landlord dispute after one party was sprayed with Mace. The victim was transported to Lahey Hospital and the other party, a 57-year-old 6 Pulaski St., male was summoned to court for assault and battery.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 15 Porter St., at 6:23 p.m., to look into a report of a fraud or a scam.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 100 Washington St., at 7:42 p.m.
Officers were called to 157 Federal St., at 9 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 9:26 p.m., they were called to 295 Derby St., for another larceny. One person was arrested but their identification has not been released as the case is still under investigation
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:39 a.m., in the vicinity of 164 Lafayette St., and arrested the operator, Richard Eduardo Reyes Jimenez, 32, of 185 Lawrence St., Apt. 2, Lawrence. He was charged with a marked lanes violation and with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Officers were sent to 122 Boston St., at 8:11 p.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Pickman St., at 8:47 a.m.
Police were sent to 76 Margin St., at 11:28 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
An officer was called to 17 Canal St., at 1:03 p.m., on a parking complaint.
Police were sent to 197 Derby St., at 2:25 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 114 Bridge St., at 3:39 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 18 River St., at 4:22 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to 2 Duck Pond Road, at 8:07 p.m., to report she believes someone had entered her apartment.
Two officers were called to 100 Rantoul St., at 9:37 p.m., to check the well-being of a mini-van driver.
Two officers, police fire and an ambulance responded to Bridge St., at 10:10 p.m. to assist a two-year-old who was having difficulty breathing.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched, at 12:09 a.m., to the vicinity of the U.S. Post Office, 151 Rantoul St., for a disturbance.
Two cruisers were sent to 112 Sohier at 8:20 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
An officer was called to 175 Elliott St., at 9:32 a.m., to take a missing person report.
Two officers were sent to 37 Pleasant St., at 11:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The sergeant and an officer were sent to Butman Street, at 11:34 a.m., to check on a homeless camp.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to West Shore Drive, at 7:35 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
A large Verizon wire was reported down on Tioga Way at 11:15 a.m.
At 12:24 p.m., an officer was sent to Leicester Road on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Jefferson St., at 12:26 p.m., to assist a citizen.
An officer cited a driver, at 6:34 p.m., after a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Harbor Avenue and Valley Road.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 12:11 p.m., to look for a suspicious party checking car door handles, but he was already gone.
An officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 2:04 p.m. to give a party a ride to the Beverly depot.