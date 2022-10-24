Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 20 Commercial St. at 12:13 a.m., to quell a disturbance.
Reports of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 29 Traders Way at 5:45 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 96 Congress St., at 11:18 a.m.
At 11:26 a.m., police were called to 29 New Derby St. for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested a 26-year-old Woodland Avenue, Melrose man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to 51 Charter St., at 1:36 p.m., for an assault in progress.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike brought police to 32 Clifton Ave., at 2:29 p.m.
Police called to 27 Silver St., at 5:25 p.m., arrested a 67-year-old Beacon Street, Peabody man on an outstanding warrant.
Report of a larceny brought police to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 6:31 p.m.
Monday
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 4:13 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 49 Lawrence St., at 8:26 a.m.
At 2:55 p.m., police went to 10 Skerry St. to take a report on a missing juvenile
Peabody
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:20 a.m., at the intersection of Washington and Lynn streets and arrested Curtis A. Murray, 22, of 205 Highland Ave. Apt. 2307, Salem, and charged him with drunken driving.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 147 South Main St., Middleton, at 10:07 a.m., in response to a request for mutual aid. A party was threatening to shoot up a business and had run into the woods in the area. Officers were standing down, however, as the party was taken into custody without issue.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sons of Israel, 1 Elliott Place, at 6 p.m., after the sergeant on detail called for area cars to watch for a disorderly party. The vehicle was located and stopped, and Police arrested Elvin Miguel Saldana Lopez, 18, of 12 Park St. #2, Peabody. He was charged with disorderly conduct; speeding in violation of special regulations; failing to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc.; and with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
The CVS manager at 174 Main St. notified police, at 7:29 p.m., of a tall, blonde, homeless female, wearing all black and believed to be known to us. She had stolen a headrest and an armful of other things including cosmetics, then walked off, past Stop & Shop and toward the cemetery. Officers checked the homeless encampment but were unable to locate the 43-year-old resident of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., Salem. She will be summoned to court on a charge of shoplifting.
Police were sent to Deerfield Circle at 9:11 p.m., after an Automatic 911 call from a vehicle reported it had gone off the road, crashed into Huntington woods, and the vehicle and driver were upside down. Police assisted the driver, James M. McNemar, in getting out of his vehicle and, after a brief investigation, they arrested McNemar, 57, of 3004 Postgate Lane, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and with failing to use care in stopping starting, turning, etc. His vehicle was towed.
Police and an ambulance were called to the vicinity of St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., at 11:09 p.m., for a motorcyclist down and unconscious. The operator was transported to Lahey-Burlington with undetermined injuries and the motorcycle was towed.
Sunday
A 38 Forest St. resident reported at 12:43 p.m. that traffic cones were stolen from his property.
A party called police, at 12:45 p.m., to report potential drug activity on Roycroft Road.
Police were sent to KMS Strong, 215 Newbury St., at 1:26 p.m., for a disagreement between business partners which apparently became violent. One of the men, a 26-year-old Peabody resident, was summoned into court to face a charge of assault and battery.
Police were called to Santarpio's Pizza, 71 Newbury St., at 1:45 p.m., to a assist a female who was possibly under the weather. An officer transported her in Car #7 to her Saugus residence. Her vehicle was secured in the Santarpio's parking lot.
Police were called to the vicinity of Capone's Restaurant, 147 Summit St., at 4:19 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries. There were no transports and no tows, but one operator, a 32-year-old Lynnfield Street man will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Exit 38 from Route 128 south for a two-car accident with airbag deployment and one party with a possible broken nose and others with minor injuries. State police arrived on scene and handled the case.
A Batchelder Avenue resident reported, at 5:36 p.m. she had been having on-going issues with a next door neighbor. The caller said today they were having an argument over trimmed tree branches, and the neighbor struck her in the face with a branch. CID was requested for photos, and the woman's 67-year-old neighbor was summoned to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for defacing property.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to Gerry Street, at 11 a.m., to take fingerprints.
At 12:06 p.m., an two officers were called to Washington Street for a no-trespass issue.
The report of a missing package brought police to Pleasant Street, at 8:25 p.m.
Four officers responded to Lattimer Street, at 8:39 p.m., for suspicious activity. It was unfounded.
Saturday
Police went to Everett Paine Boulevard, at 1:28 a.m., to assist a citizen.
An officer was called to Atlantic Avenue at 10:16 a.m. to report on stolen pots.
A driver was stopped and given a verbal warning after failing to stop for a pedestrian.
Police and fire were dispatched to a West Shore Drive resident, at 2:40 p.m., for a fire behind the dryer.
The report of a larceny from a motor vehicle brought police to Atlantic Avenue at 5:10 p.m.
At 7:27 p.m. two officers were sent to Lafayette Street to settle a disturbance.
The report of a disturbance brought police and fire to Leggs Hill Road at 9:56 p.m.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Foster Street at 11:11 a.m. to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Two officers went to the intersection of Pleasant and Washington streets, at 11:15 p.m., on a general complaint, but the party could not be found.
Monday
A burglar alarm brought three officers, two fire engines and the fire chief to a Pleasant Street address at 1 a.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 245 Cabot St., at 7:10 p.m., to investigate a past assault reported by a third party.
Two cruisers were sent to 17 Courtney Drive, at 2:29 a.m., after a resident reported someone was banging on the door.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 49 Federal St. to look for a patient who left the hospital with an IV still in his arm.
Two officers were sent to Ellis Square, at 11:36 a.m., to check on homeless males yelling.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 50 Broadway at 12:20 p.m. for a suspicious car.
Police were sent to the intersection of Goodyear and McKay streets, at 3:24 p.m., to speak with a road-rage target who said she had been followed since she left Wenham.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 4:56 p.m., for a suspicious bag of white powder.
An officer responded to the vicinity of Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., at 7:10 p.m., to look for the source of banging metal noises, but the search was negative.
A possible break-and-entry to the basement at 25 Riverview Ave. was reported at 11:18 p.m.
Saturday
An officer was called to Buffalo Wind Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 12:36 a.m., to check on the well-being of a child struck by a parent.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 3421 Kirkbride Drive, for a loud group disturbing the peace at 4:22 a.m.
Officers were sent to The Linden at Danvers, 220 Conant St., at 12:15 p.m., for a patient who was aggressive and threatening.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for a verbal argument.
At 6:38 p.m., police were sent to 6 Grant St. for a n on-domestic dispute. One neighbor said they were being harassed by a neighbor.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way at 7:28 p.m. for a group of youths disturbing customers in the store.
An officer was called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 9:35 p.m., for eight males taking photos.
An assault on staff members brought police to Connor's Farm 30 Valley Road, at 9:40 p.m.
Sunday
The report of a disorderly group of youths at Danvers High School brought police to the 60 Cabot Road address at 12:35 a.m.
Police were called to 94 Abington Road, at 5:47 a.m., for a suspicious male in a room. Police placed the 25-year-old Rockland, Mass., male into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to a Bay Drive address, at 10:42 a.m., for a person making suicidal remarks.