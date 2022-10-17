PeabodySundayA caller advised police, just after midnight, they had just seen about 20 juveniles enter the closed rec room, and had been notified by management to call the police if any such activity occurred. Twenty to 30 parties, none of whom had any impairments, were escorted out by police.
A child from Veterans Memorial Drive called police, at 7:04 a.m., to report a dispute between his mother and her boyfriend. The boyfriend, a Beverly resident, was arrested on charges including four outstanding warrants.
A caller reported, at 9:45 a.m., that loud construction work was going on at a 54 Harris St. home, in violation of the city’s construction ordinance. An officer spoke with the company on scene and they shut down for the day.
Police were called to Public Storage, 240 Newbury St., for an unattended 1-year-old child crawling in the parking lot. Police located and took the mother, Janicksa M. Serrano-Lamby, 31, of 70 Broad St., Apt. 2F, Lynn, into custody, and took the child to Salem Hospital to be checked over. DCF and CID were on their way to the hospital to check the child and to speak with the mother. Serrano-Lamby was arrested and charged with child endangerment, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and with resisting arrest.
Police were called to 16 Englewood Road, at 1:22 p.m., for a stolen snowblower, with a neighbor the suspect. The item was returned.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:18 p.m., to the vicinity of 236 Lynn St., for a single motorcycle accident. The operator was conscious and breathing with a possible broken leg. A tow truck was enroute for the motorcycle, and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital and will be summoned to court for operating on a revoked registration.
A caller reported, at 4:24 p.m., that her son’s bicycle was stolen last night from in front of McDonald’s Restaurant, 133 Main St.
Police went to the vicinity of 26 Batchelder Ave., at 5:58 p.m., to settle a neighborhood dispute. The homeowner at #23 complained that youths playing in the street allow their ball to roll across her lawn. The resident at #26 complained that #23 is harassing and photographing the neighborhood children. The officer spoke with all parties and everything is amicable at this time.
Police responded to the vicinity of 46 Bartholomew St., at 7:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle with possible injuries. There was heavy damage to a fence and guardrail, and the cable wire was ripped off a house by the impact, and a Verizon pole was damaged. The vehicle had to be towed but both occupants refused medical attention.
Police were dispatched, at 8:16 p.m., to Washington Street for an hit-and-run accident. The caller reported their vehicle was side-swiped by another vehicle which refused to stop. Police stopped it, however, on Tanners Court, and summoned a Granite Street, Lynn, woman, 55, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., after a caller reported an ex-employee was trashing the store. The 24-year-old resident of 16 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, was summoned to court to face a charge of malicious destruction of property for a cost less than $1,200.
Monday
Officers were sent to Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100R Cedar Grove Ave., to check for hunters. Employees had reported a red pickup and two males with long guns. Both parties had prior records with BB guns. They said they were shooting at targets. Both men were instructed to return to their truck where they were spoken to by the officers. The incident was documented and the vehicle owner was cited for operating on an expired registration, which he took care of before departing.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 180 Essex St., at 6:02 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were called to 11 Witchcraft Road, at 7:07 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 56 Margin Road, at 7:18 p.m., after a person reported being threatened.
Police went to Home Depot, 50 Trader’s Way, at 7:55 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Matthew David Anderson, 42, of 1127 Western Ave., Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting, third offense.
Police were sent to 133 Washington St., at 9:53 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Monday
A noise complaint brought officers to 36 Palmer St., at 2:57 a.m.
At 7:51 a.m., officers were sent to 152 Washington St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 9:36 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike brought police to the intersection of Hathorne Street and Jefferson Ave., at 12:42 p.m. There were no injuries.
An officer was sent to 70 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:56 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 40 Highland Ave., at 2:25 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
An officer was sent to 9 Plymouth St., at 3 p.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to Wedgemere Road, at 7:42 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Two officers were sent to 35 Broadway at 9 p.m. for a woman causing a disturbance.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:20 a.m., to Sohier Road for a student who ingested 100 Tylenol caps.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at 10:34 a.m., to assist a student with a leg injury.
Two officers were sent to 42 Laurel St., at 1:02 p.m., to conduct house checks of U.S. Coast Guard property.
Swampscott
Friday
An Orchard Circle party called police at 12:29 a.m., saying they can’t sleep and asked to speak to an officer. At 12:58 a.m., the party called again crying hysterically and requesting an ambulance. The party called a third time at 11:06 a.m., and was transported to Salem Hospital.
The DPW was notified at 9;54 a.m. of flooding in low-lying areas.
At 1:05 p.m., a vehicle with Maine license plates struck the antique streetlight on Humphrey Street and may have damaged it. The vehicle went up East Street.
Police were called to Antique Table, 2 Essex St., at 8:33 p.m. for a hit and run accident without injuries. Damages estimated at less than $1,000.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9 p.m., at the intersection of Burrill and Essex streets and arrested the operator, Ovidio Lopez-Perez, 21, of 3 Essex St., Apt. 2. Lynn. He was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; failure to stop; operating an unlicensed motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was also charged with misuse of an official license plate, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday
A 37 Beach Ave. resident reported a stolen package, at 5:18 p.m.
A caller advised police from The Paperstore, 435 Paradise Road, at 5:18 p.m., that two young females had just run out of the store with a bag full of items which they suspected might be stolen.
A caller notified police, at 9:29 p.m., of a “pack of coyotes” in the vicinity of 25 Rockyledge Road.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were sent to Creesy Street, at 12:24 p.m. to restore the peace after a disturbance.
The Fire Department responded to a Wharf Street restaurant, at 6:29 p.m., for a grease fire in the kitchen.
Four cruisers were dispatched to a Gerry Street location, at 10:05 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
The report of a motor-vehicle crash brought two officers to Pleasant Street, at 11:52 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Friday
Three cruisers were sent to a Rowland Street address, at 9:25 a.m., in an attempt to serve a summons.
An officer responded to a Dodge Road address, at 3:08 p.m., in response to a larceny, forgery or a fraud.
Saturday
One officer responded, with the Fire Department, at 6:51 p.m., to a Maverick Street address for a chimney fire. It was extinguished without issue.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle crash brought police to Chestnut Street, at 10:35 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Pleasant Street location, at 10:38 a.m., for a pedestrian hit by a car. There was no indication of medical assistance being sought or sent. or of any injuries.
Three cruisers were sent to the intersection of Creesy and Elm streets, at 4:47 p.m., for disturbance.
An officer went to Smith Street, at 5:38 p.m., to assist a party whose vehicle had blown two tires on a pothole.