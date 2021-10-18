Peabody
Friday
Police were called to Macy's Mens' Furnishings, 210M Andover St., at 8:30 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Mayk Rodriguez Medeiros, 39, 20 Sea St., Apt. 1, Everett. They were charged with shoplifting and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
A 286 Newbury St. resident reported, at 8:30 p.m., that her 16-year-old daughter was missing. The girl's phone was pinged to the Fall River area, and Fall River police will check a past address. The girl was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing, and a Mass. Form 51A alleging child abuse or neglect will be filed by local police.
A woman notified police, at 10:15 p.m., that she and her friend were followed out Amigo's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, 210A Andover St., by a tall, heavyset man in sunglasses and a hat who was making inaudible comments toward her and her friend. He then circled them in the parking lot in a dark blue SUV with stickers on the right side window. An officer stopped the vehicle in front of Chipotle. The operator, a 50- year-old Danvers man will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and his vehicle was towed. The officer gave him a ride home.
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 28 Paleologos St., at 8:40 a.m., to check a suspicious male, wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, walking up and down the street, who appeared to be on drugs. Police located the man, and he identified himself as Tyler Hoard, but he left the area before the officer, who believed him to be Ty Arbegast, could confirm his identity. The man was located again, in the vicinity of 56 Walnut, his identity was confirmed, and Ty Arbegast, 32, homeless of Peabody was arrested. He was charged on an outstanding Peabody warrant in addition to resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; possession of Class A drugs, subsequent offense; and possession of Class B drugs, subsequent offense,
A Dahlia Avenue resident reported, at 6 p.m., seeing a man dressed all in black enter the island at the intersection of Route 128 north and Andover Street carrying duct tape and a shovel. The officer located the man and determined the items were for tent maintenance.
Police were sent to the Portuguese Club, Club Luis de Camoes, 10 Collin St., at 7:35 p.m., after reports of approximately 30 people fighting outside the club. Officers spoke with people on the scene who said it appeared to have been a family argument, but involved parties had dispersed prior to police arrival. No one on scene needed assistance nor provided any further details.
Police were dispatched, at 11:25 p.m., to 78 Shore Drive, after a caller reported some six people were fist-fighting in the parking lot. A dispute over parking had escalated into a simple assault. The officer broke up the fighting and advised the parties how to take out their own charges, and he will document the incident.
Sunday
The Fire Department was sent to Peabody House, 18 Walnut St., at 3:05 p.m., to assist a female who had locked herself outside of her apartment with a 6-month-old child still inside.
A 168 Washington St. woman reported to police, at 6:13 p.m., that her autumn wreath was stolen from her door. The officer documented that the wreath, valued at $17, was taken from her door.
Police responded, at 11:35 p.m., to the intersection of Main and Caller streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. Two people were transported to Salem hospital with unknown injuries and one was take to the station to wait for a ride.
Monday
Police went to 15 Beacon St., at 8:25 a.m., to assist state probation in serving a warrant. The party was located and taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police troopers.
A Hill Street caller reported, at 8:40 a.m., that he had sold his vehicle to someone from out of state and, although he had canceled the plates, the party who purchased the vehicle had not mailed them back to him. Police entered the plates as stolen.
An officer was sent to Mobil Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 9:30 a.m., to check on a missing juvenile. The family said the juvenile had not returned or made contact with the family, and had not shown up at school. The officer was going to speak with the CID.
Marblehead
Friday
A Cheever Avenue resident reported a tire slashed, at 9:14 a.m.
A Sean's Way resident reported abuse, at 10:30 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped at 12:20 p.m., on Pleasant Street and the operator received a citation. The charge was not indicated.
The Fire Department was dispatched to Jersey Street, at 5:55 p.m., for a chimney fire.
At 6:03 p.m., the Fire Department was called to Phillips Beach Avenue, for a washing-machine fire
At 7:25 p.m., police were sent to Glover Square for to quieten a loud party with screaming.
Saturday
Police were sent to Farrell Court, at 6:15 p.m., then to the intersection of Pond and Green streets, to make a well-being check on an elderly person.
Officers were sent to a Waldron Street residence, at 9:45 p.m., to investigate a report of underage drinkers.
Sunday
A sign was found, at 11:47 a.m., on Sewall Street.
A wallet was reported lost, at 12:25 p.m., on Heritage Way.
Police were sent to a Washington Street location, at 4:10 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Officers were sent to Pinecliff Drive, at 4:22 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Salem
Sunday
A juvenile was reported missing at 3:05 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
At 5:40 p.m., police were sent to 11 Paradise Road for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A 12 Dearborn St. caller reported to police, at 5:45 p.m., that they were receiving threats.
At 5:55 p.m., a 13 Bertuccio Ave. caller reported receiving threats.
Officers were dispatched, at 6:20 p.m., to the intersection of Bridge and Winter streets, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 26 Belleau Road, at 7:05 p.m.
Reports of two separate disputes brought police to 37 Ward St., at 7:12 p.m., and to 322 Jefferson Ave., at 7:20 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 21 Herbert St., at 8:10 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
A general request for police brought officers to the intersection of Peabody and Lafayette streets, at 9:10 p.m.
Police went to 246 Essex St., at 9:35 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
Monday
The report of a dispute brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 1:13 a.m.
Police made four motor-vehicle traffic stops in various areas between 1:15 and 2:23 a.m.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle were reported, at 2:36 a.m., in the vicinity of 248 Washington St.
An officer went to the intersection of Lafayette and Hancock streets, at 7 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
At 9:40 a.m., an officer was callet to 11 Prescott St., to keep the peace.
Police went to 19 Nichols St., at 10:26 a.m., to end a dispute.
Police responded to two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries. The first, in the vicinity of 93 Washington St., was at 12:30 p.m.; and the second, at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, took place at 12:31 p.m.
An officer was sent to 252 Bridge St., at 1 p.m., to take a report on an incident of vandalism.
A larceny report brought police to 109 North St., at 1:25 p.m.
Danvers
Saturday
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab. Center, 90 Lindall St., to investigate a possible assault.
Police went to 52 Purchase St., at 4:20 p.m., to look into an email scam.
The report of a minor three-car collision brought police to the vicinity of 347 Andover St., at 5:03 p.m. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Park and Warren streets, at 11:50 p.m., for suspicious activity — someone possibly taking signs — but they were gone when police arrived.
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of the Portside Diner, 2 River St., at 1:17 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with one person injured. Police arrested Simone Bento-Costa, 41, of 90 Lawrence St., Salem. She was charged with drunken driving, first offense, and with a marked lanes violation.
Malicious damage to a mailbox was reported at 2 McDewell Ave., at 3:45 a.m.
Police reported a tree down on the wires in the vicinity of 421 Locust St., at 7:20 a.m. The electricity department was notified.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 256 Locust St., at 12:45 p.m., for a two-car accident without injuries.
Police were sent to Pelletier Rug Co., 17 Water St., at 2:50 p.m., for a bylaw violation — contractors were working on Sunday.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 6:20 p.m., to Cabot Street and the Salem line for an accident on the bridge.
Police were called to 295 Hale St. at 9:45 p.m., for a two-car accident with personal injury.
A possible overdose brought police, fire and ambulance to a Bartlett Street address, at 11:15 p.m.
Monday
Police were dispatched, at 12:23 a.m., to a Thompson Road residence for an unresponsive 28-year-old female. Medical person determined her to be deceased. No cause of death was given.
A 175 Elliott St. party notified police, at 1:17 a.m. that their motorcycle was missing.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Charles Street, at 1:45 a.m. for a man passed out on the sidewalk.
Police were called to 13 Pleasant St., at 3:07 a.m., for a general disturbance — people were fighting in an apartment.
A party called police, at 4:56 a.m., to report from the vicinity of 18 Simon St., that a white Mercedes had been following their car.
The Franco-American Club, 44 Park St., reported, at 6:12 a.m., that their safe was emptied overnight.
An officer was sent to 71 Dodge St., at 8:52 a.m., for a past shoplifting.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 11:50 a.m., to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called to 16 School St., at 1:15 p.m., for a suspicious dead mouse on the floor.
Police went to Herrick Street, at 2:20 p.m., to assist hospital staff with a patient.