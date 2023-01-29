PeabodyFriday
Police were sent to Bay Ridge Hospital, 60 Granite St., Lynn, to arrest a 28-year-old Kingston, N.H., woman on two outstanding warrants — for permitting substantial injury to a child and for reckless endangerment of a child. She was transported directly to Salem District Court.
The DPW was called to 4 Littles Lane, at 4:48 p.m. for flooding. The DPW arrived and assisted in clearing the water.
A cruiser went to 18 Sparrow Lane, at 5:16 p.m., for a party lying on the lawn. All was in order. The party was sitting and waiting for a ride.
A condo association trustee at 80 Foster St., called police, at 9:37 p.m., to report someone had kicked out the glass in the front door.
Police were sent to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., after a patron swung at a customer then kicked in the glass door.
Saturday
A 4234 Avalon Drive caller advised police, at 1:25 a.m., that the wheels and tires had been stolen from her car.
A 9-1-1 caller from Spring Hill Suites reported at 1:54 p.m. that his girlfriend needed 9-1-1 for a broken acrylic fingernail.
A party called police at 12:13 p.m., from St. John’s Church, 17 Chestnut St., to report that someone had threatened to beat him up at lunch on Friday. The officer documented and followed up on the incident.
Residents of 2 Greenwood Road and 161 Lynn St., called at 5:20 to report a strong odor of gas. National Grid ETA 30 minutes.
Police were sent to Pellana, 9R Sylvan St., for a party choking on food. The food was dislodged and the patient was alert and breathing.
Police were sent to Bertucci’s, at 11:04 p.m., after an employee reported a “dine and dash.” A male will be summoned to court for defrauding an innkeeper.
Salem
Friday
Police made 13 routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across Salem between 12:40 and 3:21 a.m. Friday.
Officers were sent to 100 Highland Ave., at 4:16 a.m., to make an well-being check.
Police were sent to 32 Lafayette Place, at 9:58 a.m., for a break and entry in the past.
Officers were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 12 noon to execute a search warrant. They arrested Nestor A. Reyes, 26, of this address, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.
Police were sent to South Washington Square, at 4:41 p.m. to check out a suspicious item.
Police were sent to 85 Lafayette St., at 4:54 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbags and possible injury.
Saturday
Police were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 10:23 a.m.
Officers went to 152 Washington St., at 11:26 a.m., on a noise complaint.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 109 Bridge St., at 1:03 p.m.
Police were sent to 15 Federal St., at 2:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Beverly
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 778 Cabot St., at 3.52 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident after a car possibly struck a tree.
Police were called to Dodge and Enon streets, for a motor vehicle accident for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Three officers were called to 10 Charles ST., at 10: 42 a.m., for a man struck by a car in the driveway.
At 2 p.m., police were sent to 265 Essex St.., for a possible abuse by an employee.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Abbott streets to check the well-being of a man in a manhole.
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 7:54 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets for a possible assault and a slashed tire.
Five additional officers were dispatched to 100 Sohier Road, at 8:19 p.m., after detail officers called for assistance.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Elliott streets, at 9:44 p.m., for a two-car motor vehicle accident with injury.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 709 Manor Road, at 3:46 a.m., for a drunk who keeps knocking on doors.
Two officers were sent to 71 Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:57 a.m., for a suspicious party hanging around construction equipment.
A man reported, at 10:26 a.m., from 71 Cherry Hill Drive, that funds were missing from his father’s account.
A patrolman, an ambulance and firefighters were sent to 11 Pickman Road for a chimney fire.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway, at 7:38 p.m. for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle.
A hit-and-run accident brought police to the front of Henry’s Market at 8:27 p.m. at 9 Chestnut Parkway.
Sunday
Two cruisers, a sergeant and an ambulance were sent to Hale Street at 12:15 a.m., for a suicidal party armed with razor blades.
Officers were called to 7 Cox Court, at 12:39 a.m., for the smell of burnt rubber in the area.
A Pleasant Street woman called police, at 1:22 to report an unknown party had walked into her apartment.
The Department of Public Health called police at 9:51 a.m., to report a possible case of abuse at 265 Essex St.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to 153 Andover St., at 6:30 p.m., for a male walking in the traffic.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, after a party reported their wallet stolen from their cart.
Police were sent to the vicinity of CVS, 1 Maple St., after a party called about kids causing an issue.
An officer was sent to a 92 Poplar St., address to serve a warrant to a 51-year-old man.