Salem
Friday Officers were sent to 72 Flint St. at 1:36 p.m., on a well-being check, and arrested Patrick Ziehl Lizza, 29, of 72 First St., Apt. 210, Salem. He was charged with indecent exposure and with drinking of alcoholic beverages in public.
Officers were called to 32 Park St., at 4:07 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 4:48 p.m., to report on a larceny.
At 10:17 p.m., police were sent to 51 Canal St. to end a disturbance.
Saturday Officers were sent to 4 Prince St. Place and to Cherry Street at 12:37 a.m., for noise complaints.
Police stopped a car at 1:47 a.m., on a routine traffic stop and, after a records check, arrested the 29-year-old Salem driver on an outstanding warrant.
A call regarding an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 15 Bridge St., at 8:23 a.m. After a brief records check, they arrested a 69-year-old homeless Salem man and charged him on an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to 124 Ocean Ave., at 9:18 a.m., for a larceny.
A traffic stop at 9:56 a.m., at Klop Alley, resulted in the arrest of a Salem man who was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 9:21 p.m.
Sunday
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an office to 254 Canal St., at 8:24 a.m.
Two separate fraud/scam reports called in at the same time brought officers to 4 Harrison Ave. and to 22 Pleasant St., both at 7:15 p.m.
The report of a past break-in brought police to 17 Heritage Drive, at 12:13 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 17 Parlee St., at 1:30 p.m.
Another larceny report brought police to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 2:06 p.m.
Police were sent to 40 Buffum St., at 3:58 p.m., to end a dispute.
Peabody
Saturday
A woman called police, at 11:16 a.m., from BMW of Peabody, and told them she had called AAA to tow her vehicle and now doesn’t know where it is. The vehicle was still on scene as it was never towed. Police advised the woman where it could be found.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 27 Glen Drive, at 3:04 p.m., for a car into a hydrant. A tow truck was called, and the operator was checked by Atlantic Ambulance, but refused further medical attention. The Fire Department was standing by for the Water Department to evaluate the damaged hydrant.
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut kiosk at the Northshore Mall, at 5:24 p.m., after an employee called to report a shoplifting by a male wearing light-gray pants, a black shirt and a lime-green hat. The suspect was reported heading toward the food court, but the incident had occurred 45 minutes before the employee called police.
A woman called police, at 5:43 p.m., from the Northshore Mall to report her tires had been slashed and the car was scratched.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington and Aborn streets, at 6:33 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and one tow. One operator, a 29-year-old Peabody man was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
An officer reported, at 6:50 p.m., that two teenage girls were seen shoplifting at Spencer Gifts at the Northshore Mall. Police checked the area of the food court for the pair, and spotted four juvenile females running toward Route 114. They apprehended them at Kappy’s. Mall security served the juveniles with trespass orders, and the four 15-year-olds will be summoned to court for shoplifting. Their parents were on their way to pick them up.
Officers were sent to Tony C’s at 9:20 p.m., after an employee called to report asking a group of some 40 guests to leave because they were intoxicated and aggressive. Police said the group had already left and all was in order.
Police responded, at 9:52 p.m., to 35 Connolly Terrace, for a neighborhood dispute after a caller reported an intoxicated neighbor was threatening her and circling her vehicle on foot. The officer spoke with both parties and they will stay from each other for the night.
Police were dispatched, at 11:30 p.m., to Unit 33 at 286 Newbury St., for a report of four females fighting outside. Atlantic Ambulance evaluated all involved and all refused medical assistance. A 27-year-old Peabody woman, was summoned to court for assault and battery.
Sunday
An ambulance was sent to the Gulf Station at Route 1 southbound, for a medical emergency — a person in a blue Ford Explorer was having a seizure. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to 8 Highland Park, at 7:14 p.m., after a caller reported a past assault. The CID was called for photos and the officer documented the case.
Police were sent, at 7:41 p.m., to Golf Lounge 18 at 210G Andover St., for an unconscious man outside. Officers picked up the man and transported him in custody to the station, where he was charged. Timothy James Harrington, 56, of 21 Margin St., Apt. 23, Lynn, was charged on a 2012 Salem District Court felony warrant for a 2010 complaint charging him with assault and battery, and with attempted murder.
Police were called to 108 Washington St., at 8:20 p.m., to assist the homeowner with a snake in the stove. The officer was unable to locate the reptile and advised the resident to call Mass Wildlife or an exterminator.
Police were sent to Portuguese-American War Veterans, 103 Tremont St., at 10:03 p.m., for a fight in progress. By the time police arrived, the fight had been broken up. The officer remained on scene while the location was cleared. The club was closed for the rest of the evening.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 9:04 p.m., to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street, for a car accident with property damage.
Officers were called to 106 Bridge St., at 9:25 p.m., for a loud house party that was disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to Ober Street and Lynch Park Road, at 10:53 p.m., where they moved along the partiers in Lynch Park.
Monday
Two officers were called to 245 Elliott St., at 2:17 a.m., for a person with a flashlight outside.
At 12:34 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of Bridge Street and County Way for a person screaming in a red car.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 57 Essex St., for a disturbance in the street.
An officer went to 224 Elliot St., at 2:38 p.m. for suspicious activity — a number of possible stolen bicycles.
Middleton
Monday, June 5
An officer was sent to Johns Avenue, at 3:58 p.m., for a neighbor dispute over trucks blocking the road. Officer reported the road was passable and the trucks were doing tree work.
An officer went to North Main Street, at 4:20 p.m., to speak to a person walking their dog on private property.
Tuesday, June 6 An officer was sent to an Essex Street address, at 1:44 p.m. for suspicious activity. A person was charging his electric bike.
Friday, June 9
Police went to Richardson’s, on South Main Street, at 10:40 a.m., to investigate a case of vandalism after a vehicle had driven over and damaged a lawn and fields.
Saturday, June 10
An officer was sent to White Cedar Drive, at 4:43 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being harassed by a neighbor.
Sunday, June 11
Police and fire were called to the Candlelite Motor Inn, North Main St., at 4:06 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle fire. The fire is under investigation.
A White Cedar Drive resident was advised, at 8:30 p.m., to stay clear of a snake in the backyard.