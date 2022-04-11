PeabodySunday
Police responded, at 4 p.m., to 86 Andover St. for an accident without injuries. The driver, a 41-year-old Peabody woman, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was on scene and took possession of it.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:40 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell and Crowninshield streets, and summoned the operator, a 51-year-old Peabody man, to court on a charge of operating on a suspended license.
At 7:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Lowell and Kosciusko streets after a caller reported a car possibly into a house. A second caller reported a vehicle had struck his vehicle, a house and several other vehicles, before heading down Lowell Street. An officer located the suspect vehicle in the vicinity of Lowell and Orchard streets., and requested the Fire Department for a vehicle fire. Property damage was noted at several locations: a tree at 107 Lowell St., a fire hydrant between 107 and 109 Lowell, and the side of a building housing a dentist’s office. The DPW was responding for damage to the hydrant, and a CID detective was enroute. Police arrested Jonathan Barrett Carpenter, 48, of 15 Coolidge Road, Peabody. Carpenter was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, third offense; possession of a Class A drug; possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and reckless operation of a motor-vehicle. All vehicles were towed, and the officer will file an application to have Carpenter declared “an immediate threat” and his driver’s license revoked.
Monday
Police were called to 14 Foster St., at 3:57 a.m., for a drunken person on the floor. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Officers were called to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St., Ext., for a past break and entry at the diesel plant. Police were told that someone had broken into the battery room between 4;30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m., today. Nothing appeared to have been taken or damaged.
An apartment dweller at 252 Newbury St. complained at 9:09 a.m., that her neighbor keeps slamming her door and it is making her dogs bark, and she would like to make a complaint.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 111 Federal St. at 5:23, and to 10 Congress St. at 6:17 p.m. to make two separate well-being checks.
Police stopped a suspicious person, at 6:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 286 Washington St., and after a brief check, charged the 33-year-old Warren Street resident on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 1 Sewall St., at 7:50 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
The report of an assault in progress brought officers to a Federal Street address at 10:20 p.m., where they arrested party on a domestic violence charge.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 11:50 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Monday
Police were sent to 19 Washington Square North, at 3:05 a.m. on a commercial alarm.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 22 New Derby St., at 3:38 a.m.
An officer was sent to 10 Federal St., at 7:55 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer was called to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 8:47 a.m., to help settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to 282 Washington St., at 9:25, and to Winthrop St., at 10:18 a.m., for different hit-and-run accidents.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 14 Cloutman St., at 10:55 a.m.
Police were sent to 1 Heritage Drive, at 11:22 a.m., to settle a dispute.
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 12:33 p.m., to maintain order during a private trespass tow.
Police were sent to 4 Beckford St., at 12:50 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A parking complaint brought police to 40 Warren St., at 1:47 p.m.
Police went to 210 Essex St., at 3:15 p.m., to make a well-being check.
BeverlySunday
An officer was sent to 109 Grover St., at 8:10 p.m., after a neighbor’s aggressive dog trespassed in their yard.
Police went to the vicinity of 123 Bridge St., at 9 p.m., after a call about teens throwing items from a car.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 7 East Corning St., at 9:50 p.m., to report on a past assault.
Monday
Police checked various parks, schools, businesses and recreation facilities across town between 12:13 and 5 a.m.
A commercial alarm brought officers to 256 Cabot St., at 6:20 a.m.
Fourteen vehicles were stopped and their operators given verbal or written warnings or citations, between 6:22 and 9:11 a.m., for various offenses across town.
The report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage and involving an ambulance brought officers to the vicinity of 15 Thorndike St., at 9:25 a.m.
Police were sent to a Winter Street address, at 9:30 a.m., after a roommate said she felt unsafe following an argument.
An officer reported, at 10:30 a.m., that a vehicle parked in the vicinity of 23 Mill St. had attached a cancelled plate.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Colon streets, at 10:57 a.m., to speak with the owner of a camper with an Idaho plate parked on private party.
Police checking the identity of an abandoned vehicle in the vicinity of 9 East St., determined the owner was deceased.
Officers went to 55 Dodge St., at 11:37 a.m., to check out the report of a credit card fraud.
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage brought police to 411 Cabot St., at 12:44 p.m.
Police were called to 56 Thissel St., at 12:50 p.m., to check out a case of a fraudulent check and bank use.
An 8 Fayette St. resident reported, at 3:05 p.m., that money had been fraudulently drawn from their checking account.
Danvers
Sunday
Police responded to New England Homes for the Deaf, 154 Water St., to assist staff with a combative patient with a mental disorder.
Monday
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab, 90 Lindall St., at 1:18 a.m., to make a well-being check in response to a complaint about staff mistreatment.
An ambulance was sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 11:29 a.m., for a 93-year-old who was hurt in a fall.
An officer was sent to 140 Commonwealth Ave., at 11:32 a.m., for a hit-and-run in which a parked vehicle was struck.
Carmax, 161 Andover St., called police, at 11:37 a.m., to report a lost or stolen dealer plate. Carmax was advised at 2:10 p.m., that the plate had been recovered.
Officers were dispatched to Public Storage, 233 Newbury St., to help another party retrieve firearms.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 19 School St., at 3:08 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.