SalemSundayThe report of a fight brought police to 128 North St., at 2:27 a.m.
Police responded to 95 Congress St., at 4:23 a.m., on a commercial alarm.
At 11:23 a.m., police were sent to 56 Federal St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of an assault in the past brought officers to 37 Winter Island Road, at 11:49 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 105 Lafayette St., at 2:54 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 203 Canal St., at 5:10 p.m. Police arrested the operator, Yeferson Dario Mesa Tobon, 23, of 330 Paradise Road, Apt. 1303, Swampscott, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police responded to reports of a fight in the vicinity of 289 Derby St., at 5:57 p.m.
An assault in the past brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 7:47 p.m.
Monday
Police were sent to 124 Ocean Ave., at 1:16 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A larceny brought police to 295 Derby St., at 3:24 a.m.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 35 Congress St., at 6:20 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought Police to 8 Surrey Road, at 11:40 a.m.
At 11:43 a.m., officers responded to 10 First St., on a larceny call.
Police went to 14 Hathorne St., at 2:10 p.m., on a parking complaint.
The report of a larceny brought police to 62 Jefferson Ave., at 2:27 p.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:30 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Thomas W. Hobbs, 40, of 3 Superior St., Lynn, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
A fight brought police to 29 New Derby St., at 4:10 p.m.
Another shoplifter was arrested at The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:18 p.m. Police arrested Dawn Moore, 45, of 48 Houghton St., Lynn, and charged her with shoplifting.
Police responded to three motor-vehicle accidents without injuries in just over 30 minutes: at the intersection of Bridge and North streets, at 4:37; the intersection of Essex and Washington streets, at 4:39 and the intersection of Canal and Washington streets at 5:42 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 125 Canal St., at 5:42 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run brought police to 23 Congress St., at 6:37 p.m.
Police were called to 56 Margin St., at 8:20 p.m., for a drunken person.
Tuesday
Police responded to 122 Lafayette St., at 12:36 a.m.; 1 Technology Way, at 12:36; and to 77 Willson St., at 12:40 p.m., in response to three commercial alarms.
Officers were sent to 17 Valley St., at 7:17 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 93 Washington St., at 8:07 a.m., to report on new graffiti.
Police were called to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 8:43 a.m., to report on threats made.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 32 Clifton Ave., also at 8:43 a.m.
Officers were called to 289 Derby St., at 9:20 a.m., to end a dispute.
Police responded to nine motor-vehicle stops, across town, between 9 and 10:30 a.m.
An officer went to a Loring Avenue address, at 11:37 a.m., to investigate the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 146 Boston St., at 4 p.m.
Police were sent to 189 Washington St., at 4:34 p.m., to investigate a report of harassment.
Peabody
Monday
Police responded to Tony’s Recon Shop, 10R Caller St., at noon, for multiple males outside on phones, pacing around by the driveway to the shop. Multiple vehicles pulled up and drove away after a short conversation, Police will continue to monitor the area for suspicious activity.
A male and his girlfriend came into the station, at 2:20 p.m. regarding harassment from his mother. They were advised to go to Peabody District Court to obtain a restraining order.
State police responded to Route 128 south, just south of the Lowell Street southbound on-ramp, at 2:50 p.m., for a six-car pileup. There were no injuries, and only two vehicles had to be towed, but the mess resulted in an approximately 3-mile backup by about 3:30 p.m., when crash began to clear. The crash area was finally cleared, with all lanes open, at 5:10 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 6 Goodridge St., at 4:40 p.m., after a neighbor reported a group of teens hitting rocks in the street with golf clubs. The officer spoke with one father and he will handle.
Police responded, to the intersection of Bartholomew and Lynn streets, at 4:48 p.m., for a two-car accident with one party complaining of leg pain. They were transported to Lahey for examination, and the operator, a 33-year-old Lynn man, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
A caller reported a silver sedan, smoking and with heavy front-end damage, had turned onto Dustin Street from Washington, at 5:20 p.m. On arrival the officer reported a two-vehicle vehicle accident. At least one vehicle was towed and the operator of one was cited for improper passing.
A Carlton Street caller texted 911, at about 7:35 p.m., that he missed his girlfriend who had broken up with him. An officer was sent to make a well-being check. He spoke with a juvenile and his parent and reported no issues. The youth was attempting to text a friend, not 911.
Starting about 10:30 p.m., multiple calls began to come in from around town concerning wires, trees and tree limbs blown down by strong, gusting winds, including a large piece of a fence that was blown into Margin Street, at 10:50 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the parking lot at Stonewood Tavern, 139 Lynnfield St., at 1:18 a.m., to check on a party asleep in a car. All is in order. The party was going to go back to sleep and pick up his girlfriend at 5 a.m.
An officer was sent to 20 Thorndike St., at 5 a.m., to check on a flashing coming from an attic window. The officer reported it appeared to be a loose light bulb and not anything sparking. The resident will fix the light bulb.
A caller reported, at 6:55 a.m., that his parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. That vehicle was towed, and its 30-year-old operator was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation.
Beverly
Monday
Three officers responded to a Hilltop Drive residence, at 6 p.m., for a party whose daughter was missing.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Blaine Avenue, at 8:15 p.m., for a juvenile who took off and had now returned home but was refusing to go in.
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Elliott Street address, at 9:40 p.m., for a female who was making suicidal statements.
Two offices and an ambulance were sent to 23 Essex St., at 11 p.m., to assist security with a student.
An officer was sent to 128 north at the Danvers line, at 11:35 p.m., to try to locate and apprehend two German shepherds.
Tuesday
Police were called to 208 Rantoul St., at 1:18 a.m., for a man yelling in the hallway.
Police were called to 181 Elliott St., at 7:33 a.m., for suspicious activity after personnel at the Cummings Center reported a suspicious male hanging around.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to 107 Cabot St., at 8:07 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, to Essex and Grace streets, at 8:47 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Marblehead
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Middle Street address for a well-being check on an elderly party.
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to a Stonybrook Road address, at 12:23 p.m.
An officer was dispatched to a Pleasant Street address, at 4:15 p.m. to check a report of a drug or a narcotics offense.
The report of a possible scam brought police to Prospect Street at 4:20 p.m.
Two officers responded to Bayview Road, at 9:21 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash
Swampscott
Monday
A resident reported at 9:18 a.m., from The Greenway, that a car was parked partially on his property and he was concerned his oil truck may not be able to make his delivery. The vehicle was tagged.
The high school resource officer requested, at 11:15 a.m., that she be provided a list of illegally parked cars and their locations.
A Hillside Avenue female came into the station, at 1:22 p.m., to report a past break and entry.
A New Ocean Street resident requested EMS at 9:35 p.m., for possible food poisoning.
A large tree fell on a 377 Forest Ave. home, at 10:45 p.m. The homeowner said it did not appear to have gone through the roof. The Fire Department was enroute and the area was taped off.
A Hillside Avenue caller reported, at 11:07 p.m., that a suspicious vehicle had been driving slowly up and down the street. He said his house keys had been stolen in a break last week and he was requesting police check the green Jeep in the area. It was gone when they arrived, however.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 7:05 p.m., to report on a past hit-and-run.
Police were called to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., for a disorderly male.
Police were called to 62 Princeton St., at 3:07 p.m. to check out a suspicious black Chevy.
Police were back called to Candlewood Suites, at 9:05 p.m., this time, to deal with the disorderly male. They placed the 36-year-old Lynn male into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police were sent to the Endicott Grillle, 194 Endicott St., just before midnight to report on a car hit by a falling tree during the heavy winds.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 3 Thorpe Circle, at 1:30 p.m. to check a suspicious male wearing all orange.
A report of an overdose brought police and medical aid to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 3:03 p.m.