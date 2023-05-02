Salem
Monday
Police were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 12:30 a.m., for a trespasser.
An officer went to 84 Highland Ave., at 6:32 a.m., to take a report on threats that had been made.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:10 a.m., at the intersection of Canal and Mill streets and arrested the driver. Jesus Arias Cruz, 41, of 34 Cabot St., was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with operating a motor vehicle on an invalid inspection sticker.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 323 Highland Ave., at 11:40 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 226 North St., at 1:59 p.m., in an unsuccessful attempt to locate a suspect.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 11 Flint St., at 2:58 p.m.
Police responded to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:14 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to a construction site at 7 Dearborn Road for a dispute between a construction worker and a foreman. One of them was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
A man called police, at 11:58 a.m., from 36 Johnson St., to report his wife had locked her keys inside the car along, with a 2-year-old toddler. Peabody police responded and were able to gain entrance to the vehicle.
Police responded, at 12:48 p.m., to 22 McArthur Circle for a possible Code 100, an unattended death. CID, CPAC and the medical examiner were contacted and Conway Funeral Home was enroute.
Police were sent to "Laced" at the Northshore Mall, at 3:47 p.m., for a shoplifting incident. Management reported some $500 in merchandise was taken Sunday evening.
Five cases of identity fraud were reported between 4:34 and 5:40 p.m. Two were identified as unemployment benefit scams.
Officers were sent to 26 Endicott St., at 9:14 p.m., to talk with a female who said a person she knew had been driving by her address frequently and yelling derogatory names at her. She was advised of her rights to obtain an anti-harassment order.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to Kennel Hill Drive and Gateway Lane between 5:40 and 6 p.m. to investigate a case of unemployment fraud.
Two officers were called to Cedar Street at 7:32 p.m. to investigate suspicious activity involving a neighbor.
Marblehead
Friday
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought two officers to Redstone Lane at 9:31 p.m.
Another complaint, of larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to May Street at 4 p.m.
Two officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 9:35 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Saturday
An officer went to Pickwick Road, at 11:20 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Officers were sent to investigate another two cases of larceny, forgery or fraud: Dartmouth Road, at 12:48 p.m., and Endicott Avenue, at 3:54 p.m.
Sunday
Three officers were sent to Broughton Road at 3:15 p.m., to quell a disturbance.
Monday
Police and fire were sent to Abbott Street at 5:13 a.m., for a report of smoke and the smell of burned oil
At 10:45 a.m., an officer, a fire truck and an ambulance were dispatched to Farrell Court on a well-being check.
Two officers responded to Bessom Street, at 8:31 p.m., for an assault.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were alerted, at 9:38 a.m., to a group of homeless people gathering in the vicinity of 221 Cabot St.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue, at 10:09 a.m., to look for a first-grader who fled school.
Police went to the vicinity of Pleasant St., at 12:41 p.m., for a man in a wheelchair banging on doors.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street, at 1:21 p.m., for an unresponsive female. The 82-year-old woman, who was at her home, was later declared deceased of natural causes.