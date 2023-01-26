PeabodyTuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Watson and Beaver streets in Salem to assist Salem police with suspects possibly stealing catalytic converters. Vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction before officers arrived. Vehicle was described as a gray/charcoal 4-door BMW.
A 15 Central Street male called police at 10 a.m., to report that a friend was staying with him and now he wants her to leave, but she is currently hanging on his apartment door. The friend has left for the day, and the officer will contact the resident later to make arrangements for the female to pick up the remainder of her belongings.
Brooksby Village Security notified police at 11:58 p.m., that a resident fell on Saturday and now thinks she may have broken her arm. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A 286 Newbury St., caller reported that male was taking a package from the residence. The officer stopped the vehicle by the Jaguar dealership, and found out it was a misunderstanding. The person had made a purchase via Facebook Marketplace and was picking up the item.
A Hoover Avenue woman reported, at 4:44 p.m., that someone tried to fraudulently take out a loan in her name.
An Aderene Road caller reported that at about 6 p.m., a male walked by their home and took pictures of the front of their house and their mailbox. The officer reviewed the surveillance video. The male party had just stopped at the mailbox and continued on. There were no issues.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Main and Holten streets at 6:25 p.m., after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police were called to 94 Lynnfield St., at 6:40 p.m., for a fire in the basement. Lynnfield Street westbound was temporarily shut down. Two parties were reported still inside, but, they were quickly located and the fire was extinguished.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:10 p.m., for a past hit-and-run.
A vehicle was reported stolen, at 6:05 p.m., from Rocco’s Pizza, 26 Maple St.
Wednesday
An officer was sent by Merrimack Valley Distributing, 50 Prince St., at 1:50 a.m., for an idling truck that was disturbing the peace.
Police responded at 8:30 a.m., to the report of a 3-car accident at t he intersection of Maple and Summer streets. There were no injuries.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 9:21 a.m., for a male shoplifter, but the report was unfounded.
Police responded to Dunkin Donuts, 153 Endicott St., at 1:46 p.m. for a three-car accident at the entrance, without injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 104 Endicott St., at 5:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
Thursday
Police were called to Sweat Cycling Danvers, 67 High St., for a suspicious male trying to open doors, but an area search was negative.
A report was made to the Police Station, at 7:22 a.m., about a kid carrying a weapon.
Police went to the Essex Tech Main Building, 565 Maple St., at 8:48 a.m., for parking control. Seven cars were parked facing the wrong way.
Medical aid was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:40 a.m., for an unresponsive female.
Medical aid was dispatched to 98 Village Post Road, at 12:41 p.m., for a person with a head injury after a fall.
An officer was sent to the YMCA, 31 Pickering St., at 2:25 p.m. for a non-domestic dispute — one teen punched another.
BeverlyWednesday
Two officers were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 5:07 p.m., for a party making claims.
Officers recovered a stolen bicycle from a Lovett Street address, at 5:07 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage, but without injuries, brought police to the intersection of Cabot Street and Harrison Avenue at 5:07 p.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 6:54 p.m.,to a Ropes Street address for a 2-year-old having a seizure.
A cruiser was sent to the dead end of Brackenbury Lane, at 7:20 p.m., to assist a vehicle stuck in the sand.
The sergeant and two patrolmen went to the vicinity of 11 Beckford St., at 7:40 p.m. for two women arguing in the street.
A sergeant and three patrolmen responded to Bow St. at 8:30 p.m., for a fight in the street.
Thursday
Reports of suspicious motor vehicle activity brought an officer to 50 Enon St., at 1:41 a.m.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to 245 Cabot St., at 2:06 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Two cruisers were sent to 250 Elliott St., at 6:28 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Eleven vehicles were stopped between in various areas of town between 7:40 and 8:40 a.m. for multiple reasons. All were given either verbal or written warnings.
An officer was sent to 1 Water St., at 8:53 a.m., for a possible manhole cover off.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Salem Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 9:02 a.m. for a male on the property.
An 11:29 a.m. officers were sent to the vicinity of 304 Cabot St., for a group of homeless parties loitering in the area.
an officer was sent to 1802 Broughton Drive, at 11:39 a.m. in an attempt to serve a notice of immediate threat.
An officer was flagged down at 12:03 p.m. in the vicinity of 197 Brimbal Ave. to assist a citizen.
An officer was sent to 502 Cabot St., at 1:15 p.m., to disperse a group of high school kids causing an issue.
The apparent theft of a motor-vehicle license plate brought an officer to 345 Cabot St., at 1:48 p.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Prides Parkway, at 2:01 p.m., to assist an elderly female who was having an issue with water.
SalemWednesday
Police wee called to 56 Margin St., at 3:04 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 1000 Loring Ave., at 4:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Less than 20 minutes later, officers responded to 64 Boston Street for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
At 4:48 p.m., officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police responded, at 7:25 p.m., to the vicinity of 5 Broad St., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian or a bike.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 125 Canal St., at 9:55 p.m., for fireworks.
Thursday
Officers went to Parlee Street, at 3:46 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 11 Shore Ave., at 8:21 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Police made seven motor vehicle traffic stops between 8:33 and 9:37 a.m.
An officer went to 70 Loring Ave., at 10:28 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Police responded to 4 Bates Terrace, at 10:38 a.m., and to 12 First St., at 11:29 a.m., to report on two separate larcenies.
At 12:35 p.m., officers were sent to 4 Willow Ave., to report on another larceny.
Two more larcenies were reported, at the intersection of Holly and Linden streets at 1:15 p.m.; and at 50 Traders Way, at 1:20 p.m.
At 4:56 p.m., police were sent to 279 Jefferson Ave. for another larceny.
Police went to 24 Mason St., at 6:10 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.