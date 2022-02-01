PeabodyMonday
An officer was called to CVS, 535 Lowell St., at 10:10 a.m., to assist a driver in moving his vehicle out of a snowbank.
The lieutenant reported, at 11:40 a.m., that he was at the Route 128 southbound ramp from Lowell Street to assist a driver with a disabled vehicle. The driver said he was trying to call AAA, but they were not picking up.
Police were sent to 16 Shore Drive to speak with a woman whose family had been unable to contact for more than 24 hours. Management was notified to have a maintenance person stand by in case entry was needed, but the officer spoke with the resident, and she was fine.
An officer stopped a Salem woman driving a white VW Atlas, at 12:55 p.m., and gave her a written warning for failing to stop for a red light.
A vehicle was stopped at 1:52 p.m., in the vicinity of 35 Cross St., and given a verbal warning for using her phone while operating the vehicle.
An EMT was sent to a Bresnahan Street address, at 2:10 p.m., after a woman reported her grandson had eaten rock salt. The juvenile was checked by Atlantic Ambulance, and the grandmother refused further treatment.
Police were sent to Sephora, 210S Andover St., at 6:15 p.m., for a snatch and grab. The suspect, described as a female in her late teens or early 20s, wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur hood, shoplifted skincare and fragrances. This is reportedly the second time she has hit the store.
A flashing light at 6:30 p.m., on top of a house at the intersection Central Street and Sparrow Lane was called in by a passing motorist who thought it might be a distress signal of some sort. An officer checked and reported it was a malfunctioning flood light.
A caller reported at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, that his wife had assaulted him, and he was at 14 Mandalay Drive, then hung up. The 911 screen indicated the call came from 16 Mandalay, and the caller appeared to be under the influence. The officer checked and reported there was no disturbance at #14. He was checked by Atlantic and declined further medical treatment The 41-year-old Mandalay Drive resident was placed into protective custody.
A male came into the station, at 9:50 p.m., to report that a 31-year-old Woodbridge Road female was missing. AT&T was asked to ping the cell phone and it was determined to be within 871 meters of a Peabody location. Kelly Doherty was entered into the National Crime Information Center registry as missing.
Police were sent to 15 Granite Road, at 11:20 p.m., for a party who had an allergic reaction, but an epi-pen was accidentally administered to the wrong person. Both parties were transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported, at 11:20 p.m., that a male was walking down the middle of Andover Street in the vicinity of #151. An officer located and spoke with the man, who said he was walking in the street as the sidewalks had not been cleared.
Tuesday
Graffiti was reported on the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St., Ext., at 3:32 a.m. An officer was sent to document the case.
Golf clubs worth approximately $600 were reported stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle at 5 May St., as reported at 8:17 a.m.
Police were called to the PGA Tour Superstore, 210P Andover St., at 10;32 a.m., after an employee reported a past shoplifting. The officer reported there had been two separate incidents. The first was a female who stole merchandise valued at $1,400 and the second was a male who returned stolen merchandise in return for a gift card.
A person came into the station, at 11:38 a.m., to report a fraudulent firearms transaction out of state. The officer will document and investigate.
Beverly
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:13 p.m., at the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets and arrested the driver, Charles DeRochemont IV, 42, of 24 Judson St., Beverly . He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and on two outstanding arrest warrants.
The report of a general disturbance brought officers to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 6:23 p.m., for a person arguing with a private tow company
Two officers were sent to 126 Park St., at 7:43 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
Tuesday
Police were called to 5 Netherton Ave., at 8:35 a.m., for a car vandalized overnight.
Police, fire and ambulance reported at 8:36 a.m., to the intersection of Beckford and Bennett streets for a two-car accident with unknown injuries.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 11:23 a.m., to check on a female who was not answering the door. She was found to be deceased, an unattended death. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at noon to a Park Street location to assist a man whose finger was severed.
Officers were sent to 1 Priscilla Road, at 12:31 p.m., to investigate the larceny/theft of items from the home.
SalemMonday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 10 Vinnin St., at 2:50 p.m.
At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 63 Palmer St. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to 7 High St. , at 4:10 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 5:10 p.m., to keep the peace for two separate private trespass tows.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 7:25 p.m., in the vicinity of 29 Traders Way.
An officer responded to 2 Grant Road, at 7:35 p.m., to investigate a report of threats received.
An officer was called to 2 East India Square, at 8:07 p.m. for a drunk.
Officers were sent to 18 Ward St. at 8:20 p.m., and to 3 Buffum St., at the same time, on separate parking complaints.
Tuesday
Police were sent to three different addresses for three separate police tows early this morning: the intersection of Harbor and Salem streets, at 1:33; Peabody St., at 2:21; and 38 Ward St., at 2:27 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported in the vicinity of 190 Bridge St., at 5:40 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with no injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 79 Willson St.
Officers were called to the intersection of Proctor Street and Hillside Avenue, at 8:53 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police stopped nine vehicles between 8:55 and 10:33 a.m., for various reasons and infractions across much of the city
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 200 Canal St., at 10:33 a.m.
Police were called to 42 Fort Lee Ave., at 11:23 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 12:25 p.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 70 Washington St., at 1:04 p.m.
Police were sent to three different addresses between 1:23 and 1:40 p.m., on juvenile issues.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 96 Swampscott Road, at 1:52 p.m.
Police answered four separate parking complaints at Dodge, Buffum, Prince and Balcomb streets between 3:24 and 3:52 p.m.
A dispute brought police to 56 Margin St., at 5:15 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 36 Margin St., at 6:15 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 7 p.m., to settle a dispute.
DanversSunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 83 Hobart St., at 4:43 p.m., for a snowbank obstructing traffic in the roadway.
Monday
An officer was sent to Highland Manor, 14 Stone St., at 4 a.m., for a report of loud music disturbing the peace.
Police were notified, at 7:45 a.m., that road conditions on Prince Street were so bad a van could not get by.
A minor motor-vehicle accident without injury brought police to Maple Street by Supinos at about 8:30 a.m. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:03 a.m., to Cranebrook Drive, for a two-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Staples, 301 Newbury St., at 4:55 p.m., for a solicitor stopping traffic. They arrested the 20-year-old Dorchester man and charged him on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Officers were sent to Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party who was not answering the phone.
The report of a scam or a swindle brought officers to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 6:30 p.m.
Officers were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7:15 p.m., for an unwanted intoxicated couple.
Police responded, at 8:15 p.m., to the intersection of Endicott Street and Commonwealth Avenue for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Tuesday
Danvers and Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 128 southbound at 6:32 a.m., for a 3-car accident without injury.
The report of an overdose brought police and ambulance to 5 Clarence Ave., at 7:20 a.m.
Police responded to the intersections of Andover and Newbury streets, at 8:52 p.m., and Andover Street and Route 95, at 9:27 a.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries. The operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
The report of a shoplifter brought police to Target, 240 Independence Way, for a female shoplifter. She was summoned to appear in court on the charge.
MarbleheadMonday
Officers were sent to Birch Street, at 9:15 a.m. to investigate a case of identity fraud.
A past hit-and-run brought police to Washington Street at 9:40 a.m., for an investigation.
At 10:04 a.m., police were called to Tidewinds Terrace, for a tow truck into a pole.
Four officers were sent to Village St., at 2:20 p.m., to restore order to the chaos caused by the early release at Village School.
Police were advised, at 3 p.m., that the hill at Barnard and Prospect streets was a sheet of ice.