SalemSunday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 205 Bridge St., at 1:22 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 15 Palmer St., at 2:34 a.m.
An officer was sent to 51 Canal St., at 8:58 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 10 Nursery St., at 1 a.m., on a noise complaint.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 55 Hancock St., at 4:27 p.m.
Officers were sent to 46 Leach St., at 6:46 p.m., for a drunken person.
Monday
Police were sent to 59 Jefferson St., at 5:55; to 211 Lafayette St., at 6:28; and to 27 Charter St., at 7:32 a.m., for commercial alarms.
An officer was sent to 38 Salem St., at 11:35 a.m., to speak with a party who told police they had been threatened.
The report of a larceny brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 12:34 p.m.
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:06, for a shoplifting. They arrested Pedro Alexander Fuentes Granados, 32, of 96 Washington St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting of merchandise valued at more than $250.
A juvenile issue brought police to 31 Park St., at 4:33 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 17 Horton St., at 6:25 p.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 8:32 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they arrested Minervia Michelle Akers, 51, of 27 Smith St., Marblehead, and charged her with trespass.
Officers responded to 205 Highland Ave., at 9:24 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to 124 Washington St., at 11:08 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 51 Canal St., at 8:53 a.m., or a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought police to 41 Roslyn St., at 10:17 a.m.
A report of threats brought police to 18 Garden Terrace, at 11:59 p.m.
At 12:36 p.m., a person who said he said he was being harassed, called police to 53 Tremont St.
An office was sent to 5 Bristol St., at 1:05 p.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Police were sent to 16 Forest Ave., at 2:32 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Danvers
Saturday
Medical assistance was sent to 5 Page St., at 6:30 p.m., to assist a party who was choking.
Police were sent to 10 Grace Road, at 6:41 p.m. for an unwanted guest, a disorderly son. The 33-year-old was placed into protective custody and held until he sobered up.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to 14202 Bay Drive, at 3:11 a.m., for an intoxicated male.
An officer responded to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:37 a.m., for a guest who would not leave.
Police were sent to 7000 Kirkbride Drive, at 1:52 p.m., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident after a vehicle hit a parked vehicle then fled the scene.
Monday
Police were sent to Aldi, 100 Independence Way, for malicious damage to a business.
Police were sent to 11 Neal Road, at 2:10 a.m. for a possible deceased male.
An officer was sent to Danversport Yacht club, 161 Elliott St., at 8:35 a.m., for a larceny by check.
An officer was sent to Bella Salon & Spa, 110 Newbury St. at 8:56 a.m., for a non-residential break and entry. The cash drawer was emptied.
Medical transport was sent to Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., for an employee who passed out. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 10:26 p.m., after a party reported being assaulted and punched in the face.
Tuesday
Police arrested and booked Jason Tremblay, 44, of 22 Bartlet, St., Kingston, N.H., as a courtesy booking for Lynnfield Police.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Sylvan and Collins streets, at 12:51 p.m., to check the well-being of a man who kept stumbling into the street.
Marblehead
Saturday
Three officers were sent to a Doaks Lane location at 2:14 a.m., for a confused party. The person was arrested, but their identification, address and the reason for their arrest were redacted.
A hit-and-run accident was reported, at 11:13 a.m. on Washington Street.
Four officers were dispatched for what appeared to be a rolling disturbance around town. The incident began shortly before 7:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Pleasant Street, with officers moving back and forth between there and Rowland Street. The last indication was at 10:22 p.m., on Rowland Street. There was no indication of the nature of the disturbance.
Sunday
Police and firefighters were dispatched to West Shore Drive, at 11:40 a.m., to assist residents, who were locked out of their home, in gaining reentry.
An office was sent to the vicinity of Seaview and Atlantic avenues, at 12:50 p.m., to check on a man reportedly dancing in the street.
Two officers were sent to Creesy Street, at 6:36 p.m., for a disturbance.
Six officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 9:25 p.m, on a general complaint.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and medical were sent to New Balch St., at 6:06 p.m., for a female passed out in the bathroom.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 712 Cabot st., at 6:48 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a deer.
Monday
Police, fire and medical were sent to Phillips Street, at 7:51 a.m., for a male having a seizure.
Police, fire and medical were dispatched to Palmer Road, at 9:26 a.m., to check the well-being of an individual, but the party was deceased.
A cruiser and an ambulance were sent to Sargent Avenue, at 1:57 p.m., for a female choking.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 8 Beverly commons Drive at 7:50 p.m., for a general disturbance — noise from the neighbors.
Tuesday
An officer and an ambulance were sent to an Ashton Street address, at 11:36 a.m., for an unknown medical issue. Two minutes later, a third party called for an ambulance for the same situation.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 4:34 p.m., after a person made threats to kill.
Peabody
Monday
An ambulance was dispatched to 12:50 a.m., to 104 Brooksby Village, for an elderly party in and out of consciousness. The person was transported to Salem Hospital.
An ambulance was sent to AHEPA Penelope No. 120, 98 Central St., Apt. 1011, at 7:22 a.m., for a party who struck their head in a fall.
An officer was sent to 25 Myles Road, at 2:49 p.m., after a party walked into the station to report someone had attempted to extort money from them.
A caller told police, at 7:28 p.m., from the vicinity of Walgreens, 229 Andover St., that a man was yelling at them and “beating” by banging their heads together after they tripped and fell in the store and knocked some product over. The caller said he does not believe the individual works there. He was described as a white male with grey hair, about 40 years old, wearing jeans, a black jacket, white shirt and white sneakers. The caller said he was 17 and his three friends are 16. An officer was sent to Walgreens where he arrested Jay P. MacDonald, 42, of 97 Hill St., Topsfield. MacDonald was charged with vandalizing property, plus three cases of assault and battery.
A resident of 119 Central St., reported, at 11:25 p.m., that his son was under the influence of drugs. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital. One officer accompanied him in the ambulance, and a second officer followed to take the first officer back to the station.
Tuesday
A Rainbow Circle resident notified police, at 9:58 a.m., to report her 3-year-old female cat was missing. The cat is microchipped and wearing a pink collar with an airtag.
Police were sent to 106 Central St., at 10:51 a.m., for a vehicle into a light pole. Fire Department was en route to deal with exposed wires, and CID was en route for photos.
Graffiti was reported, at 12:51, at the CVS store and pharmacy, 535 Lowell St. An officer will document the damage.
At 1:07 p.m., and officer was called to Holden Oil, 91R Lynnfield St., for a party who gassed up and drove off without paying. The vehicle license number was identified and passed on to Salem police who spoke with the driver. He returned and settled up with Holden.
Police and ambulance responded to he vicinity of Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. One passenger in one car was transported to Beverly Hospital, and a passenger in the other car was transported to Salem Hospital. Both vehicles were towed.
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, at 3:28 p.m., for three juvenile shoplifters. Three were detained for shoplifting and one assaulted loss prevention. All females were trespassed from the Northshore Mall for three years and the two sisters were trespassed from Macy’s for three years.