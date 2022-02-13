Peabody
Thursday
An officer stopped a vehicle at 2:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 133 Lynn St., and issued a ticket for failing to stop for a school bus.
Police were called to the intersection of 2 Central St. and 2 Railroad Ave., at 5:50 p.m., for the report of someone walking in the roadway. They were avoiding the snowbank and all was in order.
Friday
An officer was sent to 29 Rockway Road, at 7:10 a.m., after a resident reported three of his tires were slashed overnight. Police obtained the suspect's name, and the 40-year-old male was summoned to court where he will face a charge of malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Police were called to a Central Street apartment, at 10:55 a.m., where they took a 33-year-old male into custody and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person age 60 or older.
A Hawthorne Circle resident reported, at 11:10 a.m., that his white 2016 Mercedes XJS was stolen from him seven days earlier. It was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:24 p.m., Friday in the vicinity of 2 Pleasant and 42 Washington streets and arrested and charged Gabriel Alejandro Flores-Pineda, 33, of 63 Highland Ave., Lynnfield, with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
Salem
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:48 p.m., in the vicinity of 225 Canal St., and, after a brief investigation arrested Joseph F. McNeill, 26, of 22 Gardner St., Apt. 2, Salem, for failing to yield at an intersection, and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The report of a fight brought officers to 77 Wilson St., at 6:50 p.m.
An officer was called to 15 Pope St., at 7:30 p.m., to keep the peace.
Police were called to 75 Willson St., at 8:40 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 56 Margin St., at 9:37 p.m., for a drunken individual.
Friday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 139 Washington St., at 5:14 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Boston and Rawlins streets, at 8:13 a.m.
At 8:52 a.m., officers responded to 201 Washington St., after receiving a call regarding an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 53 Endicott St., at 9:40 a.m., to take a report on a case of harassment.
Officers were sent to 11 Pioneer Terrace, at 10:18 for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 11:32 a.m., officers were sent to 21 Osborne St., at 11:32 a.m., to investigate another case of harassment.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was reported, at 12:13 p.m., at 25 Ward St.
Police were called to 178 Derby St., for an drunken person who was causing a problem.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 272 Highland Ave., at 1:42 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was called to 3 Bedford St., to talk with a party who said they were being harassed.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident involving a bicyclist brought officers to 281 Derby St., at 4:22 p.m. Police said the bicycle and the vehicle were both headed in the same direction along Derby Street when the vehicle operator swerved accidentally into the bike lane on his right, forcing the bicyclist off the roadway and into a wall. The cyclist was taken to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle operator was cited for making an unsafe lane change.
Police were sent to 24 Norman St., at 4:26 p.m., to take a report on a theft.
Police were sent to 143 Loring Ave., at 4:57 p.m., to assist a disabled motor-vehicle
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 8 p.m., to make a report on a missing juvenile.
Officers were called to 27 Marion Road, at 8:15 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to 144 Bridge St., at 8:17 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 20 Harbor St., at 8:35 p.m.
Police were called to 75 Congress St.. at 9:23 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police made eight motor-vehicle traffic stops, across town, between 9:30 and 10:40 p.m.
Officers responded to 2 Essex St., at 10:44, and to 124 Lafayette St., at 10:48 p.m., for two separate disturbances.
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 218 Canal St., at 11:50 p.m.
Saturday
A noise complaint brought police to 15 Federal St., at 12:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 11 Dodge St., to quieten a disturbance, at 3:35 a.m.
At 5:25 p.m., police were sent to 56 Palmer St., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Officers were sent to 115 Swampscott Road, at 6:33 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 11:47 a.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Howard St., at 1:30 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Police went to 211 Washington St., at 2:20 p.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to the vicinity of 295 Derby St., at 2:30 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were called to 10 Park St., for a break-and-entry, malicious damage and theft from a motor vehicle.
Four officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 6:30 p.m., for a child out of control.
At 7:10 p.m., police were called to a Mill Street address to check the well-being of a child in an apartment.
Three officers responded, at 11:45 p.m., to 145 Hale St., for a commercial burglary alarm.
Friday
Police were sent to 57 Sohier Road, at 1:42 a.m., in response to calls from callers complaining about yelling banging and waking neighbors up.
Two officers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, at 6:53 a.m., to send visitors who were refusing to leave on their way.
Police were called to the intersection of Tozer Road and Commons Drive, at 11:37 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers went to a Folly Pond Road apartment at 11:50 a.m., to investigate a weapons law violation and possible explicit activity by a male. They arrested William Craig Matthews, 32, of 45 Folly Pond Road, and charged him with open and gross lewdness, two counts of possessing a large firearm; possession of ammunition without a FID (Firearms identification card); seven counts of improper storage of a firearm; and six counts of possession of a firearm without an FID.
Officers were sent to the Beverly/Salem bridge to check on a male stumbling as he attempted to cross the bridge.
Police were called to the vicinity of Red Rock Lane and Norge Road, at 9:20 p.m., for loud kids in the street.
Saturday
Two officers went to 66 Herrick St., to check on someone knocking on the back door at 1:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 137 Bridge St., at 4:17 p.m., to help a pregnant woman who needed assistance.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Woodland Avenue location for a possible deceased body in the woods.
Officers went to 19 Dodge St., at 4:40 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of 606 Manor Road, for a road-rage disturbance involving a neighbor.
Sunday
Officers were sent to an apartment at 5 Edwards St., to check on the well-being of a male.
Police responded to 25 Cabot St., at 1:51 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury.
Police were sent to 20 Cole St., at 10:04 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident after a car slid off the road.
Another vehicle slid off the road, this in the vicinity of 65 Boyles St., at 10:20 a.m.,
An officer and an ambulance were called to Shannon Lane, at 10:47 a.m., for an elderly female down in the snow.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., for a female shoplifter.
The report of a possible theft in progress brought police to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 5:18 p.m., but the suspects were gone on arrival.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 5:50 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
An officer was called to Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, at 8:32 p.m., for a possible assault.
An officer was sent to 3 Orchard Lane, at 9:40 p.m., after a resident called to complain that their trash had been dumped out in the street and their bin taken.
Friday
Police responded to 345 Andover St., at 8 and 8:52 a.m., for two separate accidents without injury.
Police were called to Jack's Subs & Takeout, 100 Liberty St., for a male screaming profanities.
Police responded to the Liberty Tree Shell station,149 Endicott St., at 5:05 p.m., for a road rage incident.
Police were sent to Newbury Street at 10:26 p.m., for a disabled motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Morgan A. Richmond, 38, of 2 Desmond Road, Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving, second offense.
Saturday
An officer went to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 9:20 a.m., for a lost Coach wallet.
A caller from 9 Harbor St., notified police, at 10 a.m., that someone had broken a window in their vehicle.