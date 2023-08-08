Police Logs
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to 24 Willowbrae Drive, at 12:47 p.m., after a homeowner reported multiple people yelling behind his house. The officer spoke with the resident and the music was shutting down for the night.
A caller reported at 6:06 a.m., that a car had crashed into the hill near Children's Hospital. Units confirmed the black Dodge Charger had been there for several days. Officers believe the tow company is having trouble removing the vehicle.
An ambulance was sent to 23R Andover St., at 8:08 a.m., for a person who fell and hit their head. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to Dev Convenient Store, 24 Lake St., for neighbors fighting over blowing leaves. Officers spoke with both parties and the landscapers will clean up the mess.
Police responded to St. Adelaide's Bowling League, 712 Lowell St., at 11 a.m., after an employee reported suspicious activity during the service. The caller reported a young white male showed up during Mass, and some of the parishioners were nervous about him. The officer spoke with the employee.
Police were called to Nordstrom, 210N Andover St., to help with an employee refund theft. A 20-year-old Franklin Street, Lynn, female was summoned to court to face a charge of larceny under $1,200 by false pretense.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Taylor Street, for 3 teens shooting Nerf balls at passing motor vehicles. Officers spoke with the three who agreed to confine their Nerf war to the wooded area around the school.
A 2 Aborn St. caller notified police at 4:22 p.m., that items had been stolen from his basement during a recent break and entry.
A caller from 2 Seneca Road called police, at 4:36 p.m. to report a possible scam call. She had gotten a voicemail alleging to be from Townsend Oil confirming her appointment which she had not scheduled. When she called the number she had for Townsend, they had no appointments on the books and no record of a call. The woman said she had suffered no monetary loss and given out no information, and she did not wish to speak with an officer, but just to make police aware of the call.
Police stopped a 29-year-old Boston man at 5:36 p.m., at the A-Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., and summoned him to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to notify the RMV of a name and address change and of a number plate violation.
An officer was sent to 38 Fulton St., at 7:43 p.m., after a resident reported an older white woman had entered the residence and made threats.
Police and fire responded, at 10:13 p.m., to 3 Manomet Road for a garage fire, but the fire had already been knocked down with a fire extinguisher from Car 03. Police will document and the firefighters cleared.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell and Goodale streets, at 10:16 p.m., for a vehicle vs. guardrail. All occupants declined medical attention and Arrington has the vehicle. The parents were notified.
An 18 Shore Drive caller notified police of receiving threats from an unknown number. She said her parents and brother were receiving threats of a similar nature with references to their addresses being made.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to 161 Dayton St., at 8:16 p.m., for a report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Monday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 12:43 a.m. to check a suspicious black sedan.
Police were sent to Hathorne Hill Rehab & Care, 112 Kirkbride Drive, for a patient death. CPR was in progress.
Police were called to the Econo Lodge, 152 Endicott St., at 8:03 a.m., for a suspicious male on the roof with an axe.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St, at 9:14 p.m., to report on threats made to the manager.
An officer responded to Andover Street, at 10:55 a.m., for the report of a suspicious male carrying a rifle. An area search was unsuccessful.
Police were notified, at 12:03 p.m., of a larceny of $200,000.
Police were sent to 18 Fowler St., at 2:31 p.m., to follow up on a report of a possible drug deal.
Police went to 97 Prince St., at 7:31 p.m., to report on the theft of a bright red SE bicycle.
Police were sent to McDonalds, 77 High St., at 7:55 p.m., for an assault with possible burns to the victim's face.
An office checking Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., at 10 p.m., found a man going through the dumpster and sent him on his way.
Tuesday
A false alarm brought police to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 4:04 a.m.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:28 a.m., for an unwanted guest who did not want to leave. They were sent on their way.
Police reported, at 11:40 a.m., that Mill Street was flooded in the vicinity of #10.
Beverly
Monday
A detective was sent to the vicinity of 23 Bow St., at 5:38 p.m., to check the well-being of a confused elderly male.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Rowell Avenue at 6:53 p.m., for an unresponsive male.
An officer was sent to Court Street, at 7:38 p.m., for a vehicle broken into at the T Garage.
Two officers were sent to 12 Bow Street at 8:54 p.m. to stop a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to 55 Ober St., at 10:34 p.m., on a check of Lynch Park and to disperse a group.
Tuesday
Police started their daily late-night check of businesses, buildings and facilities on Cabot Street with a 12:18 a.m. check of City Hall.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 6:58 a.m., at 23 Wallis St.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen, at 9:40 a.m., from 32 Essex St.
Fire and ambulance were sent to Sturtevant Street at 10:17 a.m.
Police stopped and cited several vehicles for speeding at approximately 11 a.m., in the vicinity of 323 Elliott St.
An officer was sent to 6 Lenox St., at 1:57 p.m., to report on a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Marblehead
Saturday
Three cruisers were sent to Bubier Road, at 12:32 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Reports of a disturbance brought two officers to Beacon Street to restore peace.
Two officers sent to a Janes Road address at 6:25 a.m. checked and secured the building.
Two officers stopped a vehicle at 5 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey and Lafayette streets and had it towed.
An officer was sent to Bessom Street, at 8:44 p.m., in response to a general complaint.
At 9:13 p.m., a vehicle was stopped and cited on Ocean Avenue for a moving vehicle complaint.
Sunday
Police, fire and two ambulances responded to the intersection of Atlantic and Rockaway Avenue, at 8:04 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. A citation was issued, but no further information was provided.
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 9:38 a.m., to report on a vandalism incident.
Police, fire and one ambulance responded to Tedesco Street, at 3 p.m., for another accident, with one citation issued.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at Pleasant and Bessom streets at 7:02 a.m., and cited the operator.
An officer was sent to a Jersey Street address, at 11:01 a.m. to serve a summons.
An officer was sent to Sewall Street, at 4:55 p.m., to serve a 209A restraining order.
Police stopped two vehicles and issued each a citation, the first at 5:18 p.m., on Tedesco Street, and the second at 6:22 p.m., on Ocean Avenue.