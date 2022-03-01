SalemMondayOfficers were called to 5 Collins St., at 12:15 a.m. for a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle bought police to the vicinity of 2 Willow Ave., at 3:35 a.m.
Officers went to 116 Lafayette St., at 7:08 a.m., to halt a dispute.
At 8:43 a.m., an officer was sent to 51 Prince St., to keep the peace.
A person reported a fraud or a scam from 40 Walter St., at 9:10 a.m.
Police went to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:10 a.m., to investigate threats received.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 2 Lincoln Road, at 10:35 a.m.
Officers were sent to 87 North St., at 11:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported in the vicinity of 160 Fort Avenue, at 2:10 p.m.
A complaint about a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 12 Witch Way, at 2:33 p.m.
Police responded to 220 Loring Ave., at 3:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 280 Jefferson St., at 3:50 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 285 Lafayette St., at 4:10 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 55 Forrester St., at 5:13 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Crowdis St., at 7:07 p.m.
An officer was called to 45 Prince St., at 7:20 p.m., to speak with a resident about threats they received.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:07 p.m., in the vicinity of 282 Canal St., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop, and after a quick records check, arrested Hector Julio Arias, 23, of 26 Porter St., Apt.1., Lynn. Arias was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 91 Lafayette St. and arrested the driver, Junior Jose Mendes, 24, of 7 Liberty Square, Apt. 104, Lynn. After a license check and a brief investigation. Mendes was charged with operating a motor-vehicle with a suspended license and with possessing Class A drugs with intent to distribute.
Police responded to 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:40 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A request for a well-being check brought police to 94 Wharf St., at 9:05 p.m.
Police were called to 36 Charter St., at 10:42 and to 36 Harbor St., at 10:44 a.m., on separate complaints of undesirable or unwanted guests.
TuesdayAn officer was sent to 14 Essex St., at 5 a.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Police made 11 routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 7:19 and 10:55 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 56 Federal St., at 11:26 a.m.
The report of a suspicious item brought an officer to 15 Hemenway Road, at 11:57 a.m.
An officer was called to 29 Highland Ave., at 12:36 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Four separate reports of frauds and/or scams brought police to 4 Sutton Ave., at 1:03; 45 Franklin St., at 1:43; 18 Albion St., at 3:08; and to 84 Highland Ave., at 4:23 p.m.
An officer responded to 239 Lafayette St., at 4:30 p.m., to investigate a complaint of harassment.
PeabodyMondayA call came in to the station, at 10:50 a.m., for a vehicle disabled on the tracks at the Caller Street rail crossing with the train unable to get by. The gray Honda Civic was towed and the train resumed its journey. The vehicle owner will pay for the tow.
A party called from 75 Central St., at 1:38 p.m., to report his license plates had been taken from his vehicle and replaced with stolen plates,. Paperwork for the stolen plates has been submitted and the caller’s plates have been entered into the NCIC as stolen.
Police were called to the Amazing Superstore, 82 Newbury St., at 4 p.m., for a customer who was giving employees a hard time and refusing to leave the store. The officer reported the customer left when he arrived and no charges will be sought.
Police were sent to the McCarthy School, 76 Lake St., regarding a report of an earlier disturbance in the gym involving some parents.
An 8 May St. resident notified police, at 6:47 p.m., of some $6,000 in fraudulent charges made to their card.
TuesdayManchester police called Peabody at 12:10 a.m., to request a well-being check on a supposed 4 Woodlawn Avenue resident for mental health concerns. Peabody responded that the person named was not a member of that household. Officers, after checking the property and finding issue, reported back that a male party called the father’s voicemail and left threats.
At 1:16 a.m., Salem Hospital called to report they had gotten a call about a woman with a knife threatening to harm herself at 4 Woodlawn Ave.. The hospital said a male had made the call and was not on scene.
At 1:32 a.m., Shrewsbury police called to advised they had gotten an anonymous call for a child being held against their will at 4 Woodlawn Ave. Police checked the address again and all was still in order.
At 1:47 a.m., Manchester called again to report that, again, they had gotten an anonymous call saying a child was being held against their will at 4 Woodlawn Ave.
At 5:44 a.m., a party called the Fire Department directly and said a person was having difficulty breathing at 4 Woodlawn Ave. Fire called EMS before advising police of the call, which was unfounded.
Police again checked the Woodlawn Avenue house and property and all was in order.
Beverly
MondayAn officer was sent to 36 West St., at 4:55 p.m., to check on a possible break and entry to and theft from a business.
A Railroad Avenue called police, at 4:57 and told them she was afraid of an employee coming to her home.
Police were advised, at 8:23 p.m. that a vehicle had been stolen from the garage, but, the next day in was found back in the same garage.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 28 Railroad Ave., and summoned the operator to court.
TuesdayTwo officers were called to 42 Beckford St., at 1:30 a.m., after a truck backed into several vehicles.
Four cruisers responded, at 12:10 p.m., to the vicinity of Cabot and Thorndike streets, for a male screaming.
At 1:25 p.m., police were called to 18 Ropes St., for a male passed out on the front steps.
An officer was called to 32 Railroad Ave., at 2 p.m., after a person reported money stolen from their checking account.
The report of a hit-ad-run motor vehicle accident brought an officer to the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 2:42 p.m.
DanversSundayAn officer was sent to the Mill Pond, 53 Sylvan St., at 4:50 p.m., for a report of kids on the ice, but they had gone.
A party went to the police station, 120 Ash St., at 5:15 p.m., to report a case of credit card fraud.
MondayOfficers were sent to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 4:47 a.m., to serve a warrant but the party could not be found.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 2 Pond St., for suspicious activity — a white male was seen running, but he was not found.
An officer was sent to Danvers Square to control traffic and onlookers as the damaged town flag pole was cut down.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 north and Elliott St., at 1:55 p.m., after a motor-vehicle accident was called in on a phone app, but an area search found nothing.
SwampscottSundayMedical service was sent to 119 Stetson Ave, at 6:50 a.m., for a party who was semi-conscious after falling down the stairs. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police responded to 330 Paradise Road, at 4:30 p.m., after the building manager reported a loud banging noise was coming from an apartment.
A Burrill Street mother called police, at 1:30 a.m., to report her 16-year-old son had been missing since midnight.
Marblehead
MondayAn officer went to Middle Street, at 8:33 a.m., to assist a citizen, and another officer was sent to Hillside Avenue, at 1:34 to assist another citizen.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:48 p.m., and gave the operator a verbal warning.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Canterbury Road address, at 7:50 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to Roundhouse Road, at 11:43 p.m., to check on a car dumping trash, but the call was unfounded.
TuesdayA report of suspicious activity brought two cruisers to Creesy St., at 4:17 a.m.