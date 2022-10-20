Peabody
Wednesday
A 26-year-old Peabody resident will be summoned into court for leaving the scene of a car accident with property damage at 2:04 a.m., in the vicinity of 879 Washington St., and for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, first offense.
An officer was called to the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane, at 7:42 a.m., for a child on a bike struck by a vehicle. The child was not hurt, and the mother, who was on scene, declined any medical assistance. The operator was cited for a crosswalk violation and for failing to stop for a crossing guard.
An officer was sent to Warren and Berry streets at 8:41 a.m., for an illegally parked vehicle creating a traffic hazard. Additionally, three vehicles were ticketed for parking on the sidewalk and one for parking in front of a fire hydrant.
Police were sent to the vicinity of TJ Maxx, 300 Andover St., at 9:56 a.m., for a possible overdose victim. The vehicle was running, the windows were down, the female driver had labored breathing and was initially unresponsive. After she regained consciousness, police made a records check and arrested Vanessa M. Forte, 36, of 384 Chatham St., Apt. 1, Lynn. She was charged with resisting arrest and for operating a motor vehicle after her license was suspended. The officer recovered her prescribed personal inhaler and placed it into her personal property, then transported her to Peabody District Court.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Cross Lane, at 4:52 p.m. for suspicious activity. A hunter was setting up a stand by the soccer field.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St. at 7:01 p.m. to check on a female screaming in the parking lot.
Officers went to the vicinity of 11 Ives St., at 7:22 p.m., on a fireworks complaint.
Police were sent to 21 Judson St., at 8:30 p.m., after someone reported suspicious activity in regard to a dog.
Two officers were dispatched, at 9:19 p.m., to the vicinity of 51 Dodge St., for youths possibly fighting in front of Panera.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 11 Union St., at 10:46 p.m., for loud music coming from the rear of the home.
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 24 Hilltop Drive, at 10:30 a.m., to check on a suspicious motor vehicle shining a spotlight on homes.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 205 Bridge St., at 12:19 p.m. to report on vandalism or graffiti.
A second report of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 7 Broad St., at 3:41 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 5:45 p.m.
Reports of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 6:22 p.m. They arrested Craig Thomas Richards, 37, of 56 Margin St., and charged him with trespass.
Thursday
A complaint about fireworks brought police to 31 Collins St., at 1 a.m.
Police responded to 124 Washington St., at 2:32 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Carl Robert John Marcus, 46, of 56 Margin St., and charged him with breaking and entering for a felony.
Police went to 173 Lafayette St., at 3:52 a.m., in response to a larceny report.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Boston and Aborn streets, at 7:55 a.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 1:06 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Gage Lemoine Windsor, 20, of 1000 Loring Ave., Apt. C36, Salem. He was charged with assault and battery and with unarmed robbery.
Middleton
Monday, Oct. 3
Police were sent to South Main Street at the Flint Library for a possible traffic hazard created by a lawful protest.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Police were sent to Thunder Bridge Lane, at 11:50 a.m., to deal with an ongoing neighbor dispute.
Extra patrols were requested, at 7:35 p.m., after a suspicious vehicle was seen circling the parking lot at Airtight Weatherization on Rundlett Way.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Police responded, at 3:31 p.m., to Middleton Marketplace on South Main Street, for a hit and run car accident without personal injury. The driver, an 83-year-old Middleton man, was summoned to court on a charge of leaving a property damage accident.
MassHighway was notified, at 4:40 p.m., of a message on a sign board in the vicinity of the Middleton Golf Course on South Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 7
An officer was sent to the U.S. Post Office, at Maple and South Main streets for a customer dispute.
Police were sent to Sharpner's Pond Road, at 5:15 p.m., for the report of a vandalized boat dumped in the area.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Environmental Police were notified at 1 p.m. of a possible rabid fox in the vicinity of White Cedar Drive.
A person was transported at 4:14 p.m. from the Essex Sports Center on Manning Avenue to an area hospital for an injury with trauma.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Williams Road, Byors Road, Santry Road, Roosevelt Avenue, Beverly Commons Drive and Elm Street between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. and served five out of six summonses.
Police made three traffic stops between 4:28 and 6:30 p.m., on Rowland, Humphrey and Prospect streets. A citation and two verbal warnings were issued.
Four officers were sent to School Street, then to the vicinity of Auburndale Road and Humphrey Street for what was described only as a general complaint.