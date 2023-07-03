PeabodySaturday
A fireworks complaint brought police to the intersection of Cottage and Osborne streets, at 2:50 a.m. Officers checked the area, and the party ended for the night.
Police went to an apartment at 2 Main St., at 11:06 a.m., after a resident reported he believed his ex-girlfriend was responsible for spray-painting his vehicle after a fight. He said he no longer wants a restraining order and will seek one from court on his own.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Washington and Aborn streets, at 2:18 p.m., to check on a report of water balloons being thrown at vehicles. The officer saw no debris or anyone in the area.
Police were sent to 107 Bartholomew St., at 7:34 p.m., in response to multiple calls about a fight in progress, with several parties in the middle of the street, weapons unknown. The officer reported there were no fights, just a loud party. The partygoers were advised to keep it down and warned if police should need to respond again, they will be dispersed.
Police and ambulances were sent to 70 Gardner St., at 9:10 p.m., for a vehicle rollover with entrapment. Two parties were freed and transported to Salem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed.
Police went to 156 Russell St., at 10:32 p.m., where they had a conversation with the homeowner regarding Massachusetts fireworks laws. The officer documented the conversation.
At 10:53 p.m., the officer observed the resident set off fireworks again, despite the previous conversation. All parties on the property were given a final warning.
Police were called to 22 Pinecrest Ave., at 11:14 p.m., on complaints of fireworks and loud music. The party was shut down.
Sunday
Police went to 18 Crowninshield Street at 8:42 a.m. after a caller reported a vehicle parked in a handicap space. The caller told police the vehicle always parks there. A parking citation was issued to its owner.
Police were sent to Boston Children’s Hospital, 10 Centennial Drive, at 6:50 p.m., after a passersby reported a motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Fire and EMS were dispatched and two tows were requested. Responders noted there was one airbag deployment. Both vehicles were towed and the occupants all signed refusals.
Police were sent to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way, at 10:12 p.m., to assist Danvers in an arson investigation. Danvers took two parties into custody.
BeverlySunday
Police were sent to West Street, at 10 p.m., for cars driving recklessly in the beach lot.
Monday
A report of threats brought an officer to a Cabot Street address, at 9:22 a.m.
Police were sent to 27 Broadway, at 2:02 p.m., for a female wanting to report fraud.
Police went to 23 Mill St., at 2:11 p.m., for violations of the city noise ordinance — loud music in the cars.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Beckford and Grant streets, at 4:06 p.m., for a suspicious male in hospital robes asking for a ride.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were sent to Yorkshire Road at 12:26 a.m., to check out a report of suspicious activity. The building was checked and secured.
A burglar alarm brought officers to Ocean Avenue at 7:24 a.m., but all was normal and no action was required.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an office to Pleasant Street, at 11:04 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Wallace Road, at 4:52 p.m. and issued a citation to the driver.
Another vehicle was stopped and the operator cited, at 6:27 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Thompson Road.
Friday
Two officers, two fire trucks and an ambulance responded, at 9:03 a.m., to Lafayette Street, for a motor-vehicle accident. No details were given.
One vehicle was stopped at 9:37 at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Thompson Road and another at 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Washington and Pearl streets, and each operator was issued a citation.
Two police officers and three firetrucks were dispatched to Pleasant Street, at 1:40 p.m.
The report of a larceny, forgery or a fraud brought police to Washington Street at 5:10 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or a fraud,
A report of fireworks brought police to the intersection of Sunset and Burnett roads. He spoke to the parties and peace was restored.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:34 a.m., on Atlantic Avenue and cited the operator.
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 12:32 p.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was called to Farrell Court, at 4:27 p.m., to investigate a report of larceny, forgery or fraud.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Front and State streets, at 8:17 p.m., in an effort to find people shooting fireworks but they found nothing.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:54 p.m., to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Cleveland Road for “general information.”