PeabodyTuesdayPolice were called to Nordstrom, 210 Andover St., at 2:20, for a fire in the bushes between Nordstrom and Macy’s, and it was starting to spread to a building. The officer reported the fire had spread to two large pallets but no buildings. Fire took over the call and doused the fire.
Call at 2:21 p.m., from PINK at the Northshore Mall were advised that three females engaged in previous shoplifting were back in the store. When they realized they had been spotted, they dropped the merchandise and fled in a vehicle with NY plates.
A resident of 41 Downing St. reported a group of kids were stepping onto his property and verbally accosting him, at 4:30 p.m. A second caller reported the same. An officer spoke with all involved parties and was documenting the incident.
A Glendale Avenue resident came into the station, at 6:20 p.m., to request information regarding a plumber who cashed a $2,600 check the resident had given him to do a job and never returned to complete the work. Police attempted to contact the plumber without success. The resident was advised to go to Peabody District Court for information on how to pursue the matter.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 10 1/2 Lowell St., at 8:05 p.m., and arrested the driver, Matheus Ferraz, 26, of 90 Shore Drive, Apt. C, Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. His vehicle was towed.
WednesdayPolice and ambulance were called to Fairview Avenue, at 2 a.m., for a possible stroke. The male party was not breathing and was turning purple. He was transported to Salem Hospital in critical condition. His brother in Amesbury was notified, and Danvers police were contacted to notify his father.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 10 Endicott St., in a routine motor vehicle stop. After a records check, the operator was advised the vehicle was not registered and would be towed to the owner’s address at 115 Central St., Peabody, and he will pay the tow fee. The 22-year-old Peabody operator was summoned to court on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An 8 Hardy St. caller notified police, at 9:26 a.m., that someone had abandoned a car in his parking lot and he was seeking information on what to do with it. The officer advised him of the steps he should take.
A resident of 12 Crowninshield St. notified police, at 9:53 a.m. that he had fallen in the bathroom and may have broken some ribs. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was called to Trager Road, at 9:40 a.m., on a general complaint.
An officer reported, at 10 a.m., that a check was found on Mount Vernon Street.
Police were sent to Washington Street, at 3:07 p.m., for a general complaint.
At 4:09 p.m., officers were sent to a Sheldon Road address on a burglar alarm, but it was unfounded.
Four officers were ordered to Pickwick Road, at 6 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to make property checks on Stramski Way, Atlantic Avenue and Community Road, between 9:18 and 9:38 p. m.
WednesdayOfficers were sent to Wyman road, Community Road and Atlantic Avenue, between 12:17 and 6:24 a.m. to make property checks.
SalemTuesdayAn officer was sent to 74 Leavitt St., at 4:08 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 33 Bridge St., at 4:41 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police stopped four vehicles on routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 5:03 and 5:20 p.m. They were at the intersection of Washington Street and Washington Square north; in the vicinity of 59 Boston St.; 7 Proctor St.; and at the intersection of Canal and Meadow streets, respectively.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 48 Beaver St., at 6:15 p.m.
Police responded to 50 Traders Way at 6:32 and at 6:38 p.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries.
At 8:45 p.m., an officer responded to 90 North St., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 98 Washington St., at 10:50 p.m. to quiet a disturbance.
WednesdayAn officer was sent to 77 Summer St., at 5:48 a.m., for a parking complaint.
At 6:12 a.m., an officer went to 40 Rainbow Terrace on a noise complaint.
A 27 Charter St. party reported a fraud or a scam at 9:13 a.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of Vinnin Square and Paradise Road, at 10:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries,
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Circle Hill road, at 11:23 a.m..
Police were dispatched to 38 Northend Ave., at 12:05 p.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
Officers were called to 12 Brown St., at 1:10 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to 4 First St., at 1:30 p.m., to maintain order for two private trespass tows.
An officer was called to 32 Cabot St., at 1:57 p.m., to investigate a reported fraud or scam.
Separate juvenile issues brought police to 10 Skerry St., at 2:20 p.m., and to 1000 Loring Ave., at 3:46 p.m.
BeverlyTuesdayEleven vehicles were stopped across town and their operators were cited, summoned to court or given various written or verbal warnings between 6 and 6:50 p.m.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of Cole Street and Paradise Road, at 7:27 p.m., for a possible homeless-related bonfire.
Two officers were dispatched to 7 South Hardy St., at 8:50 p.m., to turn down a loud party.
WednesdayOfficers were sent to 11 different buildings, parks, facilities, and locations across town to make security checks between 12:33 and 6 a.m.
A noise complaint from neighbors brought police to 15 Trask Court, at 6:20 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Edgewood Road, at 8:30 a.m., to check a shed after an unknown person was seen entering it. Nothing was taken or damaged.
Two officers were sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 10:40 to make a well-being check on a party who has not been seen in days.
Police were sent to 117 Elliott St., at 11:15 a.m., to look into past vandalisms to a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Tozer Road, at 11:54 a.m. to assist in CPR on a patient after they choked.
An officer was called to 75 Brimball Ave., at 1:13 p.m. to investigate allegations of a past assault.
DanversTuesdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury St., at 5 p.m., for a minor accident without injury. The parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was called to 17 Hobart St., at 6:50 p.m., to look for a driver who behaved aggressively toward a cyclist, but an area search proved negative.
Officers responded, at 7:22 p.m., to the parking lot at the Burlington Store, 30 Andover St., for multiple cars with loud mufflers disturbing the peace.
WednesdayAn officer went to 10 Newbury St., at 10:12 a.m., to check for a missing manhole cover.
An officer went to High Street and Route 128 at just before 3 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 3:05 p.m., for a possible past hit-and-run. Operators exchanged papers.
An officer was called to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 3:11 p.m., for a road rage incident.