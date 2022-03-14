PeabodySunday
Police and fire were sent to 148 Shore Drive, at 8:40 p.m., after a woman went to her uncle’s apartment for a wellness check but was unable to get it. She was able to talk with him through the door, but he had fallen and was unable to get up. She had no key, so the Fire Department was called and were able to gain entry. The uncle was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A caller reported, at 10:25 p.m., that a vehicle parked at the Dog Park on Perkins Street had been running for at least a half-hour with no one in sight. Police called the woman to whom the car was registered, and she explained she had not felt well, and her mother came and picked up her and the dog. She evidently neglected to shut off her car’s ignition. Police told her she could leave the car there overnight, and she said she would pick it up by 7:30 a.m.
Monday
A Lakeland Park Drive resident advised police, at 8:28 a.m., of illegal dumping that occurred in the area over the weekend, and that she had videoed the rubbish. An officer was sent to check the video and document the incident.
An ambulance was sent to the McCarthy School, 76 Lake St., after a student was reported having a severe asthma attack. EMS responded and transported the student to Beverly Hospital.
Marblehead
Friday
A cruiser was sent to Merritt Street, at 8:11 a.m., to assist a citizen.
At 8:44 a.m., an officer was sent to Countryside Lane to check a report of suspicious activity.
Five vehicles were stopped at Tedesco Street and Longview Road, between 9:10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and warned for taking a right on red at a prohibited intersection.
An officer was called to Green Street, at 4:45 p.m., for a possible fraud.
Five cruisers went to a Washington Street address, at 7:10 p.m., for a disturbance.
At 7:30 police went to a Washington Street address for suspicious activity.
A vehicle was stopped at 9:37 p.m., in the vicinity of Harbor Avenue and Valley Road and the driver cited.
Saturday
Police made property checks between 12:25 and 12:37 a.m., on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way and West Shore Drive.
Firefighters responded to a Farrell Court location at 2:08 a.m., because they “thought there was a fire.”
Part of Auburndale Road was temporarily without power yesterday afternoon after a squirrel shorted out a transformer.
Police were sent to Auburndale Road, at 9:57 p.m., in response to the report of a larceny/forgery or fraud.
Sunday
Police conducted property checks on Community Road and Atlantic Avenue at 12:23 and 12:24 a.m.
An officer was called to Creesy Street at 9:55 a.m., for an issue between neighbors.
An officer was sent to a Pleasant Street location, at 10:50 a.m., to check out a report that contractors were working.
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue, at 3:46 p.m., and to Creesy Street at 9:12 p.m., on general complaints.
Monday
Police were sent to Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and West Shore Drive, between 12:50 and 1 a.m., to make property checks.
Beverly
Friday
Two officer went to a Water Street address, at 9:52 p.m., to talk with a depressed 19-year-old male.
At 10:10 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 13 Clark Ave. at 10:09 p.m., for a suspicious man lurking around cars.
Saturday
Three officers went to 23 Mill St., at 12:11 a.m., for a general disturbance, neighbors were complaining about loud music..
An officer was sent to Lynch Park, at the end of Ober Street, to disperse a group, at 12:47 a.m.
An officer was sent to the end of Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 1 a.m., for a building check.
Two cruisers were sent to an Agate Street address, at 4:24 a.m., for an intoxicated neighbor.
Two officers were sent, at 7:12 a.m., to the vicinity of Henry’s Market for a German shepherd in the intersection.
At 11:02 a.m., police were sent to 112 Elliott St., for a male party harassing staff.
Four cruisers responded to 411 Cabot St., the parking lot in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, at 2:02 p.m. after being notified by Boston police that a white Mercedes, stolen in Boston, was believed to be in Beverly. Beverly officers soon spotted it, along with three males and another car, in the parking lot. Officers arrested and charged three people, all of whom knew each other, in the stop: The two in the Mercedes, Michael Emmanuel Holmes, 18, of 1462A Washington St., Boston, and Marc Christopher Mucci, 24, of 66 Franklin Ave., Chelsea, were each charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, the Mercedes. When police checked the status of the Toyota Rav4 driven by the third party party, they found it to be stolen as well and arrested its driver Davon Suarez, 21, of 19 St. Rose St., Boston. Suarez was charged with use of a motor vehicle without authority.
An officer was sent to 85 Herrick St., at 3:12 p.m., to check a powdered substance found in the mail.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to St. Mary’s Church, 253 Cabot St., at 3:50 p.m., for a party passed out in church.
An officer was sent to 586 Cabot St., at 5:20 p.m., to investigate a past hit-and-run with property damage.
Two officers and the Fire Department were sent to the intersection of Colon Street and Fielder Road, for a possible house fire.
Three officers responded, at 9:15 p.m., to 100 Sohier Road for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
At 9:40 p.m., two officers were sent to 10 Yankee Way for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage — a car into a pole.
At 10:50 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer Road, for a motor-vehicle crash with property damage.
Sunday
An officer was called to 115 Water St., at 10:17 a.m., for fraud on a credit card.
An officer was sent to 16 Walcott road, at 12:53 p.m., for a residential lockout. Apparently they needed entry for a cat.
An officer was sent to Burger King, 498 Rantoul St., at 1:57 p.m., after a customer said employees kept her credit card.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Judson St., at 4:37 p.m., for an incoherent female. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Two officers were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 6:26 p.m., for youths on a roof at Briscoe School.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 20 Harbor St., at 5:18 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 11 Trader’s Way, at 6:02 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested John Thornton Nitkiewicz, 29, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with trespass.
An officer was sent to 50 Palmer St., at 6:54 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to 168 Essex St., at 8 and again, at 8:50 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 60 Dow at 10:15 p.m. for a noise complaint.
Officers made three motor-vehicle traffic stops: at 12:56 a.m., in the vicinity of 17 Hazel St.; at 1:10 a.m., at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Streets; and at 29 Boston St., at 1:25 a.m.
Police went to Andrew St., at 4:30 a.m., to look into a noise complaint.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Pleasant street and Washington Square North at 7:43 a.m.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought them to 10 Broadway at 8:11 a.m.
Police were called to 266 Washington St. at 10:29 a.m., and to 3 Wall Street Court, at 11:50 a.m., for two separate reports of a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to 16 Carriage Hill Lane, at 12:23 p.m., for the report of gunshots, but police found nothing.