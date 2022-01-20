Peabody
Wednesday
At 12:54 p.m., a caller at Mystic Landscaping on Farm Avenue reported a road rage incident that occurred on Route 1. Police said the two drivers had a verbal argument, but the caller wasn't on scene when police arrived.
An officer issued a written warning to a Rowley woman for having a modified exhaust on her black 2007 Hummer, following a traffic stop on Route 1 at 2:21 p.m.
An officer issued a written warning for a red light violation and a citation for an inspection sticker, following a traffic stop on Sylvan Street by Pellana's at 2:23 p.m.
A person walked into the station at 2:28 p.m. to report a past case of fraud from October.
A caller on Hoover Avenue reported at 5:35 p.m. that the family felt targeted. They found two nails screwed into a car tire the night before and one into their daughter's car tire last week.
A caller at a Washington Street apartment complained of loud banging coming from another apartment at 5:42 p.m. An officer spoke to both tenants and said the banging was due to a 2-year-old running around the unit. The mother said she would try to keep the noise down.
At 6:16 p.m., a Calumet Street resident reported she saw two young kids playing with what appeared to be a fake handgun at approximately 5:38 p.m., but later heard what sounded like gunshots. She had photos, but wasn't home. She was advised to call back when she returned home.
A caller at Foxwood Circle reported 7:08 p.m. that she fell victim to a scam and sent several gift cards to a person who was continually harassing her for more money.
At 9:02 p.m., a caller who works for the Highlands at Dearborn apartment complex reported an apparent theft. The person said that upon reviewing camera footage, a person was seen entering the mailroom and taking packages. One of the packages contained sneakers.
A caller on Sabino Farm Road reported at 10:17 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend was sending her harassing text messages and phone calls. She said she was making bodily threats and sending pictures of guns.
At 10:39 p.m., a caller on Glendale Avenue reported receiving a call from a telemarketer from TD Bank. The person gave out personal information and was concerned about fraud.
A caller reported there was a group partying on the docks by Brown's Pond at 10:41 p.m. The people were moved along by an officer.
Thursday
A 23-year-old Milton resident was issued a court summons on a charge of an uninsured motor vehicle, following a traffic stop by Dunkin' Donuts on Central Street at 1:26 a.m.
An officer made a traffic stop on Route 114 by Holy Cow Ice Cream for a stop sign violation at 1:31 a.m.
Police responded to Hong Kong Cafe on Central Street for suspicious people with flashlights at 1:49 a.m. Police said they were fixing a plumbing problem.
A 40-year-old Salem woman was issued a court summons on a charge of vandalizing property after a caller reported his tires were slashed on Rainbow Circle at 6:29 a.m.
A 31-year-old Beverly woman was issued a courts summons on a charge of driving without a license after an accident on Pulaski street at 6:55 a.m.
At 7:32 a.m., police received a report of a car broken into overnight on Walnut Street.