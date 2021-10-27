Peabody
Tuesday
A Fulton Street resident reported at 5:43 p.m. that she was scammed out of $1,000.
Police started to receive multiple reports of trees and limbs coming down, causing damage, just before 7 p.m. and lasting through the night. One call, at 11:08 p.m., was for a branch that pulled a live wire down from a home on Anthony Road, damaging a car.
Wednesday
Police continued to receive reports of downed trees, limbs and power lines throughout the morning, including a tree on a house on Gardner Street at 9:54 a.m.
Graffiti was reported at Olio on Main Street at 2:33 a.m.
A caller on Main Street reported a fence fell on her car at 7:38 a.m., but police said there was no damage to the car.
At 8:19 a.m., the traffic lights at the intersection of Lynnfield, Summit and County streets were not working and cars were cutting through the plaza. The Fire Department said they were aware the lights weren't working; there was a specific piece of equipment that was broken and they were waiting for the company to respond to fix it.
At 11:19 a.m., a female was struck on the head by a large branch on Felton Street. She was transported to Lahey.
Swampscott
Sunday
People were yelling in the street near the Clarke School on Paradise Road at 2:16 a.m. They were moved along by police.
A vehicle reportedly knocked over a sign at the intersection of Burrill Street and Paradise Road at 2:38 a.m. and possibly fled toward Lynn.
At 6:58 p.m., a manager at Jersey Mike's on Paradise Road reported a break-in at the store the night before.
Monday
A Columbia Street resident reported at 7:55 a.m. that someone stole her bike from her front porch.
At 4:12 p.m., a caller reported a dog attack that occurred Saturday afternoon at Phillips Beach.
Police received multiple calls around 8:53 p.m. about a car that crashed into a pole on New Ocean Street.
A caller reported a tree branch came down and knocked a wire down, causing it to hang low over Hemenway Road, at 10:19 p.m.
Tuesday
A caller on New Ocean Street reported there was a low hanging wire in her driveway at 7:23 a.m.
At 8:13 a.m., a caller on Paradise Road reported her vehicle was broken into the night before.
At 9:07 a.m., the DPW was notified of spots around town where flooding was occurring.
A Norfolk Avenue resident reported at 9:11 a.m. that someone rummaged through his car the previous night. At 9:31 a.m., a neighbor then reported someone broke into her car as well.
A caller on Humphrey Street reported a large bird flew into her window and appeared to be on the sidewalk, injured, at 11:30 a.m. The DPW would take care of it.
A wire was down on New Ocean Street at 11:33 a.m.
A manager at Five Guys Burgers and Fries reported at 5:08 p.m. that a customer was inside the store harassing another customer who had since left. The unruly customer refused to leave, however, and was continuing to cause problems.
Police received a report at 6:56 p.m. of a tree down with wires blocking the road on Plymouth Avenue and then at 7:29 p.m. on Outlook Road.
Several more reports came in throughout the night of large trees and limbs — and power lines — coming down in the storm, including an uprooted tree onto a house on Stanley Road at 10:10 p.m. Similar reports continued to come in through the early morning hours on Wednesday, with trees down on houses on Columbia Street, Greenwood Terrace, Andrew Road, Walnut Road and Shaw Road.