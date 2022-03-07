PeabodyFriday
An ambulance was sent to Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., at 1:57 p.m., for a pupil who had a reaction to a medication. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
A Cardigan Road party walked in to the station at 2:30 p.m., to report a fraud via Publisher’s Clearing House. The officer advised the party that the issue would be documented only.
Security at Macy’s Men’s Furnishings called police, at 8:45 p.m., to report possible shoplifting of a lot of merchandising. Lost prevention was watching the party but they checked out OK.
Police were sent to Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., at 10:55 p.m., after a caller reported his girlfriend was assaulted at the store.
Police were called to the vicinity of the Elks Lodge, 40 Oak St., in response to complaints of several vehicles in the parking lot blasting loud music. Officers found two parties having a conversation. There was no music and no issues at that time.
A Lenox Road resident reported, at 9:24 a.m., that her vehicle was broken into several days ago. The owner told officers the vehicle was left unlocked from Thursday evening to Friday morning, and a small purse containing cash and a debit card were taken. There was no damage to vehicle.
A large, blind black dog was found wandering the street, at 12:55 p.m., in the vicinity of 18 Gedney St. The canine was taken to Borash Animal Hospital and left with staff, shortly after which the animal’s owner called and was advised where to pick it up.
A Crane Brook Way resident called police at 1:45 p.m., to report he believes his downstairs neighbor is breaking into his apartment when he leaves, hacking his passwords and other issues. The officer spoke with the caller and advised him to contact his doctor regarding his medications.
At 3:30 p.m., a caller reported a seagull hanging from a wire behind the plaza at 300 Forest St.
At 3:50 p.m., the Fire Department requested police assistance in controlling the crowd gathering at the transfer station on Forest Street as they attempted to assist the seagull caught in a wire 25 feet above the street. Firefighters were able to safely extricate the entangled gull.
An autistic Trask Road juvenile female, reported missing at 5:50 p.m., was pinged at the intersection of Essex Green Lane and Essex Green Drive, at the Harvard Vanguard parking garage. She was found and was transported home. Atlantic was sent to the home for a physical evaluation, but the parents refused and said they would take her to the hospital. An officer was to document and contact the DCF.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1 a.m., in the vicinity of Paddy Kelley’s, 154 Washington St., after observing him stopped in the street, then driving slowly toward Main. He was stopped in the vicinity of Foster and Summer streets where he was checked for intoxication, then arrested. Curtis M. Preston, 32, of 25 Wellington Ave., Apt. 2, Everett, was charged with drunken driving, second offense; failing to stop or yield; and a marked lanes violation.
A 302 Brooksby Village Drive caller reported a $10,000 bank fraud at noon. Police said the call the party received was a scam and he had given out no information and no money was taken. They were advised to contact their bank, however.
Police responded at 1:04 p.m., to the vicinity of 3 Central St., for a motor-vehicle hit and run accident. One of the parties fled down Railroad Avenue with a bleeding arm. The owner of the suspect vehicle lives on Tracey Street in Peabody, and another possible suspect, from Walnut Street, was seen walking up Tracy Street, wearing a red, white and blue hoody. The passenger, who was spoken with via a translator, identified the operator of the vehicle as the Tracey Street suspect. The passenger said the operator grabbed his cellphone and ran from the scene. Police pinged two possible numbers, one to the area of Salem Hospital, and the other to the vicinity of Walnut Street on the Peabody line. All four vehicles were towed, and a temporary warrant was issued for the 19-year-old Tracey Street suspect. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; four counts of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A 5 Holten St. resident reported an unknown male had attempted to enter his apartment twice in the last hour. He said he had gotten a photo of the would-be intruder from his doorbell camera. Police will review the video surveillance.
A male reported at 10:15 p.m., he had struck a parked vehicle and hit his head on impact. Tows were dispatched for the two vehicles The operator signed a refusal for medical attention.
A 76 Walnut St. caller complained, at 11:15 p.m., that a crew was pressure-washing a nearby building. Police spoke with the cleaning crew, and they promised to leave in approximately 10 minutes.
Monday
New graffiti was reported, at 3:30 a.m., at the Peabody Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Ext.
The report of a dispute between neighbors brought police to the leasing office of 14 North at 8112 Crane Brook Way at 10:13 a.m., to speak with a resident who said a neighbor had damaged her property. The neighbor, of 8124 Crane Brook Way, was summoned to court on a charge of destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
Swampscott
Sunday
At 2:03 a.m., a Humphrey Street caller reported there was a vehicle in the Kids Cove parking lot with blinding headlights.
An 11 Beach Ave. caller reported hearing noise at the front door at 4:28 a.m.
An ambulance was sent to 64 Pine St., at 2:05 p.m., for a 65-year-old female who had fallen off the stairs and was bleeding from her head.
A male called police, at 7:10 p.m., from 4 Valley Road, to report he was being held hostage, but the people left the house, and he was now outside and waiting for police.
Marblehead
Friday
A vehicle was stopped at 7:22 a.m., near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Weston Road, and the driver given a verbal warning for a red light violation.
Police and firefighters were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 1:38 p.m., to investigate a reported fire.
A case of road-rage was reported, at 2:28 p.m., near the intersection of Smith and Pleasant streets.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Pleasant Street, at 3:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
A man reported, at 6:10 p.m., that a car had followed him from Tedesco Street to Leggs Hill Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
A driver was stopped and warned for speeding at 9:20 p.m., on Green Street.
At 9:40 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at Green Street and Pitman Road, and the operator was warned for an equipment violation.
Saturday
Police performed four property checks between 12:33 and 12:47 a.m., on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way, and Pleasant Street.
Officers were sent to Lighthouse Lane, at 5:42 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Police stopped vehicles at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Widger Road at 7:20 p.m., and at Broughton Road and Humphrey Street at 8:40 p.m., and each operator was given a verbal warning.
Police stopped and cited a driver at 8:45 p.m., at the intersection of Broughton Road and Humphrey Street. The violation was not given.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Front Street at 3 p.m., on a general complaint.
A larceny/forgery or fraud brought an officer to Pleasant Street, at 4 p.m.
Another officer was sent to a Clifton Street address, at 5 p.m., on another complaint of a larceny/forgery or fraud.
At 11:25 p.m., two officers were called to Intrepid Circle to investigate a disturbance.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Sohier Road, at 5:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Hale and Dane streets at 8:15 p.m., to check the well-being of the homeless people in the gazebo.
Two officers were sent to 38 Northridge Road, at 11:30 p.m., to make a well-being check at the request of Gloucester police.
Monday
Two vehicles were stopped, at about 7:10 a.m., in the vicinity of 77 Herrick St., and given verbal warnings.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 9:14 a.m., to a Conant Street address, for a possible stroke.
Five units were dispatched to 1 MacArthur Road, at 9:42 a.m., to assist in the search for a missing 6-year-old.
Three officers were sent to 16 Blaine Ave., at 10 a.m., to make a well-being check om a 15-year-old boy.
Three officers and three detectives were dispatched, at 11:20 a.m., to a Broadway location for an overdose death.
At 11:40 a.m., two officers and two detectives were dispatched to Blaine Avenue to check on a party who was found to be deceased.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Hathorne Hill Rehab and Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, for a possibly stolen phone.
The report of a possibly stolen wallet brought an officer to Costco Wholesale, 121 Newbury St., at 4:30 p.m.
Police were sent to the Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 4:36 p.m., for another stolen wallet.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:50 p.m., to Skyview Trailer Park, 466 Newbury St., for an unresponsive female.
An officer responded to Endicott Street and Route 128, at 10:15 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Monday
The animal officer was sent to 233 Maple St., at 8:45 a.m., to free a trapped raccoon.
Police and an ambulance responded to the vicinity of 175 Andover St., for a suicidal person who jumped off a ledge. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbody St., to talk with a guest whose wallet was missing.