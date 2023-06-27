Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to Harvard Medical Advocates, 2 Essex Center Drive, after a combative patient with autism struck his caregiver. An officer will transport the patient to 24 Wave St., Lynn.
Officers went to 1R Main St., at 1:39 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident. It was actually a past assault where a party was jumped and pushed into a parked vehicle, causing damage. The victim fled, as did the suspects.
A male juvenile reported, at 5:16 p.m., from Marrs Park, Home Street, that he was punched in the face. The officers could not locate the assailant, but the juvenile was picked up by his mother.
A female came into the police station, at 6 p.m., to report her credit card had been overcharged by Brothers Roast and Seafood, 89 Foster St. The officer spoke with the business and it appears to be a issue with CashApp. The reporting party was advised to contact CashApp.
Danvers
Sunday
Medical aid was sent to 18 Cherry St., at 5:58 p.m., for a bug in the eye, but the party refused service.
Monday
A party called police, at 9:20 a.m., to report a case of harassment at 17G Rice St.
Salem
Police went to the Post Office, at 3:44 a.m.. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of Boston and Nichols streets, at 6:49 a.m.
Officers were sent to CVS, 200 Essex St., at 10:07 a.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer went back to CVS, 200 Essex St., at 10:37 a.m., for another shoplifting.
Police were sent to two separate locations to settle disputes: 53 Hancock St., at 11:05, and 2 Commercial St., at 11:21 a.m.
The report of a disturbance brought police to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a disturbance, at 1:30 p.m.
An officer was called to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:30 p.m., for threats made.
The report of a larceny brought police to 395 Essex St., at 2:50 p.m.
An officer was called to 11 Boston St., at 4:57 p.m., to report on a missing juvenile.
Police were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 7:46 p.m., for a fight that resulted in the arrest of Peter Vitello, 70, of 53 Dunlap St., Salem. Dunlap was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a chair.
A report of 4 or 5 gunshots brought police to 27 Charter St., at 10:05 p.m. Officers found no evidence, but, in speaking to area residents, several reported hearing the sound of fireworks in the neighborhood.
An officer was sent to 4 First St., at 11:47 p.m., to maintain the peace for a private repossession tow.
Tuesday
Police were called to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Lafayette Street, at 12:47 p.m. in an effort to locate a party for whom a BOLO had been put out.
Police responded to four well-being checks in just over an hour. They went to the intersection of Winthrop Street and Jefferson Avenue at 12:52 and 12:24 p.m.; to New Derby St., at 12:57 p.m.; and to 197 Essex St., at 1:53 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Four officers, fire and ambulance were sent to Ellingwood Court, at 4:09 p.m. for a party threatening suicide with a knife.
Two officers were sent to Millbrook Road for a case of possible child neglect reported by a neighbor.
Three officers responded to 498 Rantoul St., at 5:52 p.m., for a party threatening to jump off the bridge.
Two officers went to McPherson Drive, at 6:47 p.m., on a juvenile matter — a possible stolen bicycle.
Four officers, fire and ambulance responded to a Mulberry Street address for a party threatening suicide by hanging.
Officers were sent to A Kennell Hill address, at 9:40 p.m., for a general disturbance — a female was screaming at two males.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, at 12:14 a.m., after hospital security asked for assistance.
Two officers went to 42 Williams St., at 12:53 a.m. to try to moderate a landlord-tenant dispute.
Officers were sent to 38 Enon St., at 7:24 a.m., for a well-being check, but the party was deceased when they arrived.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Cabot Street, at 10:55 a.m. for an unknown medical issue.
Reports of a male possibly living in a vacant apartment brought the sergeant and three officers to 66 Cabot St., at 12:16 p.m.
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital at 12:47 p.m., to investigate a possible aggravated assault on an elderly female.
Three officers were sent to 490 Rantoul St., at 1:35 p.m., to prevent a breach of the peace.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Cedar Street residence, at 2:11 p.m., to assist a party who couldn’t breathe.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Tozer Road at 2:55 p.m., to assist the doctor’s office with a combative 16-year-old.
Marblehead
Saturday
Firefighters and a police officer were sent to Farrell Court, at 12:30 a.m., to investigate an alarm from the fire master box.
Two officers responded to Barnard Street, at 1:03 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Two officers were sent to Green Street, at 3:10 a.m., to check on suspicious activity.
Police were called to Tedesco Street and Leggs Hill Road, at 11:20 a.m., for a general complaint.
Firefighters were sent to Dennett Road, at 2:04 p.m., for an odor in the home.
At 3:26 p.m., officers were called to Pond St., where they settled a disturbance.
Officers went to a building on Mechanic Square, at 3:31 p.m., for kids in the area. Officers checked and secured the building.
Two officers were called to Pleasant Street, at 10:03 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police were called to Pleasant Street, at 10:35 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Sunday
Three officers responded, at 1:58 p.m., for a burglar alarm on Baldwin Road, but it was a false alarm.
Two vehicle stops resulting in citations on Ocean Avenue at 5:16 and 5:30 p.m.
Two officers went to Rockaway Avenue and the railroad right-of-way, at 5:38 p.m., where they removed a hazard.
Three cruisers were sent to Pond Street, at 7:10 p.m., where they ended a disturbance.
An ambulance, two fire trucks and four officers were dispatched, at 7:37 p.m., to the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Shore Drive for a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle was towed and the driver was cited.
Four officers responded to Lafayette Street at 10:47 pm., and to the intersection of Everett Paine Boulevard and Robert Road at 11:12 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Front Street, at 8:04 a.m. after a 811 hangup.
Three officers, fire and ambulance were sent to Devereux Street, at 10:54 a.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was called to Walnut St., at 12:12 p.m., for a report of larceny, forgery or fraud.
Three officers responded to Elm Street, at 7:04 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity.
A motor vehicle was stopped, at 8:25 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Ida Road, and the operator was cited.
Police went to Clifton Ave., at 11:11 p.m., where they restored the peace after a disturbance..
Tuesday
A fire engine was sent to McKinley Road, at 7:50 a.m., to assist McGrath Enterprises.
Two officers were sent to Atlantic ave., at 9:40 a.m., on a general complaint.
Two officers were sent to Countryside Lane, at 11:10 a.m., to serve or attempt to serve a summons.
An officer was called to Franklin St., at 12:21 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A fire truck and an officer were sent to Phillips St., at 10:49 p.m., to investigate a fire-related incident.
MiddletonMonday, Jun 12
An ambulance was sent to Captain Pizza, Maple St., at 11:41 p.m., to transport an unconscious or unresponsive person to an area hospital.
Police took a call at 2:25 p.m., regarding an unemployment fraud.
An officer responded, at 7:15 p.m., to the intersection of East and Peabody streets, for a motor vehicle accident with one person transported to an area hospital.
Tuesday, June 13
An officer was sent to a South Main Street address, at 7:51 p.m. to deliver a notice of a vehicle repossession. No action was taken.
Wednesday, June 14
An officer went to the canoe landing on Log Bridge Road, at 12:25 a.m. for suspicious activity. An out-of-state vehicle had been parked there, but it was gone when the officer arrived.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the Howe Manning School on Central Street, for an unconscious/unresponsive party . They were transported to an area hospital.
An officer was sent to Maple Street, at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel on Village Road, at 10:20 p.m., to assist Danvers PD with guest removal.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Magical Beginnings, River St., at 8:37 a.m. to report malicious damage to the landscaping.
An officer went to Granite Scape on Pleasant Street, at 12:55 p.m. to separate arguing parties.
An officer was sent to a Forest Street address at 3:48 p.m., to take a report on a restraining order violation.