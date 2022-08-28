PeabodyThursday
Police and an ambulance responded, at 12:57 p.m., to 109 Main St., for an unconscious male with labored breathing, a possible overdose victim.
Police were sent to the intersection of Felton and Baldwin streets, at 1:45, for the driver of a white Porsche having an issue with the ice cream truck driver.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Warren and Crowninshield streets for an unresponsive person in a Toyota Highlander. The party regained consciousness and was taken to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to Macy’s Men’s furnishings, 210M Andover St., at 6:43 p.m., to monitor suspicious behavior. When the parties were caught, one attempted to flee and jumped over a barrier, breaking his leg. EMS arrived on scene and was transported to Mass General Hospital in Boston. He charged as a juvenile and will be summoned to court for shoplifting.
A Florence Road caller told police she and a friend were being harassed by the teens playing in the park. An officer spoke with the male juveniles, who agreed to leave the callers alone.
An anonymous caller reported from 5 Silverleaf Way, at 11:37 p.m., that two adults from an apartment are in a red Honda CRV using drugs, possibly overdosing and leaving young children in the apartment. An officer spoke with the parties in the CRV and all was in order.
Friday
A caller reported seeing at 5:07 a.m., a suspicious shirtless person wearing red shorts and pushing a carriage with a small child in the autobody parking lot of Fast Track Automotive, 147 Summit St. A stroller and a credit card belonging to the listed person were recovered and they will be secured in safe keep.
An officer was called to 14 Farm Ave., at 7:47 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
State police stopped, at 9:13 a.m., in the vicinity of Interstate 95 south and Newbury Street, a vehicle that had struck, then fled, after hitting a Danvers police cruiser. Damage to the cruiser was minor and the operator cooperative. State police handled the stop.
Police were dispatched to Howley Street, at 11:24 a.m., for a party wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts heading toward Peabody Bread Company after pulling a knife on an officer. He was stopped on Howley Street and taken into custody. Police arrested Timothy M. Crane, 29, of 25 Heather Road, Watertown, charging him on two other-department warrants. He was also charged with disturbing the peace; resisting arrest; assault with a dangerous weapon; and disorderly conduct.
Three callers from the vicinity of Margin Street reported their vehicles being hit by BBs overnight.
A party from Avis Rent-A-Car notified police, at 1:51 p.m., that rental truck was stolen overnight.
LOFA Autobody reported, at 2:17 p.m., that a New Hampshire license plate had been stolen from a white 2020 Dodge Ram while it was parked at the shop for work.
A party reported, at 4:20 p.m., from E Market, 598 Lowell St., that their wallet had been stolen, and the suspects were located at Lowell and Hoover. The incident occurred at about 2:30 to 3 p.m. Police summoned the 5 Tammie Lane, Peabody, couple, ages 24 and 27, to court on charges of receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
Police were sent to the intersection of Main and Howley streets, at 6:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run. A 26-year-old Winter Street, Saugus, male will be summoned to court to face charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were called to 13 Augustus St., at 8:30 p.m., after a resident reported a male attempted to gain entry through her back door, but it was locked. She said a male, about 5’5”, in his 30s and wearing a leather jacket and dungarees tried the rear door, and when the homeowner opened it, he fled.
Saturday
An officer was sent to a Lowell Street address, at 2:23 a.m., for a dispute between a mother and daughter over missing prescription medicines. The matter was resolved.
A Newbury Street party called police, at 10:27 a.m., from 261 Newbury St., to request assistance with a vehicle parked in his father’s driveway. He was advised it is private property and may require a tow at his expense.
A driver took off from a Summit Street motor vehicle stop, at 10:38 a.m., and fled in the direction of Goodwin Circle. In the process, he almost struck an officer on detail in the Holden’s parking lot. A warrant was issued for the 35-year-old Fayette Street, Lynn, driver’s arrest and he was summoned to court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense. Police were sent to 120 Foster St., at 2:55 p.m., where they served a warrant and arrested Israel Vega, Jr., 35, of 120 Foster St., Apt.. 5, Peabody.
Police were sent to 49 Andover St., at 4 p.m., to assist a homeowner in securing his apartment from previously evicted tenants. Officers spoke with the party and no police assistance was required at this time.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 8:48 p.m. for a motor-vehicle check. The operator, a 48-year-old Algonquin Road, Danvers, woman, will be summoned to court for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
A Karelitz Road woman complained to police, at 8:58 p.m., that a male from the next street over walks his dog down their street and they do not like it. The officer spoke with the other party, who said there was no issue, and no threats were made.
BeverlyWednesday
An officer was sent to a Hale Street address, at 7:42 p.m., to speak with a female who had been receiving strange phone calls.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Dunham Road location, at 10:15 p.m., for a party with facial laceration after a fall.
Thursday
Officers were called to 245 Elliott St., at 12:38 a.m., for a party in the yard with a flashlight.
Police were sent to a Sunnyvale Street address, at 3:25 a.m., after a resident said someone had tried to break into the home.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 443 Essex St., at 8:08 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
The sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to an apartment at 17 Central St., after a resident reported unknown people on their deck.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 50 Broadway, at 12:32 p.m., for a male slamming his head against the wall. They arrested John Patrick Keady III, 37, of 18 Write St., Woburn. He was charged with violation of the city knife ordinance; two counts of possession of a Class E drug; possession of a counterfeit note; and possession of a Class B drug.
Six officers were sent to Herrick Street, at 2:26 p.m., to transport a prisoner to the emergency room and to assure he remained under control while there.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 18 Gove Ave., at 5 p.m., for children throwing rocks again.
Two officers were called to a Walker Road address, at 6:20 p.m., to check the well-being of a 28-year-old mother, who was possibly a victim of domestic abuse.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bridge and Margin streets, at 11:20 p.m., to check on a male near the bridge. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 28-year-old Orange, Massachusetts, male on two outstanding warrants.
Friday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue, at 12:52 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 9:10 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors. They arrested Nicholas C. Moutsoulas, 44, of 91 Cabot St., Beverly. He was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, for a felony; and for destruction of property.
Two officers were called, at 9;20 a.m., to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 9:20 a.m., for a horse and a pony loose in the school.
An officer was sent to 77 Sohier Road, at 12;43 p.m., for a homeless man possibly squatting in the laundry.
The report of a possible larceny from a building brought police to 4 Beverly Commons Drive, at 1:18 p.m.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded, at 3:42 p.m., for a missing person in the water.
Two officers were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line to assist police with a foot pursuit.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., at 6 p.m., to check on a female in a hospital gown walking down the road.
At 6:07 p.m., police went to 224 Elliott St., for a male who left Stop and Shop with unpaid items.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to a Rantoul Street address, for an intoxicated party lying in front of the door.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Park and Pleasant streets, at 11:50 a.m., for a drunken male on the tracks.
Saturday
Three officers and an ambulance were called to Mill Street, at 1 a.m., for a disturbance.
Two officers were called to 44 Livingstone Ave., at 7:55 p.m., for two parties fist-fighting in the back yard.
Sunday
Three officers were sent to 16 Sohier Road, at 12:07 a.m., for a loud house party disturbing the peace.
At 1:42 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Hale and Prince streets, for a loud house party.
A residential burglary brought officers to 29 Lovett St., at 1:45 a.m., to report on a residential burglary.
Police were sent to a Woodland Avenue location, at 10:03 a.m., for a man sunbathing naked. They arrested Thomas Patrick Quinn, 60, homeless, of Beverly, for indecent exposure.
A party at 7 Lawrence St. reported at 10:12 a.m., that money had been fraudulently taken from their bank account.
Officers were sent to 17 Beckford St., at 11:11 a.m., for a man knocking on the door and refusing to leave.
Officers went to 64 Cabot St., at 1:37 p.m., to serve an arrest warrant on a resident of that address
SalemThursday
Police were called to 133 Washington St., at 4:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
The report of a dispute brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 6:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 28 Gardner St., at 8:52 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Officers were called to 84 Highland Ave., at 9:38 p.m., to end a disturbance.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 23 Gardner St., at 10:47 p.m.
Officers were sent to 1 Weatherly Drive. at 10:54 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Friday
Complaints about an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to the vicinity of 91 Lafayette St., at 3:15 a.m.
Police went to 290 Jefferson Ave., at 7:25 a.m., to look into a report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 23 Palmer St., at 10:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 10:52 a.m. to bring an end to a dispute.
Officers went to 40R Highland Ave., at 1:50 p.m., after a resident there reported they were being harassed.
Reports of a larceny brought police to 11 Curtis St., at 6:04 p.m.
Police were called to 168 Essex St. at 10:40 pm., for a drunken person.
An officer was sent to 36 Perkins St., at 11:09 p.m., to report on a missing juvenile.
Saturday
A report of harassment brought police to 152 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 20 Willson St., at 10:52 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A larceny brought officers to 19 Columbus Ave., at 12:26 p.m.
An officer was sent to 17 Gedney St., at 12:40 a.m. for a drunk.
The report of a dispute brought police to 17 Salem St., at 1:58 p.m. After a brief investigation and records check they arrested a 27-year-old Simon Street, Beverly, resident on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:27 p.m.., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
An officer was called to 29 Highland Ave., at 3:23 p.m., for a trespassing.
DanversWednesday
Police were sent to the Rail Trail at Andover Street for kids on the billboard.
Police were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 8:43 p.m., for a scam.
Officers were called to 22 Shetland Road, at 10:42 a.m., for yelling and screaming disturbing the peace.
Police went to Ira Subaru, 97A Andover St., at 11:35 p.m., to check out two suspicious vehicles on the lot.
Thursday
Officers were called to 161 Dayton St., at 1:43 a.m., for loud music disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 3 a.m., for complaints of loud music disturbing the peace there, too.