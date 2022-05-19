Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Trader Joes, 300 Andover St., for a well-being check on a female panhandler with children. The children appeared to be in good health. They were all sent on their way.
A vehicle was stopped at 1:10 p.m., in the vicinity of Speedway, 545 Lowell St., and the operator was cited for texting while driving.
At 2:10 p.m., an officer stopped a black 2009 Toyota Prius in the vicinity of Foster and Franklin streets and cited the driver for use of an electronic device while driving.
An officer was sent to 4 Ayer St., at 3:25 p.m., after the person reported items had been taken from their room.
A Chestnut Street caller reported at 4:23 p.m., that her 14-year-old granddaughter has been getting recurring texts from someone alleging to be her and coaxing her to meet out on the tracks. The CID arrived and documented the case.
A 19 Keys Road resident reported at 4:30 p.m., that two juveniles had intentionally thrown a rock through her window 20 minutes earlier.
A caller reported, at 6:10 p.m., that three girls, age 12 to 14, with long hair and wearing backpacks had just thrown a wagon into the ravine by the school. Officers could not locate the girls.
A manager of the PGA Tour Superstore, 210P Andover St., contacted police, at 7:10 to report that a male ran out of the store with seven golf clubs valued at $3,500.
A party who refused to give his name requested, at 7:20 p.m., a well-being check on an elderly woman who is not being treated properly by her son. Police said the statement was unfounded.
A caller reported, at 7:55 p.m. that her 10-year-old daughter had witnessed two juveniles running through and possibly vandalizing the school. An officer located and spoke with the juveniles, who said they had tried to use the facilities. No further action was required.
Thursday
An officer reported that at 9:13 a.m., while he was on scene for another call, a male approached him with a knife. The alleged assailant was arrested and mirandized, and the CID was called in. Police arrested Alberto T. Amado, 53, of 14 Foster St., Apt. 203, Peabody. Amado was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 years of age, and with threatening to commit a crime.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 151 Endicott St., at 10:50 a.m., after a caller reported her husband was engaged in an argument with the neighbor over the fence. The officer reported it was a verbal dispute about a civil matter.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer went to a Pleasant Street address, at 7:50 a.m., to take a report on a past hit-and-run.
At 8:40 a.m., an officer went to a Front Street location to check out suspicious activity.
Police returned to Pleasant Street at 9:40 a.m., to investigate more more suspicious activity.
Three officers were sent to Ames Road, at 11:07 a.m., where they served a summons.
A motor-vehicle crash brought police, fire and ambulance to West Shore Drive, at 4:10 p.m. The vehicle was towed but no injuries were reported.
Three officers, an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to Village St., at 4:56 p.m., on a report of children fighting. Peace was restored and there was no report of injury.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 40 Amherst Road, at 5:47 p.m. to calm down a neighborhood disturbance with threats.
Four cruisers were dispatched to 131 Brimbal Ave., at 7:15 p.m., for a large fight.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Arthur and Judson streets
Officers were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., to assist security in removing an unwelcome female.
An officer was sent to 2 Friend St., at 8:33 p.m., to investigate a neighborhood disturbance — they reported a loud noise in the backyard for three days.
Three patrolmen and a sergeant were sent to the closed Dunkin Donuts, 112 Elliott St., at 9:05 p.m., for people inside.
Officers were sent to 4 Fiedler Road at 9:21 for a complaint about a loud stereo — for the third time tonight.
Police were sent to Lothrop Street at 10:20 p.m., for a domestic argument. The boyfriend fled.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Church streets, at 11:05 p.m., to assist a suicidal female who was vomiting blood.
Thursday
Police made multiple business, building, property and facility checks across town between 12:10 and 6 a.m.
An officer was sent to the bus stop at the intersection of Essex and Forest streets at 7:37 a.m.
Two officers made a well-being check, at 9:30 a.m. on a party known to them who was staggering down the street near the vicinity of Cabot and Lenox streets.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Brimball Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., for a simple assault.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Elliott Street and Echo Avenue after it was observed illegally passing seven cars on Elliott. The driver was issued a citation.
Two officers went to the intersection of Chapman and Bow streets, at 1 p.m., for a 3-car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 325 Cabot St., at 1:10 p.m., where they served a harassment prevention order.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to MilliporeSigma, 17 Cherry Hill Drive, at 4:48 p.m., to take a report on threats that had been made.
An officer was sent to the Olive Garden, 153 Andover St., at 8:30 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer were sent to 120 Locust St., at 10:45 p.m., for a loud party.
An officer was called to 20 Mill St., at 11:20 p.m., to report on a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Wednesday
An officer was called to McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 2 a.m., for an unwanted guest. A customer was not moving.
An officer was sent to 6 Peach Tree Lane, at 5:47 a.m., to assist the Drug Enforcement Administration in carrying out a warrant.
An officer went to 8 Perry Terrace, at 12:30 p.m., to advise the resident on a strange text message.
An officer was sent to Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., at 7:40 p.m., for a male acting strangely.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to 16 Broad St., at 10 a.m., to serve a warrant. They arrested Erik De Leon, 38, of 16 Broad St., and charged him with receiving stolen property in excess of $1,200; organized retail crime; possession of a large-capacity firearm; and improper storage of a large capacity firearm near a minor.
An officer was sent to 64 Andover St., at 11:56 a.m., to assist an 18-wheeler in the road.
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to 60 Cabot Road, at 2:42 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 180 Newbury St., at 4:50 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute — an argument and a case of road rage.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer went to 9 Buffum St., at 6:15 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A disturbance brought police to 30 Leavitt St., at 6:30 p.m.
Police were called to 180 Essex St., at 6:33 p.m., for a break-and-entry in the past.
At 8:22 p.m., police went to 272 Highland Ave. for a shoplifting.
Police picked up a party at 9:40 p.m. in the vicinity of 14 New Derby St., and placed them into protective custody.
Thursday
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to a Lemon Street location at 1:34 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:20 a.m., in the vicinity of 90 North St., and arrested the operator, Jason T. Philbrook, 39, of 9 Lander St., Apt. 2, Lynn. Philbrook was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A general request for police brought officers to 29 Highland Ave., at 7:06 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 1 Traders Way , at 11:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 151 Bridge St., at 12:12 p.m.
Police responded to the report of a larceny at 2 Marlborough Road, at 12:30 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christian Skyler Clemons, 28, of 16 Aborn St., Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him with larceny under $1,200.
A break-and-entry in the past brought officers to 5 Carlton St., at 12:35 p.m.
Police responded to two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries within an hour. The first, in the vicinity of 145 North St., took place at 5:26 p.m.; and the second, at the intersection of North and Federal streets, was at 6:22 p.m.