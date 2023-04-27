Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:18 p.m., at the intersection of Washington and Dane streets and summoned its Falcon Street, East Boston operator to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for a marked lanes violation. The vehicle, which belonged to a Dolphin Avenue, Winthrop, man was towed and he was summoned to court for allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 235 Lowell St., at 8:59 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a pole. The officer reported it had also struck a fire hydrant. The vehicle was towed. There was no indication of injuries or a citation.
An officer stood by at 10:04 a.m., at 39 Dustin St., while fish rescue removed fish from the premises. The owner had agreed to surrender the fish directly to the other involved party. The fish and their tanks were removed and taken by rescue.
Police were called to Spring Pond at 12:12 p.m. to check for motor boats but they were not located.
A caller left a voicemail, at 12:38 p.m., from Whispering Meadows, 278 Newbury St., reporting a feral cat causing a ruckus under her trailer. On callback, she was advised that PAC does not remove ferals. She agreed to have the info passed on to a feral rescue organization.
PAC stood by at 39 Dustin St., at 3:05 p.m., while a cat rescue person removed a gray male DSH. "Hey Kitty" was willingly given over to rescue by his owner. All animals have now been removed from the residence, willingly surrendered to rescue personnel by the owner.
A hysterical caller reported, at 7 p.m., from Sutton Terrace, that an officer needs help, and her son was having a mental health emergency and attacking an officer. A Salem officer reported the male took off toward the Welch School. Peabody units were enroute and Atlantic Ambulance was enroute to stage. The subject was last seen heading toward Clement Avenue. He was wearing a black jacket, gray pants and a cream/white baseball cap.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., at 3:14 a.m., for a car into a pole with an airbag deployed. The DPW was contacted for the light pole and an ambulance was dispatched for the driver who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old Violet Road, Peabody, male driver was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Five parking citations were issued between 2:22 and 3:05 a.m. All were issued to vehicles with commercial registrations.
Police were called to the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., at 8:26 a.m., to check a suspicious party walking around the parking lot. The officer spoke with the man who told him he was walking around the parking lot for exercise, using it as a track. All was in order and he was sent on his way.
A caller notified police, at 9:57 a.m., that a party was illegally dumping trash at 151 Newbury St.
A vehicle was stopped at Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., and the driver received a written warning for impeded operation by a dog.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 5:22 p.m., for a two-car accident.
Fire and ambulance responded to Longfellow Street, at 6:49 p.m..for a party who injured their back in a fall.
Two officers were called to the Beverly Depot Restaurant, 10 Park St., for a drunken customer causing a scene and refusing to pay.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Lothrop Street, at 10:54 p.m. for a party with severe bleeding from a leg laceration.
At 11:03 p.m., officers went to the intersection of Elliott and Case streets for a female yelling for help.
Thursday
Three officers were sent to 395 Essex St., at 12:30 a.m., for a general disturbance.
Two officers were called to 27 Chase St., at 3:32 a.m., to disperse a loud group.
The report of a party lying on the floor crying brought police and an ambulance to Park Street at 3:39 a.m.
An officer was sent to 15 Hale St., to check out property abandoned in the cemetery.
The captain, the sergeant, an ambulance and two patrolmen responded to a job site near the intersection of Congress and Wellman streets at 12:21 p.m. after a dump truck ran over a foot of one of the workmen. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
At 12:59 p.m., police, firefighters and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Hale streets for a bicycle/truck collision when a cyclist headed north on Cabot hit the rear-end of a southbound pickup truck that was slowing to left turn from Cabot onto Hale, and the bicycle hit the rear of the truck, The cyclist was transported to Beverly Hospital for a knee injury, and the truck driver was cited for an unrelated offense, the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Two officers were sent to Echo Avenue, at 3:19 p.m., for a student having an episode on a bus.
A captain and 4 patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., at 4 p.m., for a group of kids fighting.
Salem
Tuesday
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate was reported from 16 Shore Ave., at 4:14 p.m.
A report of threats made brought police to 45 Traders Way, at 5:34 p.m.
A disturbance brought officers to the intersection of Lafayette and Cedar streets, at 7:41 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Larchmont and Claremont roads, for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 9:53 p.m.
Wednesday
An officer was called to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 7:31 a.m. to settle a dispute.
Two juvenile issues were reported at the police station, 95 Margin St., both at 7:35 a.m.
Officers were sent to 3 Cambridge St., at 9:18 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Police responded to Jackson street and Highland Avenue at 12:56 p.m., for a motor-vehicle stop.
Police were dispatched to 27 Congress St.., at 2:07 p.m., for a larceny.
At 2:56 p.m., police were sent to 219 North St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Between 4:13 and 5:56 p.m., police made 17 motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city.
Police went to 105-2 Broadway at 6:09 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers were sent to 5 Sutton Terrace, at 6:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 9:21 p.m., to report on a shoplifting.
Thursday
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to Highland Avenue, at 1:47 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 39 Salem St., at 10:40 a.m.
Officers were sent to 1 Sewell St., at 2:24 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 40 Collins St., at 4:35 p.m., to report on a fraud.
Police were sent to the intersection of Purchase and Lawrence streets at 9:03 p.m. to assist a party who was being followed and harassed.
A larceny was reported from 6134 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Thursday
Police were sent to 52 Conant St., at 8:22 a.m., for a non-domestic verbal altercation with a neighbor.
Police were sent to the Xfinity Store by Comcast, 139 Endicott St., for an unruly customer but they left before police got there.
Police responded to Kohls', 50 Independence Way, at 12:05 p.m., for a male shoplifter. Police arrested Paris Fox, 42, of 19 Chandler St., Arlington, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise priced at more than $250.
Police were called to the vicinity of Poplar and Conant streets, at 3:04 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer to Danvers High School, at 3:29 p.m., to investigate reported threats.