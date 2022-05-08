PeabodyThursday
Ea-Teriyake restaurant, 210 Andover St., reported, at 10:30 a.m., that a cash register holding an estimated $300 was stolen between between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. today.
An employee of Charlie’s Cheesesteaks, 210C Andover St., reported, at 11:26 a.m., that an unidentified male had tried to pry open a cash register at about 3:30 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 12 Tracey St., at 12:25 p.m. and summoned the operator, a 64-year-old male to court for operating a motor vehicle without a current inspection sticker; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A caller requested a well-being check of an intoxicated homeless male, 54, who was yelling at people in the vicinity of 77 Lowell St.
An officer was sent to Corkscrew Liquors, 23 Central St., at 2:20 p.m., after an employee reported that a male was giving him a hard time trying to cash a lottery ticket the employee said had already been cashed. The male was sent on his way.
At 2:40 p.m., police were called back to Corkscrew Liquors, 23 Central St., after the party in the previous incident returned to the store and threatened the clerk by making a gesture to his face and saying “Mafia.” The officer spoke with the angry man, and the clerk offered to “make things right” by giving the man $5, but he refused. The officer told the man to leave and not come back.
Police were dispatched to Macy’s, 210M Andover St., after loss prevention reported a male and a female shoplifting, and the male was believed to have taken a brown sweatshirt. Police obtained the pair’s license plate and the vehicle was located in the mall parking lot, but it did not stop for officers and was last seen getting onto Route 128 north. The female suspect was located on foot in the mall parking lot and was sent on her way.
A caller reported at 9:40 p.m., from the Sonic Drive-In, 55 Newbury St., that a half dozen individuals were panhandling and when the caller refused to help them, one of the group reported exposed himself to the man and his children. An officer spoke with the caller on the scene, but the group left prior to the officer’s arrival.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Washington and Mason streets, at 10:10 p.m. for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle with commercial license plates. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital.
Salem
Friday
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 14 Heritage Drive., at 4 a.m.
Police were called to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 9:44 a.m., to look into a report of threats.
Police responded to 28 Abbott St., at 10:11 a.m., to break up a fight.
At 10:33 a.m., police were called to 4 Szetela Lane for a larceny.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 161 Essex St., at 11:35 a.m.
A train incident was reported, at 12:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Grove Street.
Police were called to 2 New Liberty St., at 3:20 p.m. to look into a larceny.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 94 Wharf St., to break up a disturbance.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 108 Margin St., at 6:50 p.m.
Police were dispatched, at 10:55 p.m., to the vicinity of the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., for a disturbance.
Saturday
Police were sent to 9 Bridge St., at 12:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run accident. They arrested one operator, Erick Maldonado-Lepe, 18, of 3 Beverly Commons Drive, Beverly. Maldonado-Lepe was charged with a marked lanes violation; speeding in excess of the posted limit; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
Police were called to 11 Holly St., at 7:25 a.m., to look into a larceny.
An officer was sent to 63 Flint St., at 11:56 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Police responded to 28 Marlborough Road, at 12:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers responded to 195 Jefferson Ave., at 2:45 p.m., and to 124 Lafayette St., at 3:03 p.m., for two separate larceny reports.
Beverly
Wednesday
Three officers were dispatched to 295 Cabot St., at 5:25 p.m., for three people fighting in the parking lot.
Two officers responded to 51 Dodge St., at 5:35 p.m. to disperse a group of youths harassing the public.
Thursday
Police were called to 131 McKay St., at 10 a.m., for an out-of-control 13-year-old.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 414 Rantoul St., at 11:12 a.m., for a possible fight between two homeless males.
An officer was called to 37 Enon St., at 1:15 p.m., for a male party having possibly cashed a fake check.
An officer went to 60 River St., at 1:17 p.m., to look into a past larceny.
A report of a past assault brought police to 51 Hillcrest Ave., at 1:50 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 32 Essex St., at 5:40 p.m., for a man swinging a large piece of wood.
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and School streets, at 12:17 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 44 River St., at 12:30 a.m., for the report of a large explosion in the area of National Grid, which said they had no problems. Police checked the area and found nothing.
Two officers were called to 44 Cabot St., at 2 a.m., for a disturbance coming from an upstairs apartment.
An officer was sent to 43 Railroad Ave., at 8:56 a.m., to keep the peace between a contractor and a homeowner.
At 9:50 a.m., officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, where they arrested a 62-year-old Beverly resident. He was charged on four outstanding Salem warrants.
An officer responded to a Cabot Street address, at 3:10 p.m., to a mother and juvenile daughter who were reporting a possible assault.
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot and Church streets, at 4:25 p.m., for two homeless drunken males yelling at pedestrians.
An officer was sent to 145 Livingstone Ave., at 6:20 p.m., for a dog-on-dog attack with severe injuries reported.
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:30 p.m., to 210 Hart St., after a car crashed into a home. They arrested Robin A. Anderson, 58, 4 Gertrude Ave., Quincy, and charged her with drunken driving.
Two officers were sent to 502 Cabot St., at 4:20 a.m. for a motion detector alarm going off at the school.
An officer was sent to a Livingstone Ave address at 8:30 a.m., after a resident told police that a neighbor had driven her car at her on purpose.
Officers were called to 6 Beverly Commons Drive at 12:53 p.m., for a profane man outside engaging people.
Police, fire, and ambulance were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 2:20 after neighbors reported food outside a tenant’s door for days.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 4 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Officers were sent to 142 High St., at 5:40 p.m. to report on graffiti spraypainted on the house.
Police were dispatched, at 7:15 p.m., to the vicinity of 466 Newbury St., for an assault. A male was stabbed.
Friday
An officer was sent to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 6:08 a.m., for a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle.
A T-bone motor-vehicle crash without injuries brought police to an Elliott Street location, at 9:15 a.m.
At 10:07 a.m., a van was reported stolen from 250 Andover St.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:30 p.m., to disperse a group.
Saturday
Police responded to 107 High St., at 12:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment but no injuries.
Police were called to the vicinity of 84 Forest St., at 2:30 p.m. after a suspicious man was seen running into the woods. He was not found.
Officers went to the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., at 3 p.m., in response to a youth complaint. The police talked with five kids who were being disrespectful.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury ST., at 5:25 p.m., to keep the peace.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Tanager Drive, at 7:05 a.m., to speak with landscapers who were disturbing the peace.
Marblehead
Thursday
An officer responded to Green Street at 8:11 a.m., on a general complaint.
Police and fire responded, at 11:37 a.m., to Sewall Street after a 4-inch gas main was hit.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road, at 11:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 5:10 p.m., police were called to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Village Street for a motor-vehicle crash.
Three officers were sent to a Tedesco Street location, at 7:17 p.m. to investigate a break-and-entry to a building and a burglary.
Friday
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 1:08 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity