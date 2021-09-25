Peabody
Thursday
Police were called to the Big Y Plaza on Lowell Street at 10:57 a.m. regarding a baby locked inside a vehicle, but that vehicle had left by the time police got to the scene.
The driver's side mirror of a car parked in the Mill Street municipal lot was reported to have been broken at 1:37 p.m.
A caller from Lowell Street reported that someone was illegally dumping two mattresses at 1:52 p.m.
A 15-year-old playing the violin and asking for money outside Marano's Trattoria on Lowell Street will be summoned to juvenile court on a trespassing charge after police responded to a complaint at 5:29 p.m. Police also noted that they will be filing a report of suspected abuse or neglect with the Department of Children and Families.
A juvenile on a bicycle was struck by a car on Central Street at 6:30 p.m. The juvenile did not appear to suffer any injury but was taken to Salem Hospital to be evaluated.
Costica Serban, 49, of Redfield, South Dakota, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. on charges of driving without a license and a marked lanes violation on Lowell Street.
Police were called to Pond Street at 8:27 p.m. for a suspected case of "ding dong ditchers" or "ring and run" in the area.
Police went to Peabody High School on Lowell Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle at 11:13 p.m. It turned out to be people attempting to make a TikTok video. They were sent on their way.
Friday
Police are investigating a report of employee theft from the Burlington Coat Factory on Andover Street, which was reported at 8:52 a.m.
A caller from Paleologos Street reported at 12:57 p.m. that a wallet had been stolen from her car.