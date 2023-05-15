PeabodySaturday
Police were sent to the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., at 7:20 a.m., to investigate a past burglary.
The Sunglass Hut notified police, at 1:10 p.m., that a shoplifter fled the store with two pairs of sunglasses. The suspect was located in the vicinity of 64 Prospect St., and was arrested and transported to the station. Police charged Colm Patrick Pierce, 31, of 83 Dunstable St., Apt. A, Charlestown, with two counts of shoplifting. Pierce was additionally charged with two counts of possessing a Class E drug and with four counts of receiving stolen property, each valued at less than $1,200.
A caller reported, at 2:37 p.m., from Legal Seafoods, that she had found some debit cards and a driver’s license in the parking lot. The officer took possession of the items.
A caller reported, at 2:49 p.m., that her boyfriend’s vehicle was hit last night in the vicinity of 22 Tanners Court and that she believed the other vehicle to be parked in the area. The officer was unable to contact the owner of the suspect vehicle at that time.
Police went to Trader Joe’s, 300 Andover St., at 3 p.m., to speak with the owner of the suspect vehicle after a hit-and-run in the parking lot, to determine who was driving his vehicle. They summoned an 85-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea resident to appear before court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A caller reported, at 3:57 p.m., from Spring Pond Road, that while walking his dog, he passed “a beat up” black Dodge Ram truck with no front plate and a rear Kentucky tag backed into the woods end of Spring Pond Road. When the caller passed the truck on his way to the path where he walks his dog, both occupants put their hands up and said they weren’t up to anything. They said they used to live in the area, then left.
A Sherman Street resident complained, at 5:47 p.m., that his neighbor was upset about him having a gathering outside and was throwing stuff over the fence. Officers spoke with the Hancock Street resident who said he was only returning a soccer ball and a frisbee he believed to belong to them. The caller was advised to call again if he had any further issues with the neighbor.
A woman called police at 7:20 p.m. to request a well-being check on her 44 Keys Drive boyfriend who had not returned her texts for a few days. The officer reported the boyfriend no longer lives at that address.
Sunday
A woman called police, at 12:52 a.m., from a Walnut Street address, to say she was feeling a bit under the weather and believed something was put into her drink. An ambulance was called and she was transported to Salem Hospital.
An ex-girlfriend was back at a Lowell Street location at 1:23 a.m., after being asked to leave earlier in the evening. She was advised she had already been verbally trespassed from the location and would be taken into custody should she return again.
At 2:03 a.m., a young man in a Shore Drive apartment called his father in Boston for help after smoking some marijuana and feeling weird. Police advised the father next time to have him call 9-1-1, and it will save a lot of time.
A 1 Fountain St. caller notified police, at 2:28 a.m., that strange noises were coming from a nearby transformer. The Peabody Municipal Light Plant was contacted and was en route. An officer arrived on scene and determined the noise was being made by a subwoofer in a nearby vehicle had not been turned off. The vehicle owner was contacted, he turned it off, and the noise ceased. PMLP was directed to stand down.
Police responded, at 3:27 p.m., to I-Storage Peabody, 244 Andover St., after a party reported his storage unit had been broken into. The CID responded to take pictures.
A party called police, at 4:09 p.m., from Pierpont Park, Pierpont Street, to report two adult males had been firing a BB gun at the trash cans, with several children present. The officer spoke with a female present in the park, and she said she had been there for some time and witnessed no such activity.
Police responded to MacArthur Park at 7:59 p.m., for a report of eight kids beating a larger kid with sticks. The caller called back a few minutes later to say the kids were dispersing. The officer reported they had been fighting over a football and the issue had been resolved.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Ruby Terrace, at 9:35 a.m., to report on a case of identity fraud.
Seven vehicles were stopped for various driving offenses between 9:49 and and 11:33 a.m. Most of the operators were given verbal warnings except for one citation, and one to assist the driver.
Police and a ladder truck were sent to the intersection of Commercial and Prospect streets, at 12:06 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police stopped and cited a vehicle at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Hereford Road at 1:41 p.m.
Another vehicle was stopped and cited, at 2:30 p.m., on Lafayette Street
Police responded to Atlantic Avenue at 5:15 p.m. for the report of an assault.
The report of a case of unemployment fraud brought police to Dartmouth Road, at 5:20 p.m.
An officer was sent to Roosevelt Avenue, at 5:28 p.m., to report on a vandalism incident.
Two officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue at 7:26 p.m. to settle a disturbance.
Another disturbance brought four officers to Gerry Street, at 8:50 a.m.
Police responded, at 11:49 p.m. to Pleasant Street on another vandalism incident.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to Sagamore Road, at 1:02 a.m., to investigate a disturbance.
One incident of vandalism brought an officer to Brook Road, at 8:55; another to Phillips Street, at 9:53 a.m.; and a third to Jersey Street, at 12:09 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 2:39 p.m., to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Rainbow Road at 2:40 p.m., for a vehicle fire.
A hit-and-run accident brought two officers to the intersection of Hawkes Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 4:06 p.m.
Police fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 5:39 p.m., to Fort Sewall Lane, for an intoxicated male.
Police and fire were called to Cornell Road, at 6:52 p.m., for a fire involving a grill and a propane tank.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:56 p.m., at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Gilbert Heights Road and cited the operator.
Two vehicles were stopped, one at 10:13 and the other at 10:17 p.m., and their drivers were given verbal warnings.
Sunday
Two officers responded to Clifton Heights Lane, at 4:33 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer was sent to Sevinor Road, at 6:45 p.m., to assist a citizen.
A boat complaint was filed, at 7:53 p.m., by a party from village Street.
DanversFriday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Petsmart, 104 Andover St., at 5 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident
with injury.
An officer was sent to 13 Peabody Ave., at 5:37 p.m., to advise a person who was receiving phone threats.
An officer was called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:36 p.m. to deal with four unwanted kids.
An officer was sent to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., to take a report after a Port-a-Pottie was tipped over.
Police went to Oxbow Road, at 9:03 p.m., on a fireworks complaint but an area search turned up nothing.
Police went to Danvers Square, at 1 Maple St., at 9:54 p.m., in response to a complaint about a group of kids on bikes, but none were found.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were sent to 49 Maple St., at 1:58 a.m., for a man down. The 40-year-old Kirkbride Drive resident was placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police were sent to Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 2:26 a.m., to report on malicious damage.
An officer was sent to the area near the Royal Park Condos, 147 Sylvan St., at 9:38 a.m., to check for a tent near the dumpsters. The officer reported, later in the morning, that he had found a female living there.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Ninety Nine Restaurant, 60 Commonwealth Ave., for a male standing in the road with a sign.
An officer went to Carmax, 161 Andover St., at 4:31 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle. A child was reportedly driving the vehicle.
Police were sent to Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 7:11 p.m., to break up a fight involving a half-dozen people.
State police went to the intersection of Route 128 south and Conant Street, at 7:20 p.m., for an accident that left two to three cars off the road. There were no injuries.