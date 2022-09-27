Peabody
Sunday
Police went to 8 Walnut St. at 11:13 p.m. Sunday to check on a party slumped over in a gray Jeep. Police woke Jason Lee Torres, 37, of 588 Summer St., Lynn, and arrested him for drunken driving, second offense, and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were sent to Macy’s at 4:31 p.m., and spoke to asset protection, who reported one male and two females took sunglasses and fled. An officer spoke within the operator of the vehicle involved and will review surveillance footage.
A cruiser and was sent to the intersection of Webster and Tremont streets, at 8:27 p.m., for an intoxicated party lying in the middle of the road. They were transported to Salem.
Salem
Monday
Police responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Street, at 3:58 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 6:43 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a larceny brought police to 42 Mason St., at 7:11 p.m.
At 7:13 p.m., police were called to 204 Highland Ave., for another larceny.
Police were called to 91 Lafayette at 10 p.m., for a panhandler.
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to 24 Willow Ave., at 2:35 a.m., to check on a noise complaint.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at 13 Franklin St., at 8 a.m.
Police went to 170 North St., at 9:15 a.m., to end a dispute.
At 10:05 a.m., officers were sent to 5 Pioneer Terrace to halt a dispute.
Two motor vehicle hit-and-run accidents brought police to the vicinity of 155 Washington St., at 11:27 a.m., for a hit and run accident, and to the vicinity of 3 Bedford St., at 11:55 a.m., for another.
One call for a larceny brought officers to 12 First St., at 12:50 p.m., and another to 27 Charter St., at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 14 Essex St., at 3:06 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Beverly
Monday
Nine drivers were stopped and verbally warned for miscellaneous operating or safety offenses in or near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Tremont Street between 4:03 and 4:34 p.m.
Four officers were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 4:55 p.m., for a bike taken by a friend.
The theft of a small boat and outboard engine from 126-127 Water St., were reported at 5:16 p.m.
Kids were disturbing the neighborhood in the vicinity of Robb Road and Stewart Lane at about 7:30 p.m. by ringing doorbells.
A cruiser was sent, about 7:15 p.m., to assist state police in finding a person walking on Route 128 north in the vicinity of Beverly Exit 19.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Exit 20B on Route 128 north. at 7:52 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
The sergeant along with two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street on the Salem Line, at 8:56 p.m., for a man on the bridge.
Tuesday
Two officers were called to a Lothrop Street address, at 4:53 a.m., to assist a party with their female friend.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at 10:27 a.m., to assist with students who came to school under the influence.
Officers were sent to 295 Cabot St., at 11:20 a.m., to assist a female who kept falling in the street.
The sergeant and a patrolman were sent to 606 Cabot St., at 12:44 p.m., for loud neighbors playing offensive music.
Two officers were sent to Essex Street, at 1:15 p.m. to try to assist an 83-year-old man possibly having a stroke.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 91 Herrick St., at 2:50 p.m., to settle an argument between two drivers over a parking space.
Middleton
Monday, Sept. 19
A bear sighting was reported at 7:45 a.m., in the vicinity of Forest Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
An officer went to Park Street after a person complained about being threatened or verbally harassed.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
A party came into the station, at 9:39 a.m. and spoke with an officer about a customer who canceled payment after services were rendered.
Police authorized towing a car parked in the way of paving underway, at 10:40 a.m., at the Ferncroft Corporate Center, Village Road.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Police were sent to North Liberty Street, at 6:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The 17-year-old operator was placed under juvenile arrest and was summoned to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and for speeding at a rate greater than reasonable.
A telephone fraud or scam was reported by a Peaslee Circle party, at 2:38 p.m.
Police forwarded a request of illegal dumping at the Rubchinuk dump on East Street to the DPW, at 3:22 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
A catalytic converter theft from a North Main Street location was reported to police at 3:07 a.m.
A check fraud was reported to police, at 4:17 p.m. from a North Main Street address.
An ambulance was sent to MarketBasket at 6:54 p.m., for a party who had fainted or lost consciousness. They were transported to an area hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Police received multiple calls regarding a power outage, starting about 8:22 a.m. from East Street. The Middleton Electric Department was notified.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Police were sent to the Doubletree Hotel, Village Road, at 2:15 a.m., where they arrested a male for a domestic assault and battery on an intimate partner.
An officer was sent to Market Basket at 12:52 p.m. for a report of a panhandler walking between cars stopped in traffic and asking for money.
An officer was sent to Forest Street at 3:20 p.m., for a report of a person behaving suspiciously at an open house.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Folly Hill Drive, at 9:20 p.m., to search for an SUV believed to have been involved in a larceny, but the search was fruitless.
Monday
An officer was sent to Holten Garden Condos, 33 Holten St., at 10:47 a.m., to send a male who wouldn’t leave on his way.
Police were sent to 16 Dartmouth St., at 11:06 a.m., to look for a suspicious person who tried to get into the house.
An ambulance was sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 1:28 p.m., to transport a party hurt in an assault, involving a nurse and a patient, to the hospital.
A 38 Princeton St. party reported their front license plate was missing or had been stolen.
Police were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence St., at 3:22 p.m. for a complaint about three teens.
Tuesday
An issue with an Uber driver brought an officer to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 2 a.m.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 8:26 a.m., after a party reported stolen suitcases.
The theft of more than $2,000 worth of Jewelry brought police to The Doubletree Hotel, 51 Village Road, at 10:45 a.m.
Police were called to the Danversport Bridge, 126 Water St., at 11:47 a.m., for a protest at the bridge.
An officer was sent to M&T Bank, 1 Conant St., at 12:58 p.m., to check the well-being of a mother under duress.
An officer was sent to the Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., at 2:30 p.m., to assist the crossing guard.
Marblehead
Monday
Police performed property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way and Humphrey Street between 1:06 and 1:44 a.m.
Two officers were sent to the {span}Jewish Community Center of the North Shore {/span}on Community Road, at 8:36 a.m., for a property check at 8:36 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Baldwin Road at 8:45 a.m. to clear obstructed traffic.
An officer was sent to Conant Road, at 10:13 a.m., on a general complaint.
At 11:12 a.m. officers were called to Atlantic Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.
Officers were sent to Lafayette Street, at 12:05 p.m., for an assault.
At 4:21 p.m. police were sent to Commercial Street for a motor-vehicle crash.
A disturbance brought two officers to Broughton Road at 6:05 p.m.
An officer was posted to the intersection of Countryside Lane and Humphrey at 6:43 p.m. for speed enforcement.
Two officers were sent to Everett Paine Boulevard, at 6:58 p.m., to check on a burglar alarm.
At 7:52 p.m., two officers were sent to Pleasant Street to end a disturbance.
Between 10:11 and 10:36 p.m. on Monday, officers made property checks on Lighthouse Lane, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Brook Road.