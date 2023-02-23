PeabodyWednesday
Officers were sent to Interstate 95 south at 8:47 a.m., to assist state police at an accident with several injuries.
Officers were sent to 18 Pierpont St., at 11:08 a.m., after a report of the theft of work tools from a job site.
Police went to Christina Drive, at 11:34 a.m. to serve an outstanding other-department warrant to a 30-year-old resident.
A Tumelty Road woman walked into the station at 6 p.m., to report past vandalism to her vehicle.
Officers were called to 12 Park St., at 6:54 p.m. to settle a dispute between neighbors. One of the neighbors, a 35-year-old resident was summoned to court for assault and battery and for breaking and entering.
Police went to the vicinity of Sullivan Tire & Auto Service, 175 Washington St., at 8:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The operator was cited for driving while operating an electronic device. He refused medical attention and was given a ride home by his father. The vehicle was towed.
A driver notified police at 10:36 p.m., from Main and Washington streets that she had just hit a pedestrian in the area. She said the pedestrian asked that she not call 911, and she transported him to Salem Hospital in her vehicle. A call was made to the hospital to advise the patient to contact the station if further assistance was needed.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 10 Norman St., at 5:18 p.m. to keep the peace.
At 6 p.m., an officer was sent to 12 Butler St. to assist a homeowner who was locked out of their home or vehicle.
The report of a robbery brought police to 107 North St., at 8 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 104 Lafayette St., at 8:40 p.m. for a break and entry in progress.
Officers were sent to 354 Jefferson Ave., at 11:12 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Thursday
The report of an undesirable or a unwanted guest brought police to 97 Bridge St., at 12:04 a.m.
Officers were sent to 245 Lafayette St., at 12:44 and to 225 Derby St., at 2:47 a.m., for two more undesirables or unwanted guests.
Police were sent to 22 America Way, at 8:43 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 110 Jefferson Ave., at 10:36 a.m., to verify a report of downed wires.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 36 Federal St., at 12:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 9 Pioneer Terrace at 1:02 p.m. to make a well-being check.
At 1:20 p.m., an officer was dispatched to 22 Proctor St. to maintain order during a private vehicle repossession tow.
At 3:03 p.m., an officer was dispatched to 2 Heritage Drive to maintain order during the repossession of a private vehicle.
Police were sent to 9 Heritage Drive, to investigate a report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
BeverlyWednesday
The sergeant and two patrolmen were called to a Dunham Road home at 4:22 p.m., for an unwanted guest. The ex-husband was not wanted in the home.
Two officers went to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 5:31 p.m., in response to alleged abuse.
At 5:30 p.m., a resident of 87 Herrick St., called police to report their motor vehicle plates had been stolen.
Two officers were sent to 131 Brimbal Ave., at 7:06 p.m, to check on a party who kept falling over as he tried to pump gas.
An officer went to Bridge Street at 11:08 p.m., for a tractor trailer stuck at the base of the bridge.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 2:35 a.m., for people yelling and possible domestic abuse.
At 5:43 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 7 Lincoln St., for a dispute between neighbors causing a disturbance.
At 8:33 a.m., police were sent to Route 128 north, exit 18, to assist state police with a car into the woods. Two ambulances were dispatched for possible injuries.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Cherry Road, at 1 p.m., for an unresponsive 86-year-old male.
An officer was called to 463 Cabot St., at 5:27 p.m., to take a report on a stolen bike.