Peabody
Monday
A 17 Goldberg Road resident told police her neighbors keep moving her bricks and rocks. All parties were explained their rights and advised to take their issues to court.
At 10:01 the sergeant reported a vehicle had cut into a funeral procession on Harris Street. The vehicle was a VW hatchback, and it did not stop until it reached Union Street, where the sergeant placed the 17-year-old juvenile operator under arrest. The youth was charged with attaching wrong-number plates; disturbing a funeral procession; failure to stop or yield; failure to stop for police; speeding in excess of the posted limit; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was then transported to Salem Juvenile Court
An officer was sent to 17 Bristol St., at 3:43 p.m., to take a report on a stolen package. The resident told them the package containing two lamps was stolen yesterday.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:59 p.m., yesterday in the vicinity of Spinelli’s function Facility, 10 Newbury St., and summoned the operator, a 33-year-old Medford woman, to court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed or non-transparent window.
Police were sent to the McVann O’Keefe rink, 511 Lowell St., at 9:37 p.m., for players fighting on the ice and refusing to break it up when ordered to do so by the referees. The parties separated and the officers stood by while the involved players left the rink.
Beverly
Sunday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 32 Hart St., at 8:11 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries.
Police responded, at 8:11 p.., to 325 Cabot St., for a female screaming inside an apartment.
At 9:24 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets for a woman screaming in the street.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of the Danvers line and Route 128 north, at 10:33 p.m., to assist state police with a car that ran into the bushes.
Monday
An officer was sent to 102 Cabot St., at 8:45 a.m., to report on graffiti on the wall.
An officer went to Elliott Street, at 8:50 a.m., to check Waterfront Park for homeless people.
Police went to a Pond Street address, at 10 a.m., to check on a female thought to have made suicidal statements.
Police went to 51 Simon St., at 10:45 a.m., for two stolen bicycles.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Washington streets for a woman who had fallen.
A past assault and threats with a knife brought police to an Essex Street address just past noon.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads at 1:06 p.m., for a detail officer possibly hit by a vehicle. According to the report, the officer was directing traffic at a work site at the intersection and had just directed several cars to move ahead when one of them headed directly toward him. The officer threw out his hands onto the approaching car’s hood to avoid being hit by the vehicle and was thrown backwards onto the grass. He said he was not hurt. He was checked out by an EMT who confirmed his diagnosis. The driver, who said he had not seen the officer because of the glare of the sun, was not cited.
An officer was sent to an apartment at 1 Northridge Road, at 2:53 p.m., to check on a man for Gloucester police.
A residential alarm brought police to 40 Cornell Road, at 4:40 p.m., in response to a residential alarm.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to 48 Pleasant St., at 5:52 p.m., to check on a man with a history of alcohol use and suicide threats.
An ambulance and two patrolmen were sent to Taft Avenue at 7:07 p.m., for a client out of control.
Police stopped near the intersection of Charnock and Knowlton streets, at 9:13 p.m., to assist a visibly drunken female who said she was looking for her car’s key fob, although, officers noted, the car was already running. After some conversation, they arrested the woman, Lauren C. Provencher, 35, of 1 Winter St., Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving. She was also charged with driving with on a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while possessing an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Police were sent to Cabot Street at 10:25 p.m., for a possible domestic in a car.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 240 Cabot St., at 9:20 a.m., to disperse a group blocking the sidewalk.
Two officers went to the 181 Elliott St., Apt. 500 — 6550 to check suspicious activity — people checking door knobs.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Elliott Street, at 11:46 a.m., to assist an elderly male who had fallen.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 17 Winter St., at 4:31 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 17 Paradise Road, at 5:09 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:50 p.m. on North Street and arrested the driver, Juan Javier Gonzalez, 23, of 17 Tucker St., Peabody, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 59 Dow St., at 7:23 p.m., for a hit-and-run.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:14 p.m., in the vicinity of 36 Margin St., and arrested the operator, a 38-year-old Salem woman on an outstanding warrant.
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to 296 Highland Ave., at 1:19 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 100 Loring Ave., at 6:18 a.m., to maintain the peace during a private repossession tow.
A report of threats made brought officers to 27 Flying Cloud Lane at 6:36 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 39 Salem St., at 9:17 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 7 Leach St., at 10:34 a.m., to calm a dispute.
Police were called to 73 Lafayette St., at 10:50 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of another fraud or a scam brought police to 21 Grove St., at 1:12 p.m.
Police were sent to 17 Traders Way, at 1:48 p.m. for a shoplifter.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 10 Congress St., at 2:36 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:38 p.m., for a party who had been apprehended for shoplifting. They were summoned to court.
Carmax, 161 Andover St., notified police, at 7:46 p.m., of a stolen vehicle.
At 8:07 p.m., Carmax notified police of a lost or stolen dealer plate.
Police were able to stop a wrong-way driver, at 10:30 p.m., at 128 and Conant Street before it caused an accident.
Monday
Carmax notified police, at 12:21 p.m., that the vehicle and plate reported missing on Sunday had been recovered.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Fidelity Investments, 200 Endicott St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury after the vehicle knocked down a sign.
Police were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 2:37 p.m., to speak with a party who was yelling at staff members.
Police were dispatched to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.