PeabodyThursday
Police were sent to Tesla-Peabody, 2 10T Andover St., at 4:17 a.m., for multiple vehicles with their hazard lights on. The area was checked and all was in order.
Police and fire were called to the vicinity of Goodale and Lowell streets, at 7:12 a.m., for the back tire of a school bus on fire. The bus was evacuated, the fire extinguished, and the bus transported to the garage. Students were sent to school in another bus.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Northend and Driscoll streets, at 7:14 p.m., after a child on a bike was hit by a vehicle. The child was transported to Salem Hospital. The mother was notified and was enroute to the hospital.
Police were sent to Precision Collision Repair & Auto Painting, 58 Pulaski St., at 9:14 a.m., following the report of a break-in and a stolen vehicle. The CID responded and will be investigating.
The Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., reported, at 12:41 p.m., that someone had removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot.
Police were sent to the Nordstrom parking lot facing Lahey Hospital, at 12:45 p.m., for a vehicle damaged by a hit-and-run vehicle. A witness got the license number and a description of the vehicle. Police were able to trace it to an 18-year-old Curwin Circle, Lynn, woman who was summoned to court to face a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
A woman called police, at 7:54 p.m., from 7 Goldthwaite Place to report a vehicle hit her front stairs and took off. There was substantial damage to the front of the home. The vehicle was possibly a gray Nissan Altima, driven by a female operator, with significant rear bumper damage.
A woman called police, at 8:36 p.m., from 6 Norfolk Ave. that a woman who was staying with her broke her gate and took off intoxicated. The party was located in the vicinity of 15 Lynnfield St. and was taken into custody. Once back at the station, police arrested Meret E. London-Macfadyen, 22, of 26 Broadway, Apt. 3, Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving. Her vehicle was towed.
Friday
Police responded to the Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynn St., for larceny of a drug. Police summoned a 65-year-old Wakefield woman to court for the theft.
Marblehead
Thursday
A general complaint brought two cruisers to a Creesy Street address, at 2:55 a.m.
Five officers responded to a Pleasant Street address, at 5:07 a.m., for a burglar alarm.
An officer was sent to Harbor Avenue at 9:56 a.m., to assist a motorist.
An officer was called to a Pleasant Street shop at 11:11 a.m., for a dispute between a customer and a store owner.
an officer was sent to a Pond Street address, at 1:11 p.m., to look into the possibility that a ring had been stolen.
A motor-vehicle crash brought police to Cottage Street, at 6:37 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 502 Cabot St., at 4:43 p.m., for youths causing issues at the soccer field.
An officer was called to Starbucks, 242 Elliott St., at 5:33 p.m., after the tips cup was stolen from the drive-up window.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:47 p.m., to Baker Avenue, for an unresponsive female.
Four officers responded to Beverly Hospital, at 8:09 p.m., to assist hospital security with a disturbance.
Police were sent to Dodge Street, at 8:48 p.m., to check on a woman asleep at the wheel.
Friday
Four officers responded to the vicinity of 20 Sohier Road, at 12:41 a.m., for a man yelling.
Three officers were sent to 20 Cabot St., at 1:28 a.m., for an assault with a knife that turned out to be a male yelling in the parking lot.
An officer was sent to 23 Essex St., at 6:51 a.m., for homeless parties camping in the Montserrat parking lot.
Two officers were sent to 175 Cabot St., at 10:32 a.m., for a party presenting a fake ID.
A female overdose brought two officers, an ambulance and firefighters to Broadway at 10:42 a.m.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 12:03 p.m., for a person assaulted by his daughter’s boyfriend.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Herrick and Powers streets at 2 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 502 Cabot St., at 3:17 p.m, for a suspicious group gathering by the Dairy Queen.
Police were called to the intersection of Dodge and Conant streets, at 9:04 p.m., to disperse a group of kids.
Saturday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 129 Cabot St., at 12:56 a.m., for two vehicles drag racing.
The sergeant and two officers were called to the vicinity of 315 Rantoul St., at 1:43 a.m., for two females fighting in the road.
Police were called to an Ober Street location, at 5:04 p.m., for an unattended death.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were dispatched to the vicinity of 15 Memorial Drive for a fight in front of the home.
Police were called to the vicinity of 32 Washington St., at 8:50 p.m., for a disturbance inside a U-Haul van.
Police went to a Shannon Lane home, at 11:05 p.m., for a juvenile who had fled home.
Sunday
A disturbance at a house party brought police to 19 Blaine Ave., at 2:40 a.m.
Police went to 12 Rantoul St., at 14:02 a.m., in response to screaming from the first floor.
Two officers were dispatched, at 7:06 a.m., for a large homeless camp on Butman Street.
Two officers were sent to Hilltop Drive, at 12:12 p.m., to look into a possible sexual assault.
Two officers were called to Park Street, at 5:28 p.m., for a female refusing to pay her bill at a liquor establishment.
Salem
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:12 a.m., Friday and took the operator into custody and then to the station where she was tested for blood-alcohol content. Police then arrested Crystal Lee Spring, 35, of 40 Acorn St., Lowell, and charged her with a state highway traffic violation, failing to stop or yield and with drunken driving.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 11:18 a.m., in the vicinity of 12 Pope St. and arrested the operator, Anthony Michel Almanzar, 26, of 12 Harrison Ave., Apt. 1, Salem. He was charged with making an improper turn and with possession of a Class C drug.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Howard streets at 2:46 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 175 Lafayette St., at 4:41 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Rocky Anthony Nenshati, 31, homeless of Salem. Nenshati was charged with trespass; wanton destruction of property valued at less than $1,200; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; and on a separate outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 14 Franklin St., at 4:44 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Saturday
Reports of a fight brought police to 168 Essex St., at 12:41 a.m.
Police responded to 119 Boston St., at 7:31 a.m., for a break and entry in the past.
The theft of a motor vehicle and/or a motor vehicle plate brought officers to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 4:10 p.m.
Police were called to 323 Highland Ave., at 6:35 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 23 Gardner St. at 7:19 p.m.
Officers were called to 27-1201 Charter St., at 7:52 p.m., to report on a larceny.
An assault in the past brought police to South Washington Square, at 8 p.m.
Officers were called to 168 Essex St., at 9:07 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 103 Boston St., at 10:58 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Maurio Aparecido Dos Reis, 39, of 20 Chapman St., Beverly. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
Police were called to The Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 11:28 p.m., where they arrested John Robert Quilty, 23, of 522 Temple St., Tewksbury. He was charged with defrauding a restaurant and with disorderly conduct.
Sunday
An assault underway brought police to 295 Derby St., at 12:32 a.m.
An officer was sent to Restaurant Row, at 1:54 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 39 Harbor St., at 10:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 216 Essex St., at 12:32 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
Danvers
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:26 p.m., at the intersection of Locust and Wenham streets and, after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Paul Sheehan, 57, of 1 Kimberly Drive. He was charged with third-offense drunk driving.
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Drive, at 7:35 p.m., for 10 unwanted youths, but they were not found.
Police were sent to the Taco Bell, 186 Newbury St., at 9:12 p.m., for a group of youths bothering customers.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:40 p.m., for kids assaulted.
Police were called to the vicinity of 20 Charles St., at 10:24 and again at 10:57 p.m., for people disturbing the Halloween decorations.