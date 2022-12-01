BeverlyWednesdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 245 Rantoul St., at 5:49 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of 12 Stewart Ave., at 5:50 p.m. for a street lamp on fire.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Sohier Road, at 7:44 p.m., for a student with a broken leg.
An officer was sent to 37 Bates Park Ave., at 8:30 p.m. to assist the Fire Department with a tree down and wires arcing.
Three cruisers went to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:34 p.m., to see why yelling was coming from an apartment.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 11:19 p.m., for a motor vehicle on the tracks.
ThursdayPolice were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Highland Terrace for a vehicle blocking the road.
Police were sent to Butman Street, at 7:46 a.m., in response to a call about a silver SUV driving over headstones.
Police were called to 245 Cabot St., at 9:58 a.m. to report on vandalism or malicious destruction to mailboxes.
An officer was called to 411 Cabot St., at 12:12 p.m., to take a report on stolen tools.
MarbleheadWednesdayPolice were sent to Prince Street at 8:40 a.m. to make a well-being check of an elderly person.
At 9:59, police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Powder House Court to a well-being check on another elderly party.
An officer was called to Village St., at 2:21 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Police and fire were dispatched, at 3:03 p.m., to Barnard Hawkes Court for a stove fire.
A power outage was reported on Clifton Heights Lane at 5:25 p.m.
At 5:26 p.m., an officer was sent to Smith Street for a tree down on a car.
Police made property checks on Lighthouse Lane, Stramski Way, and Humphrey Street between 10 and 10:35 p.m.
A tree was reported town on wires on Smith Street at 10:37 p.m.
DanversTuesdayPolice and an ambulance were dispatched to 63 Holten St., to transport a sick person to the hospital
An officer was sent to 63 Holten St., at 7:47 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute. A woman complained that her neighbors were chanting at her.
WednesdayAn officer was called to the Great Rock Church parsonage, 252 Andover St., to take a report on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
An officer was called to 44 Maple St., at 10:33 a.m., by a resident who was being bothered by an aggressive homeless person, but the party was gone when the officer arrived.
Police were sent to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 2:32 p.m. to deal with an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to 5 Cortland Road, at 2:32 p.m., to take a report on a missing vacuum cleaner.
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., to take a report on a possible case of elder abuse.
PeabodyWednesdayA Dana Road caller told police, at 6:08 p.m., that someone had cut the wires to three of his Christmas displays within the last 30 minutes.
Police were advised, at 6:43 p.m., that the windows of two vehicles parked at the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., were smashed and the vehicles broken into. Two more parties also reported their vehicles had been broken into.
A tree was reported down in the vicinity of 5 Fortenza Road at 8:28 p.m. DPW was notified.
A caller from 100R Lynn St., told police that someone may have access to his garage and was trying to sell his items. No one had gained entry to the garage, and all items were present. Someone had left a note on the door listing the items and saying they were for sale.
Thursday
An officer was sent to a Newbury Street location, at 12:22 a.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police at a car stop.
An Ethel Avenue resident called police, at 7:54 a.m. to report that he believes his wife is having a stroke. She was transported to Salem Hospital via Atlantic Ambulance.
A 5 Crane Ave. woman reported, at 8:27 a.m., that her son’s walker and personal property were in front of the house, and a suspicious male in a red truck started to put the items into the rear of his truck, but, when approached, he dropped the items and fled. The truck was described as a red, long-bed pickup, possibly a newer Ford F150.
State police requested the Peabody Fire Department assist with a fire in a large dumpster at the Green Works lot at 109 Newbury St. Several state police units were already on scene.
Police stopped a 2014 Dodge Charger at 10:07 a.m. in the vicinity of 247 Andover St., and arrested the driver on an outstanding other-department warrant. The driver, a 35-year-old Phillips St., Salem, resident was charged on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to Parsons Street, at 10:48 a.m., to make a well-being check on a white female wearing a gray coat and hoodie. She was staggering in the road, possibly under the influence, and trying to get into a vehicle. The 38-year-old Fulton St., Peabody, woman was transported back to the station in a cruiser after which she was given her Miranda rights and arrested on an outstanding other department warrant.
Police were called to Nordstrom, at the Northshore Mall, at 12:18 p.m., to investigate a $1,600 shoplifting that took place yesterday.
A 7 Dark Lane resident told police at 2:27 p.m., that she had sent $300 to an account that was fraudulent and never got her money back.
Salem
WednesdayPolice were called to 18 S. Washington Square, at 3:07 p.m. for a larceny.
Another larceny report brought officers to 15 Juniper Ave., at 3:19 p.m.
Police responded to three separate motor-vehicle accidents with airbag deployment and possible injuries in a half hour: 207 Highland Ave., at 5:19; the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Avenue, at 5:26; and at the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 5:49 p.m.
A larceny brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 6:47 p.m.
ThursdayAn officer was sent to 12 Pope St., at 1:52 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Police were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 10:46 a.m., to execute a search warrant. They arrested Michael Bradley, 40, of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 202. He was charged on an outstanding warrant; with possession of Class C drugs with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; with possession of Class D drugs with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; and with possession of Class B drugs, subsequent offense.
An officer was sent to 12 Pioneer Terrace, at 1:06 p.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
A larceny brought officers to 20 Leach St.,, at 2:22 p.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 3:17 p.m. to look into threats that had been made.
Officers were called to 125 Essex St., at 5:41 p.m., to investigate threats made.