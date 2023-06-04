PeabodyThursday
An officer was sent to 29 Garden Road, at 8:24 a.m. to speak with a man who said he had not seen his brother in two weeks. The caller guessed he might be with his girlfriend in Somerville. Somerville police were asked to check her address.
At 8:32 a.m., an officer stopped a Holden Oil truck in the vicinity of 91R Lynnfield St., and issued the operator a citation for a seatbelt violation and a written warning for cellphone use while driving.
At 8:35 a.m. the same, or another driver, was pulled into the Holden Oil parking lot and given a citation for a marked lanes violation on County Street.
An officer was sent to the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., at 12:47 p.m. for a male sleeping in the parking lot. The male, John J. Simonelli, 39 , of 3 Swampscott, Ave., Peabody, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, and additionally charged with possessing a Class A drug and with possessing a class E drug.
A desk clerk at the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., called at 4:05 p.m., to report the manager had gone to the third floor to speak with guests who were smoking in the room. A few moments later, the manager called down to request police assistance. The clerk told police that as he was trying to talk with the manager, there was yelling in the background. That party, Michael Mateo, 43, of 12 Pope St., Apt. A805, Salem, was arrested, taken back to the station and charged on an other-department warrant. The parties have all their belongings and were waiting for an Uber.
A woman called police, at 5:25 p.m., from Berry Street to report she had been hit by a vehicle on Berry Street. She told police the other driver stopped and told her he did not have a license, then fled before exchanging paperwork. He was thought, possibly, to reside at 12 Roycroft Road, but was not at home and a summons will be issued for him to appear in court.
Police were sent to 14 Wilson Terrace, at 7:17 p.m., after a friend requested a well-being check. The mail was piling up and laundry had been outside for three days. The woman was sleeping and all was in order.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:13 p.m., in the vicinity of the McCarthy School, 76 Lake St., and summoned the 42-year-old operator to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for speeding in violation of special regulation.
Police were sent to 22 Stevens St., at 9:10 p.m., on the report of 15 people fighting. Three people refused medical assistance; one party was summoned to court for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a hammer, and another was summoned for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a cast, and with assault and battery on an elderly person. A 51 year-old male, 22 Stevens St., resident was summoned for assault and battery with a deadly weapon; and an 18-year-old male, Center Street, resident was summoned for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and with assault and battery on a 60+/disabled party, with injury.
A 6 Lynn St. resident reported, at 11:20 p.m., that an intoxicated female was just dropped off on his front porch by a male driving a black SUV. The 19-year-old Eagan Place female was Section 12’d and transported to the hospital. She will be summoned to court at a later date for two counts of assault and battery, two counts assault and battery on a police officer and with disorderly conduct.
Saturday
Police were called to Jamie’s Roast Beef, 44 Margin St., at 11:35 pm., after parties driving an older model gray Jeep tried to pass a fake counterfeit bill.
A 54 Veterans Memorial Drive party came into the station around 2:10 p.m., to report that around 9:30 last night a female struck him with a bottle over his left eye, resulting in an injury. The female, a 21-year-old Veterans Memorial Drive resident will be summoned to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A caller reported a fight in progress at Friendly’s Restaurant, 250 Andover St.. at 9:30 p.m., but the parties left while he was still on the line. There was no description of the vehicle and it went in an unknown direction.
Beverly
Thursday
The sergeant and three patrolmen responded, at 6:24 p.m., to 70 Ober St., for a party who reported their phone and credit cards had been stolen. They were able to quickly locate the suspects and after a brief investigation, arrested Arianny Perez-Gonzalez, 23, of 41 Salem St., Salem, and Emely Paola Ruiz, 18, of 10 Rockmere Gardens, Lynn, plus a juvenile. Perez-Gonzales was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance and providing liquor to a person under 21 years of age. Ruiz was charged with disorderly conduct and a liquor violation.
An officer responded to a Cabot Street location at 8:40 p.m., for a rear-end collision. After a brief investigation, police arrested Scott Michael Girard, 53, of 13 Bass River Road. He was charged on two outstanding warrants and for carrying a dangerous weapon.
An officer was sent to West and Beach streets, at 10 p.m., to look for cars racing up and down the streets.
Police were sent to Rantoul St., at 11:53 p.m., for a party thrown out of an apartment.
Friday
An officer went to 221 Cabot St., at 9:07 a.m., to disperse a group of homeless people gathering near the door..
Officers went to 11 Beckford St., at 12:28 p.m., to check the well-being of the people on the porch.
An officer went to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., to disperse a rowdy group of juveniles.
A theft of catalytic converters was reported, at 4:07 p.m., from 117 Elliott St.
Police and firefighters were called to 601 Manor Road, at 4:58 p.m., to try to recover an air conditioner dangling 7 feet up by its cord, after falling from its window.
An ambulances and two officers were sent to Cabot Street for a drunken female threatening to jump from the third floor.
Three officers and an ambulance responded to a Hull Street address, at 8:43 p.m., for a person who had suffered a stroke.
Two officers were sent to Essex and Spring streets, at 9:02 p.m., for a group of people pushing and screaming. Police arrested. Jerry Dow, 32, of South Main St ., Seabrook, N.H., on outstanding warrant.
Saturday
Police were sent to 105 Cherry Hill Drive, at noon for a stolen wallet.
Officers were called to 15 Folger Ave., at 4:58 p.m., to investigate and report on a stolen safe and its contents.
At 5:30 p.m., two officers were called to 19 Courtney Drive to settle a dispute over parking.
Two officers and a fire engine were sent to 16 South Terrace, at 7:30 p.m., for a chimney fire.
Officers were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 11:28 p.m., for a domestic dispute in progress.
Sunday
An officer and a firefighter were sent to 17 Dane St., at 1:12 a.m., to assist a party with a residential lockout.
Three cruisers were sent to the Cabot and Simon street area to disperse a loud group of kids in the street.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 8:15 p.m., for a patient who wants to fight. He was taken to an area hospital.
Police responded to Andover Street at the Peabody line, at 9:17 p.m., for a large 4-foot drone.
Police were called to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., at 9:48 p.m., for possible drug activity. Responding officers arrested Travis Kiminecz, 31, of 52 Whiting St., Lynn, and charged him with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and with a Class C drug.
Friday
An officer was sent to the Mexicali Mexican Grill, 29 Andover St., at 12:16 a.m., for loud music disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to the U.S. Post Office, 17 Conant St., at 5:30 a.m., for recovered counterfeit money.
Swampscott
Thursday
A Hillcrest Circle resident reported, at 1:13 p.m., they were being verbally abused by a party at their house.
An officer went to 131 Paradise Road, at 10 p.m. for a suspicious male in a white T-shirt holding a metal rod (of an unknown variety), talking to himself.